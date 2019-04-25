We’ve had our first taste of sunshine early this year, filling us with hope of a great summer ahead – with plenty of time spent outdoors. Be prepared to enjoy that time in style as we ask the experts, across all fields of garden expertise, to give their predictions on the hot new garden trends for 2019.

Make the most of your garden this year – whether you want to dine alfresco, grow your own veg or enjoy the many health-giving benefits of the great outdoors.

Here we reveal the latest trends in the world of gardening, from The Society of Garden Designers, Dobbies, Wyevale Garden Centres and leading retailers.

Ahead of National Gardening Week (Monday 29th April – Sunday 5th May) we discover what planting, materials and design styles we can expect to see filling gardens this year.

Garden trends 2019

1. Grow your own

Veganism is one of the fastest growing lifestyle movements with the number of Brits choosing a plant-based diet rising by more than 360 percent over the past decade. Coupled with rising food prices and a growing appreciation of organic produce, it’s no surprise in 2019 the grow your own movement will really see a resurgence.

Online marketplace eBay reveals a surge in searches for vegetable seeds, in one week over the last month. Searches are up 53 per cent as green fingered Brits join the ‘Grow It Yourself’ trend for 2019.

Dobbies resident garden expert Louise Golden puts the growing trend down to, ‘more and more of us looking to include additional vegetables in our diet and the number of people on exclusively plant-based diets increasing’. Going on to say, ‘Easy to grow vegetables, salads and herbs suitable for growing in small spaces such as wall planters and patio containers will rise.’

Christopher Ray, Category Manager for Outdoor at B&Q advises, ‘It’s important to find the right area in your garden to cultivate delicious, edible goods. You don’t need masses of space but do look for a level area with a good amount of sunlight exposure to build your bed. Mix and match different sizes of stackable raised beds to create a personalised growing area that suits your space. Finally, select your seeds and then you’re good to grow!’

If you’re serious about becoming more self-sufficient, a greenhouse can increase your yield of beautifully fresh fruit and veg all year round.

If space isn’t on your side, legumes (runner beans, broad beans, French beans and peas), squashes and pumpkins are a great option as they make use of vertical space. Salad leaves, herbs and tomatoes grow well in boxes on balconies and patios and cost a fraction of the supermarket price too.

2. Climate change gardening

Gardening for a changing climate is set to be a key trend for 2019. Designer Sue Townsend MSGD says she is creating more ecological gardens to cope with the extreme weather conditions experienced in the UK in recent years. Her advice is to plant the right plants for the conditions of each garden. And store water and to allow excess water to be collected then dissipated through the soil.

Joe Perkins MSGD agrees, saying he frequently designs planting schemes that are drought-resistant. Joe has noticed his clients are less inclined to pamper plants with state-of-the- art irrigation systems, largely due to the feeling it’s more environmentally responsible to use plants which can largely fend for themselves.

3. Interior meets the exterior

Making an outdoor space an extension of the indoors is a huge trend for 2019. As we see sofas, rugs and cushions dressing our patios in the same way they would our living rooms.

Garden expert Joe Perkins MSGD is seeing this trend emerging particularly amongst younger generations. These budding garden enthusiasts are looking to style their outside space as they would their interiors. As a result of this new trend he predicts a stark rise in bright coloured accessories and furniture outdoors.

While Barbara Samitier MSGD expects industrial and reclaimed materials and encaustic tiles to be used more and more in urban gardens – complimenting this growing trend.

4. Crazy paving and stone walls

The craze for Crazy paving is once again fashionable! Along with gabion walls, both are expected to dominate in 2019.

‘I never thought I would say this, but crazy paving and stepping stones using large irregular slabs – the bigger the better – are making a come-back,’ exclaims Sue Townsend MSGD. Sue also foresees the continued popularity of porcelain paving, which looks like authentic real stone but due to its low moisture absorption has a non-slip quality which is highly practical. This material is particularly useful in shady areas and around swimming pools.

Louise Harrison-Holland MSGD is incorporating more and more gabion-style walls and structures into her garden designs. She predicts stone will be used in a less structured way in 2019. When used vertically it will be more like a ‘rubble’ stone, but softened with planting. Speaking of the new trend, Sarah says, ‘I have noticed a move away from stark modernism towards a style that still retains a strong geometry, but is tempered with a choice of materials in softer tones.’

5. Hugely popular Hydrangeas

Louise Golden from Dobbies is predicting big things for the humble hydrangea. ‘I predict the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Plant of the Year 2018, the Hydrangea Runaway Bride, to be one of the top picks for 2019,’ explains Louise. Stating the versatile plant is an ideal all-rounder, ‘looking stunning in both a contemporary and cottage garden setting,

‘We, at Dobbies, are seeing Hydrangeas in general growing in popularity, due in part to their ease of care and long- lasting flower display.’

6. Bold colour

When it comes to use of colour in our gardens, the brighter the better for 2019. According to garden enthusiast Sue Townsend MSGD vibrant jewel colours are set to dominate our gardens this summer.

Garden designer Darren Hawkes thinks the colourful approach to interiors will be embraced in ours garden for 2019. He also predicts the arrival of bold print, clashing colours and the inclusion of large leaved plants. He thinks we should be ‘taking kitsch in to the garden’ by introducing bedding plants in bright coloured planters or letting Pompon Dahlias take centre stage.

Barbara Samitier MSGD expects to see a move away from the familiar blue and pink colour palette of recent years, saying ‘Don’t be surprised to see a shift towards orange and even yellow, which have taken a back seat in many gardens of late’

7. Garden zoning

Make more of any garden space available by creating dedicated zones, suitable for each outdoor activity. Christopher Ray, Category Manager for Outdoor at B&Q shares his tips on how best to zone the modern garden.

Create a storage zone ‘It’s important to have the right tools and accessories to cultivate and tend to your garden, and a safe place to store them at the end of the day. Try discreet and secure storage solutions such as garden boxes, that come in a range of materials so that they can easily blend into your space. Look for currently unused spaces, such as alongside your garden shed, and turn it into a storage area to keep the mess at bay!’

Provide an outdoor playroom ‘If you’ve got children, building a zone for some outside fun will serve hours of entertainment throughout the Summer. Providing an area that the kids can call their own, gives children a space they can learn to keep tidy after a day of outdoor fun. Playful favourites such as slides, swings and sandpits are all family friendly.’

Find your zen with a chill out space ‘Nature has a way of relaxing us, so carve out a space in your garden for quality ‘me time’ where you can unwind. To keep chill-out vibes to a maximum, stick to comfy outdoor furniture such as big padded chairs and hammocks.’

Zone your own ‘Having a patch to grow your own can be extremely satisfying.

Garden party ‘In the Spring and Summer months, there’s nothing better than an outdoor soiree, so having a dedicated outdoor entertaining area is a must. Position this within easy access of the barbecue or kitchen – you’ll spend less time heading in and out of the house and more time enjoying the Summer sun.’

8. Health and well-being

From air purifying plants to plant protein, Wyevale has seen a sharp rise for all things wellness related. For 2019 this has largely extended to our outdoor living spaces. This growing trend is spurred by the desire to garden for both physical and mental health benefits.

Indoor plants are coming back into fashion in a big way and not purely for aesthetic reasons. As well as purifying the air we breathe of harmful toxins according to NASA, indoor plants can also reduce stress, control humidity and lower sound pollution.

To promote better sleep, place snake plants in your bedroom which give out bursts of oxygen at night to support better breathing. Aloe Vera works well in kitchens to neutralise benzene found in detergents and plastics.

Not seen since the Seventies, indoor hanging planters are making a comeback as a quirky way of displaying houseplants. (We have them in our office, too). Group different colours, shapes and textures together for maximum impact.

9. House plants and hanging plants

Sculptural and architectural plants are tipped to dominate gardens this year. ‘The continuing rise in popularity of houseplants is being translated outside with exotic-style plants with architectural leaves and stems making bold statements, inside and out,’ explains Joe Perkins MSGD.

He also predicts that we will be seeing more hanging plants in our gardens, ‘Not traditional hanging baskets, but plants with foliage, colour and texture which can be used as accessories as an addition to pots and planters.’

10. Multisensory spaces

The planting schemes for 2019 are set to be focused on innovative displays of colour, fragrance, light and texture to create a fully immersive space.

‘Beautiful beds and blossoms form the backdrop to your outdoor space and every gardener needs a place to show them off,’ explains Christopher Ray, Category Manager for Outdoor at B&Q. ‘Plants and flowers add depth and texture to your garden. Select a mix of flowering plants such as busy lizzies and pollinators, like lavender, as they can also benefit the wildlife in your garden. Lavender, a beautifully fragrant pollinator, attracts bees and butterflies, breathing life into your garden. Make sure your growing space has a plentiful supply of sunlight – south facing areas are always a good sun spot for blooming buds. If your garden is shaded, perennials such as hydrangeas, can add subtle colour to darker spaces.’

11. Giving Back in the Garden

Wyevale Garden Centres’ senior buying team, combined with survey data from more than 27,000 British gardeners, have identified this as a growing trend. ‘From environmentally conscious shoppers, to wildlife and the weather, today’s gardeners are much more aware of the changes that can be made towards a more sustainable future,’ explains Mark Sage, Head of Horticulture from Wyevale.

‘Nearly 70 per cent of British gardeners buy food for wildlife in their garden. Over 60 per cent make a conscious effort to grow plants that benefit wildlife.

In agreement is Louise Golden resident gardening expert at Dobbies. She predicts an increased demand in 2019 for plants to attract bees and butterflies to our gardens. To cater for this at Dobbies we will be stocking the new variety Buddleja Berries and Cream, which Louise explains are, ‘Packed full of cone-shaped clusters of flowers, these are a real magnet for bees and butterflies.’

13. Wild and perennial meadow gardens

There’s a surge to take gardens back to a more natural state. This is a continuing trend for 2019, after lots of garden designers experimented with wildflower and perennial meadows last year. The good news is you don’t need a large plot to incorporate one into your garden.

As a result Louise Harrison-Holland MSGD tells us she expects planting to have a looser, less clipped feel. She says, ‘This wilder style has been helped along by the increasing use of instant wildflower meadows. I see designers trying to recreate this look with a mix of herbaceous perennials and grasses that have a more permanent structure, helped by the increasing use of shrubs in planting borders.’

Louise also predicts designers will be working with a greater number of varieties creating a much looser style of planting, in place of mass block planting of a small number of plant types.

14. Outdoor entertaining

Despite the unpredictable British weather, the nation is embracing the Mediterranean lifestyle, with sales of garden furniture, barbecues and accessories expected to grow by steadily annually up to 2021.

Outdoor entertaining and kitchen areas will be a key trend for Spring/Summer 2019 – perfect for those of us who lack space in our kitchens or dining rooms, as we can move entertaining friends and family outside. Create a dedicated area with comfy furniture and mood lighting, complete with a sunken fire pit, BBQ or pizza oven.

Vicky Angell, Outdoor Living Buyer at John Lewis & Partners tells us, ‘Outdoor cushions grew last summer, with sales up 70 per cent.’ That number is expected to be even higher this summer, with the outdoor entertaining trend growing.

‘Entertaining at home in the garden has heavily influenced product sales over the last few years. Reflected in the sales of BBQs and cooking tools. The stand-out product of 2018 was the Ooni pizza oven, up 115 per cent last year.’

15. External wood

Prepare to see more charred timber cladding in gardens throughout 2019. Jon Sims MSGD has been experimenting with Shou-Sugi-Ban and is also introducing rough shutter-faced concrete into his projects. He foresees more designers using external MDF in garden designs as it offer numerous options in terms of colour and unusual shapes…. and durability too.

16. Front of house

Leading garden experts Wyevale Garden Centres reveal this year it’s as much about the front garden, as it is the back. In a bid to stand out on the street and boost property value, house-proud Brits are making the front of the property more of a priority. More than merely a ‘welcome mat’ to our homes, it’s a great space to show a touch of personality.

Which of these garden trends will you be incorporating into your outdoor space?

• The Society of Garden Designers has been championing excellence in garden design for over 35 years. It’s the only professional association for garden designers in the UK and counts some of the UK’s leading garden and landscape designers among its growing members.