We all know that a good night's sleep is vital to our health and well-being. If we spend a night tossing and turning, unable to rest well, then we're unlikely to feel at our best the next day.

Little wonder then that so many of us are looking for ways to improve the quality of our sleep. Whether that's investing in the best mattress our budget allows, or incorporating bedroom design ideas that help to reduce stress and encourage relaxation.

However, I just discovered that according to Feng Shui experts, there is a simple yet often overlooked solution to how to sleep better, and it all comes down to what you store under your bed.

'The bedroom is one of the most important spaces in Feng Shui,' explains Alexandra Berthault, Feng Shui expert at Chez Holistics and Board Member of the Feng Shui Society UK.

'It's where the body repairs, the mind releases, and the subconscious integrates daily experience. Because of this, even small, seemingly practical habits – such as what we store under the bed – have a profound impact on our energy, health, and emotional life.'

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

That's because Feng Shui is all about energy, and most importantly, how energy moves and circulates within a space, whether that's our body, home, or bedroom.

'Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese art form that aligns with the principles of quantum physics, recognizing that everything is made of energy,' explains Amanda Sophia, founder of the International Feng Shui School. 'By balancing the energy in our homes, Feng Shui helps create spaces that enhance our overall well-being.'

And in particular, there are specific Feng Shui principles that advise on how we should set up the area around and under our beds for the best rest possible.

(Image credit: Jon Day Photography)

Why should we be careful what we store under our beds?

Why should we be careful what we store under our beds? 'Because in Feng Shui, Qi (or energy) must circulate freely around the body during sleep', explains Alexandra. 'The area beneath the bed forms part of your personal energetic field; it is not a neutral storage zone, but an active space influencing rest, recovery, and the subconscious.'

'When this space is cluttered, Qi becomes stagnant, and stagnant Qi does not rest,' says Alexandra, 'it presses, disturbs, and subtly interferes with the body’s ability to fully let go.' And that can mean a less restful sleep.

'In Feng Shui, the space under your bed represents your subconscious and your sense of safety,' agrees Sue Holmes, Feng Shui & Space Clearing Expert at FireHorse. 'Anything stored there is believed to subtly influence your sleep, emotional state, and your relationship.'

That's why there are certain objects that our Feng Shui experts advise *never* storing under your bed.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Things to avoid storing under the bed

1. Shoes

Most of us probably avoid storing shoes under our bed because we don't want to tramp dirt into our sleep environment, but according to Feng Shui there are other good reasons to avoid storing footwear under our beds.

'Shoes bring in external, unsettled energy from outside environments,' says Alexandra. 'Shoes are a no,' agrees Amanda, 'they carry the energy of movement, while the bed is meant for stillness and rest.'

2. Old letters, photographs, or memorabilia connected to the past

You might think that your underbed area is the perfect space to stash old journals, love letters, or sentimental items. However, according to our experts, they're best kept safely elsewhere.

'Avoid storing anything that carries emotional weight or anything linked to past relationships under the bed,' advises Sue. 'These can create a feeling of pressure or restlessness without you realising why.'

'Certain items carry active, heavy, or unresolved energy and are therefore unsuitable for this area,' agrees Alexandra. 'Avoid storing emotionally charged objects under the bed.'

(Image credit: TIM YOUNG)

3. Paperwork, bills, or legal documents

The same goes for paperwork, bills, or legal documents, although for different reasons. 'These can symbolise mental pressure and unfinished responsibilities,' says Alexandra, and that's not the restful environment we want for sleep.

4. Exercise equipment or work-related items

It may be tempting to use the underbed area to store exercise equipment or work-related items we don't want to look at when they're not in use. But, as Alexandra explains, 'these can keep the body in a state of “doing” rather than restoring.'

So rehome anything that isn't conducive to rest and relaxation to another room in your home.

5. Electronic devices and cables

This also includes electronic devices and cables, which are classed as 'doing' objects.

'Similarly, these introduce active (Yang) energy into a restful (Yin) space,' says Alexandra. 'Avoid electronics of any kind,' agrees Amanda, 'especially anything emitting electromagnetic fields, as well as anything that poses a fire hazard.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

6. Sharp or metallic objects

Our Feng Shui experts also advise avoiding storing sharp or metallic objects under the bed. 'These can introduce subtle Sha Qi (negative energy),' says Alexandra.

7. Broken, unused, or forgotten items

Lastly, as any good decluttering expert would advise, make sure there aren't broken, unused, or forgotten items lurking under your bed.

'These can anchor stagnation and inertia,' explains Alexandra. 'These items may not consciously disturb sleep, but Feng Shui works beneath awareness, influencing mood, health, relationships, and overall vitality over time.'

Things you can store under the bed (if you really must)

In fact, every one of our Feng Shui experts agrees that the very best thing to store under our beds is: nothing.

'Ideally, the space under your bed should be completely clear, allowing energy to circulate freely while you sleep,' says Sue.

'The bedroom itself is meant to be used only for rest and romance,' agrees Amanda. 'Ideally, we want nothing stored under the bed. Clear space allows energy to flow freely and circulate, supporting deep rest and renewal.'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

However, as modern homes get smaller, underbed storage may be something we feel we need to incorporate into our small bedroom storage ideas to maximise space. If so, there are some items our Feng Shui experts say can be stored safely, as long as we do so the right way.

'If storage is unavoidable, choose only soft, neutral items like spare bedding or linens, and keep them neatly contained,' advises Sue.

'Where storage under the bed is unavoidable, only soft, neutral items should be kept there,' agrees Alexandra. 'Think items such as spare bedding or blankets, preferably stored in breathable natural fabrics rather than sealed plastic boxes.'

Luckily, there are some great underbed storage bags on the market right now, so although you may need to reshuffle the types of items you're storing under your bed, this storage area isn't completely out of bounds according to Feng Shui principles.

As Amanda sums up, 'Feng Shui teaches us how to arrange our environments so energy can move smoothly, gently, and supportively, rather than feeling stuck, chaotic, or draining,' and with these Feng Shui underbed storage principles under our belts, we're set up to make our sleep space the ultimate sanctuary of rest and rejuvenation.