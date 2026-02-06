4 fast-growing climbing plants for privacy that you can plant now – create a natural screen with these beautiful climbers

Looking for fast-growing climbing plants for privacy that you can plant now? We're still in the dormant season, so it's actually the perfect time to add new climbers to your garden - and as long as the ground is workable, you can get started now.

My favourite garden screening ideas involve climbing plants, evergreen or flowering (bonus points if they're scented!). If you're hoping to cover a fence or trellis at speed, though, you'll need to choose varieties that grow quickly.

'Choose fully hardy climbing plants that can be planted now, or at any time the ground is not frozen or waterlogged,' advise the plant doctors at online garden nursery Crocus.

If you're in need of a little inspiration, here's a list of fast-growing climbing plants for privacy that you can plant now.

What you'll need

Wilkinson Sword Stainless Steel Digging Spade £29.95 at Amazon A sturdy spade to plant your climbers. Primrose Rustic 3 Panel Expandable Pea Trellis & Plant Support in Rust £27.99 at B&Q This trellis provides an elegant base. Kent & Stowe Kent & Stowe Jute Twine £5.11 at Amazon Green garden twine to tie in shoots as they grow.

1. Star jasmine

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

For a whirlwind of beautifully scented blooms, star jasmine is an absolute must. Learning how to grow jasmine is relatively straightforward, and it’s a brilliant example of fast-growing climbing plants for privacy that you can plant now. It's ideal if you're looking for climbing plants that grow well in pots, too.

‘My absolute favourite plant that doesn’t go too wild, but creates a stunning and scented evergreen screen after a couple of years, is the trusty Trachelospermum jasminoides,’ says garden designer Harriet Worsley.

‘It is evergreen, neat when clipped, and the summer flowers smell superb. It’s better for sheltered spots in the garden, and good for cities, but may not survive an intense country winter.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As long as the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged, you can plant star jasmine this month. You can buy a 3ft tall star jasmine plant from B&Q.

2. Escallonia

(Image credit: Getty Images / Katerina Osypova)

For beautiful, blossom-like flowers in the summer, it's worth considering escallonia. It's one of the best fast-growing plants for privacy that you can plant now, if the ground is workable.

‘Escallonia is a versatile evergreen shrub with glossy leaves and clusters of pink, red, or white flowers in summer,’ says Charlotte McGrattan, hardy nursery stock buyer at Hillier Garden Centre and Nurseries. ‘It forms a dense, colourful screen and attracts pollinators with its fragrant flowers.

'Escallonia is tolerant of coastal conditions and can withstand pruning well. Plant in a sheltered location to protect it from harsh winds, especially in colder regions.'

Escallonia ‘Apple Blossom’, which you can buy from Gardening Express, makes a brilliant windbreak for coastal gardens, too.

3. Potato vine

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frederic Hodiesne)

A flowering climber that’s related to potatoes? That’s exactly what Solanum jasminoides is. It’s known as the potato vine, but it’s a lot less dull than it sounds – starry white flowers appear from June to September, forming a beautiful screen on any trellis or fence.

‘If you are more daring, have more space to play with and don’t mind plants which grow fast and are vigorous but beautiful thugs, then try the long flowering Solanum jasminoides,’ says Harriet. ‘It flowers and flowers and flowers in a clean and uplifting Persil white.’

Solanum jasminoides 'Album' is available in up to 3-litre pots from Thompson & Morgan.

4. Evergreen honeysuckle

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tom Meaker)

Choose fully hardy climbing plants that can be planted now, or at any time the ground is not frozen or waterlogged. To avoid dry conditions and to ensure good soil contact around the rootball, we advise planting climbers at least 30cm (12in), and preferably 45-60cm (18-24in) away from the base of a wall or fence.

Honeysuckle is one of my favourite climbing plants. You can grow it along a pergola, fence or trellis, and the flowers produce a wonderful fragrance during the summer months. As luck would have it, it's one of the best fast-growing climbing plants for privacy, too – and you can plant it now.

'Evergreen honeysuckle, such as Lonicera japonica 'Hall's Prolific' is a great all-rounder for year-round privacy and scent,' say the plant doctors at Crocus. 'Plant in sun or light shade and give it a good soak during dry periods while it establishes.

'To avoid dry conditions, and to ensure good soil contact around the rootball, we advise planting climbers at least 30cm, and preferably 45-60cm away from the base of a wall or fence.'

Whether you're looking for climbing plants for a blooming urban courtyard or a larger garden, fast-growing varieties are ideal for growing a privacy screen.