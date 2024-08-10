Corded vs cordless lawn mower - we’ve compared ease of use, run time, weight and affordability so you don’t have to

If you’re in the market for a brand-new lawn mower, you’ll probably know just how difficult the buying process can be. There are so many different options to choose from, but the biggest decision you need to make is choosing between corded vs cordless lawn mowers.

At Ideal Home, we’ve had the pleasure of testing some of the best lawn mowers out there. And while all of them will help you keep on top of your lawn mowing calendar , there’s no doubt about the fact that some are better than others. This can make choosing a lawn mower extremely difficult, and when you throw corded and cordless options into the mix, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to weigh up everything you need to know about the corded vs cordless lawn mower debate - from their ease of use to their run time and even their weight. And by the time you’ve finished reading, you should know exactly which lawn mower suits you (and your lawn) best.

Corded vs cordless lawn mower: Ease of use

Nobody wants to buy a lawn mower that’s impossible to use and takes chunks out your lawn, so it’s important to understand ease of use before shelling out for a new lawn mower. Especially if you’re torn between corded vs cordless lawn mowers

In terms of the actual mowing capabilities, corded and cordless lawn mowers are much of a muchness. Each model will come with its own designated cutting heights, and you’ll find that both corded and cordless mowers come with a bag or collection box for the clippings.

Of course, the main difference when choosing between these two types of lawn mowers is the fact that one has a cord while the other does not. And this can drastically affect the ease of use.

Not only does the cord restrict how far you can take your lawn mower (i.e. you need to either be near a plug socket or use an extension lead) but it also means that you have to be extra careful when using your corded lawn mower. After all, you don’t want to accidentally run over it.

(Image credit: Bosch)

Even when our reviewer tested out the Bosch AdvancedRotak 750, which has been crowned our ‘best overall’ lawn mower, they struggled with the length of the cord. They said, ‘The 10-metre cable is long but most people will still need an extension cord for true freedom of movement.’

Of course, this might not be an issue if you have a small garden and only have a small section of lawn to mow - as long you take extra care to keep the blades away from the cord. But if you have a large garden or your grass is too far away from the nearest plug socket, you may find that a corded lawn mower just doesn’t make the cut.

Ultimately, you need to find what works for you when it comes to the ease of use between corded vs cordless lawn mowers.

As Amanda Kincaid of STIGA explains, ‘When buying a lawn mower, consider the size of your lawn – for larger lawns, a ride-on mower or battery-powered mower might be a better choice. For smaller lawns, consider how close are you to a power point, is the lead long enough for an electric mower to reach all areas of the garden, or would it be easier to use a smaller 20V battery mower.’

Corded vs cordless lawn mower: Run time

If you have a large garden or regularly lend out your lawn mower to neighbours or family members, run time is something that you need to seriously consider. After all, you don’t want your lawn mower to run out of juice while you’re halfway through.

Of course, this is something you don’t need to really think about if you opt for a corded lawn mower. As long as the lawn mower is switched on and you’re not experiencing a power cut, you’ll be able to use your lawn mower indefinitely.

It’s this run time that makes corded lawnmowers more appealing than cordless ones, which rely on a battery to get the job done. And as soon as that battery runs out, you have to put an end to your task and wait for the battery to charge.

However, this shouldn’t be an issue if you have a small garden. Personally, I have a relatively small garden with a small section of grass that’s around 20-foot long and around 12-foot wide, and I’ve had no problems with my Yard Force 20V Cordless Lawnmower from Amazon .

In most cases, we can mow our lawn two or three times before needing to charge it - so, around 30 minutes in total - and even if we do get caught short because we forgot to put it on charge, it normally has full juice again in 90 minutes.

(Image credit: Future/Joanne Lewsley)

The battery run-time of cordless lawn mowers do vary, though. When Steve Bradley , an Ideal Home reviewer, tested the Greenworks G24X2LM36 Cordless Lawn Mower , he found the short run time of between 14 and 28 minutes (depending on the battery choice) fairly disappointing.

On the other hand, Joanne Lewsey was impressed with the battery life of the Stihl RMA 239 Cordless Lawn Mower during her review. All in all, it lasted around 40 minutes, and she said, ‘One of the standout features is its battery life, which is sufficient for most small to medium lawns and can even handle multiple mows on a single charge.’

And while run time may still be a concern for some people, the fact that cordless lawnmowers are powered by batteries can also be a major perk. As Jim Kirkwood, garden expert at Worx , explains, ‘With the innovation of powerful battery power, many cordless mowers feature battery packs which can easily be swapped amongst garden tools within the same product range, reducing the number of batteries you need to purchase.’

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

This is something that comes in extremely handy when I use my Yard Force lawn mower, which also comes with a grass strimmer. Both use the same battery, so we normally mow the lawn, take out the battery, pop it into the strimmer, and then tidy up the edges all on one charge.

It’s important to note that batteries do degrade over time, though, so you may find that your cordless lawn mower struggles as the years go by. So, if you want consistent power and unlimited run time, a corded lawn mower will suit you best.

Corded vs cordless lawn mower: Weight

There’s a reason why so many people choose to hire professionals to mow their lawns, and that’s because the process can be a difficult and arduous task for those less nimble. Lawn mowers can be heavy, and pushing them around a large garden can be a struggle.

Not only this, but the weight of a lawn mower can also have a profound impact on the state of your lawn. So, it’s always best to consider the weight of corded vs cordless lawn mowers before you make your final decision.

So, if you want to opt for a lighter lawn mower, it’s best to opt for a corded lawn mower. As Jim says, ‘Without the need for batteries, a corded mower tends to be lighter in weight compared to its cordless counterpart, so if you’re looking for easy manoeuvrability and reduced strain, a corded mower may be more suited.’

(Image credit: Amy Cutmore)

This is something the Ideal Home review team has found time and time again, too. When Steven took the Greenworks G24X2LM36 Cordless Lawn Mower for a spin, he was alarmed by the 18kg weight of the mower.

He said, ‘One thing we noticed immediately was the deep grooves left by the wheels in the lawn, which where still visible 24 hours later. While this did not cause any damage, it does give an indication of the weight of the mower.’

This has rarely been much of an issue for the corded mowers that we’ve tested, though. The Husqvarna Aspire LC34-P4A corded lawn mower comes in at just 11.8kg, and the Flymo EasiMow 300 is even lighter at 8.5kg.

Because of this, corded lawn mowers win if you’re looking for a lightweight mower that anyone can use.

Corded vs cordless lawn mower: Affordability

Buying a new lawn mower will always be an investment, but it’s also important to stick to a budget when buying this new garden gadget. And if you have a smaller budget, you should opt for a corded lawn mower.

Of the corded lawn mowers in our guide, the Flymo EasiMow 300R was the cheapest and can be found on Amazon for £109.95 . Of the cordless models we tested, the Worx WG779E was dubbed the best value for money and can be found on Amazon for £199 .

Of course, you can pay more for larger models with extra features, so it’s always best to decide on a budget before searching for your next lawn mower. You can also keep an eye on our gardening deals page for any bargains.

(Image credit: Future)

Final verdict: Which one should you choose?

In the corded vs cordless lawn mower debate, both sides of the coin have their advantages. But, equally, they also come with their downsides. As someone with a cordless lawn mower, I will always lean more towards a cordless option purely for the ease of use.

However, I can understand why someone with a larger garden would want a corded lawn mower for that constant power. This is echoed by Peter Chaloner, Managing Director of Cobra .

He says, ‘Ultimately, before buying your next mower you should consider factors such as the size of your lawn, budget available, machinery maintenance, and preference for convenience versus continuous power to make sure you get the right model for you.’

So, consider the above and do your own research to find a lawn mower that suits your own requirements.

FAQs

How long do corded lawn mowers last?

Corded lawn mowers should last anywhere between 5 and 10 years, but this depend on how you look after it. If you take good care of your lawn mower and clean and service it regularly, it may last even longer than that.

This is significantly less than cordless lawn mowers, which typically last between 3 and 5 years. However, it’s important to note that this is normally the lifespan of the battery rather than the lawn mower itself. So, it’ll last longer if you replace the battery later down the line.

Do electric lawn mowers use a lot of electricity?

To work out how much electricity your electric lawn mower uses, you’d need to look at the wattage of the lawn mower and compare it to the current price of energy. Just be wary that the price of energy regularly changes to fit the current price cap.

Of course, the bigger your garden the longer you’ll use your lawn mower, so the more it will cost you. Because of this, it’s best to consult the specific model you wish to buy and consider the size of your garden before purchasing an electric lawn mower.

If you’re worried about how much electric lawn mowers use, you should consider buying either a battery-powered lawn mower, a petrol lawn mower, or a manual lawn mower.

So, which one will you choose? A corded or a cordless lawn mower?