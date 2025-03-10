Do crocus bulbs multiply? Everything you need to know about how to get more of these spring blooms in your garden

Crocuses are much-loved, but do crocus bulbs multiply? We can't get enough of these beautiful yellow, white and purple blooms, and any opportunity to increase the collection of crocus for free is a win for us!

The answer is yes, they will. If you already know how to plant crocus bulbs , you'll be thrilled to discover that your handful of bulbs will multiply over the coming years.

'Crocuses multiply by growing new corms. This happens naturally over several years, leading to the gradual spread of crocuses,' explains Julian Palphramand from British Garden Centres.

(Image credit: Sarah Raven)

However, it will take a few years for crocus bulbs to multiply in a really noticeable way.

'If you're looking for a plant that has a high probability of multiplying each year, then you can't go far wrong with crocuses,' says Andrew White, resident gardening expert at Rhino Greenhouses Direct . 'Each spring, crocuses will come back into bloom, and you'll often find that you have a lot more than you ended last season with!'

Something that can stop these spring bulbs from multiplying is squirrels. Crocus bulbs are some of squirrels' favourite foods, and this means they often seek out the bulbs and eat them – which can make it appear as though crocus bulbs aren't multiplying. To prevent this, employ some methods of stopping squirrels from digging up bulbs, such as blocking access and avoiding smelly fertilisers.

(Image credit: Crocus)

How do you divide crocuses?

If your crocuses have multiplied beyond the available space, you will need to divide the clumps of crocuses – either to plant them elsewhere in the garden or to give them to family and friends.

'Replant the healthy corms about 10cm deep in well-drained, gritty, rich soil in a sunny location and approximately 7.5cm apart (or 1.5 inches below the soil and 1-2 cm apart in your container), then water thoroughly,' says Julian Palphramand from British Garden Centres.

If you’re keen on naturalising crocus in your lawn , then you don't need to worry about dividing them as they will naturally drift throughout the grass. When naturalising crocus in the lawn, ensure the greenery has died back before getting out the mower.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

When should you divide crocus?

Late summer and early autumn is the ideal time to plant crocuses, and it is also the ideal time to divide crocuses.

'Wait until the foliage has died back naturally. Using a garden fork, dig up the clump that has formed and gently separate the individual corms, discarding any damaged or rotten ones,' says Julian Palphramand, British Garden Centres.