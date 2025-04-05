If you’ve been busy googling ‘how to clean rust off metal furniture’ it's safe to say you're not alone. Rust has a way of sneaking in over the seasons, quietly turning your garden furniture from gleaming to tired.

Let's talk science for a sec: rust is iron oxide, formed when iron reacts with moisture and oxygen. It loves humid corners, rainy patios and neglected garden sets, but you can do something about it, especially when cleaning metal garden furniture. Even the best garden furniture brands fall foul to its damage.

With a few household staples and expert tips, your outdoor furniture can look brand new again.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

What you'll need

1. Give it a scrub down

Before going for a treatment, it's a good idea to use a wire brush (this wire brush set from Amazon will have you covered for any job) or steel wool to scrub off any flaking rust.

Then give your furniture a once-over with some soapy water and a soft brush or sponge to remove any dirt, cobwebs and flaky paint.

Just make sure you dry it thoroughly before step two.

'For intricately detailed areas, a sanding block or fine-grit sandpaper is useful,' adds Lowri Allpress, owner and company director at Jo Alexander.

Lowri Allpress Founder of Jo Alexander Lowri Allpress is the Founder of Jo Alexander, working alongside her husband and co-founder, Jolyon Allpress, to bring timeless outdoor furniture to life. Jolyon personally travels to Vietnam and Indonesia to hand-pick unique reclaimed teak furniture pieces, while Lowri works closely with clients to create outdoor spaces that feel like a natural extension of the home. With a passion for blending style, comfort and functionality, she curates collections that exude warmth and character. Together, Lowri and Jo’s shared commitment to sustainable craftsmanship ensures every piece is thoughtfully chosen to elevate outdoor living, season after season.

2. Try vinegar solution

There are so many things you can clean with vinegar, and we're pleased to say that cleaning metal furniture, or more specifically rust off metal, is one of those things.

'White vinegar is a fantastic natural solution. Simply soak a cloth in white vinegar and apply it to any rusted areas, letting this sit for 30 to 60 minutes before scrubbing away the residue,' suggests Lowri. 'Alternatively, a thick, homemade paste of baking soda and water can be used for stubborn spots.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Robert Sanderson)

3. Add a baking soda paste for stubborn jobs

If your vinegar solution isn't quite cutting it, it's time to bring out the big guns in the form of baking soda. You can pick up a box of Arm & Hammer Baking Soda at Amazon.

Mix it up with a little water to form a paste and spread it over the rusty patches. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes and scrub with your wire brush or steel wool.

(Image credit: Furniture PLC/David Giles)

4. Use lemon to dissolve rust

Lemon juice is also a great alternative as citric acid dissolves rust. You can add in salt for extra scrubbing power.

An easy way to use lemon is by slicing one in half and sprinkling it with salt to apply it directly to the rust.

If you don't have a lemon to hand, lemon juice will do. Just soak a cloth with the juice and wrap it around the affected areas.

5. Rinse and dry

This is an obvious yet important step, as rust develops when metal is exposed to moisture.

'Once the rust is removed, rinse the furniture with water and sun dry it immediately to prevent further oxidation,' explains Lowri.

6. Apply a primer

To prevent rust from returning, you could add a sealant or primer.

'To keep rust at bay, apply a metal-safe sealant, wax or a thin layer of linseed oil to create a water-resistant coating,' explains Lowri.

We love Jenolite's anti-rust primer spray from Amazon if you're adding paint or use a sealant like Jenolite's rust shield from Amazon, which is a clear lacquer spray.

How to prevent rust on metal furniture

Now that you've cleaned off the rust, we asked the experts for their top tips for preventing rust from making a comeback. Here's what they said:

Use a protective cover: 'A well-fitted cover acts as a shield against rain, humidity and even harsh sunlight, which can cause fading and weaken protective coatings over time,' explains Lowri Allpress, owner and company director of Jo Alexander. 'Look for a water-resistant yet breathable cover to prevent condensation build-up underneath, which could actually encourage rust rather than prevent it. Ideally, the cover should fit snugly but still allow for some airflow. If your furniture is stored in a particularly damp area, consider using moisture-absorbing silica gel packs underneath the cover to reduce humidity levels further.' There's a selection of budget-friendly furniture covers on Amazon to suit any size.

'A well-fitted cover acts as a shield against rain, humidity and even harsh sunlight, which can cause fading and weaken protective coatings over time,' explains Lowri Allpress, owner and company director of Jo Alexander. 'Look for a water-resistant yet breathable cover to prevent condensation build-up underneath, which could actually encourage rust rather than prevent it. Ideally, the cover should fit snugly but still allow for some airflow. If your furniture is stored in a particularly damp area, consider using moisture-absorbing silica gel packs underneath the cover to reduce humidity levels further.' There's a selection of budget-friendly furniture covers on Amazon to suit any size. Store it safely: 'For those who have the space, storing metal furniture in a shed or garage over winter can add an extra layer of protection. However, even in storage, it’s a good idea to use a cover to keep dust and moisture at bay,' she adds.

'For those who have the space, storing metal furniture in a shed or garage over winter can add an extra layer of protection. However, even in storage, it’s a good idea to use a cover to keep dust and moisture at bay,' she adds. Use rust-proof paint: Applying a metal paint like Hammerite's smooth metal paint from Amazon will help to keep it at bay.

Applying a metal paint like Hammerite's smooth metal paint from Amazon will help to keep it at bay. Apply a clear protective spray: Jenolite's rust shield spray is a great choice to give an extra layer of protection to metal.

Jenolite's rust shield spray is a great choice to give an extra layer of protection to metal. Keep on top of the problem: 'A little bit of regular care goes a long way in keeping your metal garden furniture looking its best for years to come,' explains Lowri. 'A quick wipe-down every now and then helps to remove dirt, dust, and any moisture that could lead to rust over time. Ideally, use a soft cloth or sponge with warm, soapy water to clean the surfaces, then dry them thoroughly to prevent water from sitting on the metal. One key thing to remember is to store your cushions separately. While it’s tempting to leave them on your furniture, cushions can trap moisture against the metal, creating the perfect environment for rust to form. Instead, store them in a dry, ventilated space when not in use.'

Rust prevention essentials

Thomas Oldham Co-Founder of UK Construction Blog Having worked in the engineering and construction industry for over a decade, Thomas has worked as lead engineer on large scale projects for global clients such as Ford, Audi and Jaguar. He has spent the past four years using his expertise to develop the UK Construction Blog - a leading online platform dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses in the construction industry for over 14 years.

FAQs

We asked Lowri Allpress, founder of Jo Alexander, if vinegar can also clean rust off garden tools.

'Yes, vinegar is an excellent natural rust remover for garden tools as well as furniture,' explains Lowri.

'Submerging rusty tools in a vinegar bath for several hours can break down rust, making it easy to scrub away with a brush or cloth. Rinse and dry them thoroughly afterwards to prevent further corrosion.'

So there you have it: how to clean rust off metal furniture. And, if all else fails, consult a professional, suggests Thomas Oldham, co-founder of UK Construction Blog.

'It’s important to remember that rust can be a recurring problem. Once it starts spreading under the surface, it’ll likely come back, sometimes more quickly than you might expect.

'So, if the furniture’s valuable, you might want to consider getting a professional to media blast and re-powder coat it,' says Thomas.

And if all else fails, maybe it's time to choose some brand-new outdoor furniture to update your patio with. We're just saying!

Happy scrubbing in the meantime…