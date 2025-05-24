Easily clean bird poo of garden furniture and make it look like new with this simple 2-ingredient store cupboard mix

Bird poo is never pleasant, but this method will leave your garden furniture like new

Patio with raised garden beds with festoon lights hanging over dining table
(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published

There’s nothing worse than sitting on your garden furniture only to find it covered with bird droppings. But don’t fear, cleaning experts have revealed the fail-safe hack for cleaning bird poo off your garden furniture - and all you need is white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda.

While there are genius ways to stop birds from pooing on your patio, sometimes the inevitable happens, which is why it’s a good idea to be well-versed in the best garden furniture cleaning hacks.

Attracting birds to your garden is important for many reasons, with providing a safe space for the UK’s native birds coming first. So, if these guests have left you an unwelcome present, this is how to use bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar to clean bird poo off your garden furniture.

A garden with two outdoor benches with cream cushions in a boho-themed corner

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Using a mixture of vinegar (£2 on Amazon) and bicarb (£2 at Amazon) will gently soften and remove the poop.

Jimmy Englezos, Senior Brand Manager from Ronseal, says: ‘A mixture of white vinegar mixed with bicarbonate soda can create a fantastic organic cleaner.’

‘Wipe down the surface – Using a sponge or soft-bristled brush, wipe away any cobwebs, dust, or surface dirt.

‘Apply the cleaning product – Apply your chosen cleaning solution, focusing on a small patch at a time. Work in a circular motion, removing stubborn spots. Rinse with water – Using a hosepipe or watering can, thoroughly rinse down the entire surface to remove any remaining product.’

Jimmy warns against cleaning garden furniture with a pressure washer, as this can damage more delicate garden furniture materials.

Pastel yellow garden table and two chairs on a patio.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

Cleaning bird poo of your garden furniture with vinegar and bicarb is a method Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief Heather Young has tested herself and now swears by.

‘When I opted for an outdoor sofa with white cushions, I hadn't really factored in the maintenance of keeping the upholstery looking clean! I made a paste from the bicarb and vinegar, applied it to the fabric and then left it in the sunshine to do its thing. It definitely brightened the fabric, and is a hack I'll definitely use again, especially now I've discovered lemon-scented vinegar (£8.50 for five litres at Amazon),’ she said.

What you need

Miniml White Vinegar Cleaning Refill Wild Rhubarb Scented 5l - All Natural Multi-Surface and Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Limescale Remover, Laundry Softener and More - 100 Percent Vegan and Cruelty Free
Miniml
Miniml White Vinegar Cleaning Refill Wild Rhubarb Scented 5l

Scented vinegar will ensure no bitter scents linger after cleaning.

Grow Chem Baking Soda, Sodium Bicarbonate (1kg Bucket) Uk Made Pure Baking Soda for Cleaning, Baking, Bath Bombs, Odours and Teeth
Grow Chem
Sodium Bicarbonate (1kg Bucket)

Bicarb is great for cleaning jobs becuase of it's mild abrasive quality and ability to remove odours, which is why it's always worth keeping in your cupboard.

Furniture Clinic Soft Bristle Cleaning Brush - Used to Deep Clean Into the Grain of Fabric or Leather and Lift Dirt Easily Without Causing Damage
Furniture Clinic
Furniture Clinic Soft Bristle Cleaning Brush

Use a soft bristle cleaning brush to gently scrub the bird poo from your garden furniture.

Don’t let bird poop ruin your garden seating ideas. Instead, this trusty hack will have it parking in no time. Will you be testing it out yourself, or do you have a better method?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest