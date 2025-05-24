Easily clean bird poo of garden furniture and make it look like new with this simple 2-ingredient store cupboard mix

There’s nothing worse than sitting on your garden furniture only to find it covered with bird droppings. But don’t fear, cleaning experts have revealed the fail-safe hack for cleaning bird poo off your garden furniture - and all you need is white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda.

While there are genius ways to stop birds from pooing on your patio , sometimes the inevitable happens, which is why it’s a good idea to be well-versed in the best garden furniture cleaning hacks .

Attracting birds to your garden is important for many reasons, with providing a safe space for the UK’s native birds coming first. So, if these guests have left you an unwelcome present, this is how to use bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar to clean bird poo off your garden furniture.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Using a mixture of vinegar (£2 on Amazon) and bicarb (£2 at Amazon) will gently soften and remove the poop.

Jimmy Englezos, Senior Brand Manager from Ronseal , says: ‘A mixture of white vinegar mixed with bicarbonate soda can create a fantastic organic cleaner.’

‘Wipe down the surface – Using a sponge or soft-bristled brush, wipe away any cobwebs, dust, or surface dirt.

‘Apply the cleaning product – Apply your chosen cleaning solution, focusing on a small patch at a time. Work in a circular motion, removing stubborn spots. Rinse with water – Using a hosepipe or watering can, thoroughly rinse down the entire surface to remove any remaining product.’

Jimmy warns against cleaning garden furniture with a pressure washer, as this can damage more delicate garden furniture materials.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

Cleaning bird poo of your garden furniture with vinegar and bicarb is a method Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief Heather Young has tested herself and now swears by.

‘When I opted for an outdoor sofa with white cushions, I hadn't really factored in the maintenance of keeping the upholstery looking clean! I made a paste from the bicarb and vinegar, applied it to the fabric and then left it in the sunshine to do its thing. It definitely brightened the fabric, and is a hack I'll definitely use again, especially now I've discovered lemon-scented vinegar (£8.50 for five litres at Amazon),’ she said.

What you need

