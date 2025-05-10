If rust has slowly started to creep on to your metal garden furniture, you're not alone. It's one of the main caveats to metal furniture and can be a real pain to deal with.

But it seems people have found a new method for cleaning rust off garden furniture, and interestingly, it involves a potato. That's right, the humble spud is being hailed as a natural cleaning agent for removing rust from tired-looking tables and chairs.

We were curious to find out more about the potato rust removal hack for garden furniture, so we asked furniture and cleaning experts whether it's something they'd recommend.

What is the potato rust removal hack for garden furniture?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

It might seem a little bit random that people are using potatoes to remove rust from garden furniture, but there is method to the madness.

'The reason why potatoes can remove rust is because they contain oxalic acid,' Lee Trethewey, Managing Director at Sustainable Furniture explains. 'I recommend trying this on lighter rust stains on garden furniture, rather than really deep stains.'

The oxalic acid inside potatoes is a natural chemical that can break rust down into a water-soluble compound. Basically, it dislodges the rust, making the job of cleaning metal garden furniture much easier.

But as Lee says, the potato rust removal hack might not work on heavily affected furniture. 'You'll also have to try it in reasonably easy to reach places, as the potato has to be able to be scrubbed into the spot,' he adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trying the potato rust removal hack for garden furniture

If you have noticed signs of rust on your garden table and chairs, the potato hack is definitely worth a try. Lots of people swear by its effectiveness, cleaning experts included. 'You can absolutely use a potato to remove rust and it’s a great natural alternative,' Gervaise Ovin, professional cleaner at Wecasa says. 'It works best on small or light rust patches on metal garden furniture.'

To try the potato rust removal hack for garden furniture, follow the steps below:

Cut a large, raw potato in half. Cover the exposed end with washing up liquid. 'If you want, here you can add salt to the washing up liquid covered end to make it more abrasive,' Lee suggests. 'This is optional.' Scrub the rusted surface with the potato, as if using a scourer. Let it sit for around 2 minutes. Rinse and fully dry the piece of furniture.

You should see the rust start to dissolve as you scrub it. Leaving the residue to sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off will give the oxalic acid more chance to break the rust down - you could even leave it a couple of hours if you're trying to get rid of deeper rust.

The addition of salt can also be helpful for tough rust, but just be mindful that it's mildly abrasive. Harsh scrubbing may damage the furniture.

Going forward, you'll want to know how to weatherproof garden furniture so you can prevent rust from coming back. We recommend coating metal furniture in a layer of grease and oil during cold spells, as this helps prevent oxidation (the primary cause of rust).

Furniture Clinic Boiled Linseed Oil Check Amazon £9.99 at B&Q This has a hard-wearing finish and will prevent furniture from deteriorating over time. The oil is extracted from the seeds of a flax plant, making it a great natural protectant. Turtle Wax Original Liquid Car Wax Hard Shell Shine £6.99 at Amazon Using car wax to protect metal furniture is a well-known hack. Apply some of this after you've finished cleaning to make your furniture waterproof and rust-free. Flitz Metal Polish and Cleaner Liquid £14.99 at Amazon The Flitz Metal Polish and Cleaner Liquid has a 4.4 star rating from over 5,600 reviews, which is testament to its quality. It harnesses industrial-strength cleaning to get metal furniture looking as good as new.

What are some other good natural rust removers?

According the cleaner Gervaise Ovin, there are several natural alternatives that can remove rust from garden furniture, including:

White vinegar – A natural cleaning staple, white vinegar can be used to soak rusty items, or it can be applied directly to the rust. Let it sit for a while before scrubbing it away.

– A natural cleaning staple, white vinegar can be used to soak rusty items, or it can be applied directly to the rust. Let it sit for a while before scrubbing it away. Lemon juice and salt – Sprinkle salt over the rust, then squeeze lemon juice over it. Let it sit for a few hours, then scrub off.

– Sprinkle salt over the rust, then squeeze lemon juice over it. Let it sit for a few hours, then scrub off. Baking soda paste – Mix baking soda with water to form a paste, apply to the rust, let it sit, then scrub and rinse.

– Mix baking soda with water to form a paste, apply to the rust, let it sit, then scrub and rinse. Coca-Cola – The acid in cola can help loosen rust when items are soaked in it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Just like the potato hack, I would say that these natural options are effective for light to moderate rust,' Gervaise says. 'They're also ideal for people looking to avoid harsh chemical treatments.'

Now that you know all about the potato rust removal hack for garden furniture, will you be giving it a go?