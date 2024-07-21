How to get rid of thistles from your garden - keep them under control with these expert tips
Tackle these prickly weeds with tips from the experts
How to get rid of thistles from patios and lawns can be tricky as the spiky-leaved pests are hardy and always seem to work their way back into cracks.
Knowing how to kill weeds, will free your outdoor space of annoying intruders that make gardens look untidy and steal nutrients from other foliage and plants.
Like all plants, weed strengths vary so certain species can be more of an unsightly and time-consuming pain than others. When it comes to thistle weeds, experts agree there is only one method to keep out the creepers for good and that's the good old-fashioned way.
How to get rid of thistles
Creeping thistles (Cirsium arvense) otherwise known as Canada thistles or California thistles are fast-growing and spreading perennials that can grow to a height of approximately 1 metre if left.
Thistles flower in the summer producing rather pretty purple fluffy heads which in the right environment such as wild flower gardens can be fragrant pollinator attractors.
But, generally, Creeper thistles grow and spread where they are not wanted, ruining well-designed patio ideas and over-taking your best-laid lawn ideas. So we've asked expert gardeners how to get rid of thistles that are a problem for good.
'The most common approach to removing thistles involves manual removal, which allows you to remove the root closely, delaying regrowth,' says Jessica Mount, Garden and Seasonal Assistant Buyer at Homebase.
Although time-consuming, digging out thistles by hand is the most successful root of success.
What you'll need
- Gloves
- Hand fork or weed puller such as the WOLF-Garten’s multi-change Weed Extractor
- A bucket
- A herbicide such as Resolva Concerntrate Weed Killer
- grass seed
- A lawn mower
Step-by-step
Say goodbye to thistles in your lawn with this easy removal method.
1. Remove thistles at the root
The best time to tackle digging up thistles in your lawn is in early spring when you are able to get to seedlings whilst they are small, and before they've had a chance to flower.
Simply pulling off surface leaves will leave the root behind in the ground. This means it won't be long before new shoots and leaves start to form and the weed will grow back.
Wearing gloves to protect hands from the sharp thistle thorns that grow on the edge of the leaves, loosen the earth around the plant ( a sprinkle of water may help) and insert the weed extractor tool into the ground as far as possible. Remove the weed including its full tap root with a clockwise turn.
'Thistles have deep carrot-shaped roots and can be tricky to get out, a sharp weeding tool and some pulling may be necessary and of course gloves, the aim being to extract the whole rather than part of the root. Gloves will be crucial to protect your skin from the sharp thorns,' agrees Jessica Mount.
2. Dispose of the pulled thistles
To ensure the pulled thistle has no chance of releasing new seeds to other parts of the garden, dispose of them in a bucket and transfer them to a garden waste bin.
3. Apply herbicide if necessary
"If the thistles have spread and become difficult to dig up, you can apply herbicides to aid this process," continues Jessica.
Choose a selective herbicide that targets weeds directly rather than grass. This type of weed killer targets certain species such as broadleaf weeds by affecting their hormones over a long period of time. This allows lawn areas to be undamaged.
4. Re-seed lawn patches
After manually removing thistles from your lawn it may have become patchy. Fill bare spots with fast-growing grass seed and water regularly to encourage growth.
5. Mow your lawn regularly
Once all visible thistle weeds have been removed, keep your lawn in good shape during growing season by mowing regularly. This will cut off any thistle heads that may be poking their way up through blades of grass before they get a chance to pollinate and multiply all over again.
Knowing how to get rid of thistles in your garden is one nuisance weed that can be eradicated. But did you know that weeds aren't all bad? Nettles, dandelions and clover are weeds gardening experts recommend leaving in your garden. Do you think you could live with them?
FAQs
How can I permanently get rid of thistles from my garden?
The best way to get rid of thistles naturally is to dig them up by hand. Remove as much of the roots as possible using gardening gloves. Thistles broken off at the stem will quickly regrow.
Applying a selective herbicide will slowly destroy thistles, leaving your lawn weed-free. Apply with fertiliser in spring before the weeds have a chance to flower.
How can I remove thistles from my patio?
Remove thistles from in between patio slabs by hand as soon as you notice them, preferably before they flower. Aim to pull out and remove as much of the root as possible, or it will simply regrow.
If no other vegetation is in the vicinity, nonselective weed killers can be applied to the area to ensure every trace of thistle root is destroyed.
Rachel Homer has been in the interiors publishing industry for over 15 years. Starting as a Style Assistant on Inspirations Magazine, she has since worked for some of the UK’s leading interiors magazines and websites. After starting a family, she moved from being a content editor at Idealhome.co.uk to be a digital freelancer and hasn’t looked back.
