Watch out for these 5 weeds that seed early – experts say this is how to deal with them fast before they take over your garden

If one of the five weeds that seed early manages to set up shop in your garden, it's likely your outdoor space will be overrun before spring has truly sprung – and we don't envy you one bit.

Much like the most common garden weeds, these persistent troublemakers waste no time getting established, and once they do, they can quickly take over flower beds, lawns and even patio cracks if left to their own devices.

Worse still, these early-seeding weeds have a nasty knack for exploiting the lull between winter pruning and summer growth. Which means that, while you’re still deciding what to plant where, they’re already dropping seeds, spreading underground roots, and making themselves at home. Eek!

Spring hasn’t even warmed up yet, and weeds are already making moves? From chickweed to hairy bittercress, they’re speedy, sneaky, and surprisingly resilient and failing to act early enough is one of the biggest weeding mistakes you can make.

'Spring is a wonderful time in the garden but the increase in temperature and sunshine means that weeds soon start growing and self-seeding rapidly if they get the chance,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Spring is a wonderful time in the garden but the increase in temperature and sunshine means that weeds soon start growing and self-seeding rapidly if they get the chance,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Many weeds are beneficial and even edible and are in fact just plants growing somewhere unwanted, but some can be quite invasive and cause problems for cultivated plants by taking over the space, nutrients, water and sunlight and are best to be removed,' he adds.

Thankfully, it only takes a little know-how to stop the weeds that seed early in their tracks. Here, then, are some of the most common early-seeders, how to spot them, and the smartest ways to keep them from staging a springtime garden takeover...

1. Hairy bittercress

Number one on our list of the five weeds that seed early is hairy bittercress (also known as Cardamine hirsuta).

'This is a really small weed, so you might think it would be no problem at all, but it will flower from a seedling in a couple of weeks, and if disturbed, the seeds fly around with ease and the cycle starts again,' explains Morris.

'Each plant can produce hundreds of seeds, so if you do have this, it is wise to remove them sooner rather than later.'

If you are keen to learn how to get rid of weeds naturally, you're in luck; these early-seeders are 'easy to dig up, can be mulched over to block the light and regular weeding with a hoe will ensure they don’t get much chance to grow', promises Morris.

2. Chickweed

Next on our list of five weeds that seed early is chickweed – an annual that, despite its one-year cycle, finishes with lots of pesky seeds.

'Chickweed (aka Stellaria media) self-seeds fast and grows fast, especially in springtime. It will creep over your soil and around your plants in no time, but the good news is, it is very easy to remove,' says Morris reassuringly.

'As long as you weed this one out before it goes to seed, it’s very easily managed. Simply remove it by hand, including the roots, hoe regularly and ensure you have well-drained soil as it does prefer a little damp.'

Try something like the Spear & Jackson 3540KEW Kew Gardens Collection Neverbend Carbon Dutch Hoe from Amazon, seen below, if you want to do this job quickly.

3. Groundsel

Fans of rewilding and chaos gardening might welcome this wildflower garden-style bloom, but groundsel (or Senecio vulgaris if you prefer) is also one of those five weeds that seed early.

'Groundsel is an aggressive early-season weed, which is distinctly recognisable. It grows just about everywhere, from gardens to alleyways, and from seed through flowering to seed again, only takes up to 6 weeks. So there’s little time to get on top of weeding this one out,' warns Morris.

'Whilst some weeds can be composted if they haven’t gone to seed, this isn’t one I would recommend because seeds can even survive the compost heap. Remove by hand, hoe regularly and if particularly problematic, cover the ground with cardboard, then mulch on top.'

4. Shepherd's purse

Seemingly yet further proof that a weed is just a plant that's in the wrong place, shepherd's purse (aka Capsella bursa-pastoris) looks like it would work well in a meadowscaping situation. Still, it's important to be aware of its status as one of the five weeds that seed early.

'This begins to flower very early in the spring season and even in winter. It produces thousands of seeds and will easily seed anywhere it can in disturbed soil,' says Morris, who promises that this is 'another easy to remove weed, so hand pull it up, hoe regularly and mulch heavily'.

'Green manure used as a cover crop for open beds in winter can help to keep this at bay,' he adds.

5. Annual meadow grass

Last but not least on our list of five weeds that seed early is annual meadow grass, also known as Poa annua.

'This is a tough one because the grass and seeds are very tolerant of just about anything from mowing to walking on. It will seed very quickly and can be troublesome to remove,' says Morris.

'The easiest way to stop it growing is to regularly mow or weed to prevent the seed heads from forming. If this is growing in a lawn, try to keep the lawn grass thriving, and it may outcompete the weed.'

FAQs

How do you get rid of weeds before they go to seed?

If you want to get rid of weeds before they go to seed, then you need to act early and consistently.

'Make an effort to pull weeds by hand when the soil is damp, so just after it's rained or you've watered your garden, as it’s easier to get the whole root out,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived. 'And be sure to focus on young weeds before they flower or set seed.'

Christopher adds that you should make hoeing a regular part of your gardening routine, especially on hotter and drier days, as it will keep annual weeds at bay; just don't go too deep, as this may have an adverse effect.

Christopher adds that you should make hoeing a regular part of your gardening routine, especially on hotter and drier days, as it will keep annual weeds at bay; just don't go too deep, as this may have an adverse effect.

'Be sure to start in early spring (March–April) and keep going through the summer,' he continues.

'If a weed has already flowered but not yet gone to seed, you can still pull it up carefully and dispose of it in your council green waste bin, but never a compost heap, unless you're using a hot composter.'

What is the best thing to put down to stop weeds coming through?

Mulching and weed suppressant fabrics are considered the best thing to put down to stop weeds coming through.

'You should apply a thick layer of mulch (bark, compost, or membrane sheeting) around plants to smother weeds and stop their seeds from germinating,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

Now that you know the five weeds that seed early (and how to deal with them), it's up to you to decide if you'll let them make themselves at home in your garden or not.

After all, you never know; something like groundsel could become the new 'it' flower before we know it...