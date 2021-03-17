Lawn ideas – the best grass layouts and inspiration for putting down turf in your garden

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With summer just around the corner, perhaps you’re looking for some new lawn ideas to give your garden a revamp.

When it comes to garden ideas, it’s likely a lawn is going to play a pretty important role in the design of an outdoor space. From summer garden parties to games with children, a lawn has so many uses. And whether an outdoor area is large or small, there’s a way to accommodate a lawn for every garden set-up.

Of course, practicality is key — you’ll no doubt want a smaller lawn if you don’t want to worry about up-keep, or even give zero-maintenance fake grass a go if you have children or pets.

But designing a lawn is also an opportunity to get playful with your garden, whether that’s by giving it an interesting shape, ensuring it highlights certain features or using it to section off different areas.

Our lawn ideas are perfect for green-fingered enthusiasts and anyone looking to give their garden a lush green makeover…

Lawn ideas

1. Take your lawn to different levels

Why not take things up a notch by laying grass on any raised levels in your garden? This lawn idea can work particularly well if you have any platforms in your outdoor area, as they can form sun-trap spaces for lounging during the summer months.

The vertical effect also adds interest to a garden — giving it another dimension.

2. Think of your lawn as a carpet

Can you really beat a glorious summer day spent reading in the garden? If you love to kick back in the garden with a great book, then creating a little reading nook on your lawn could be a brilliant solution. Think of the lawn almost as a carpet underneath your feet, making the space feel cosy and comfortable.

3. Keep your lawn small

There’s no need for a lawn to take up the entire garden – particularly if you’re considering our decking or patio ideas for entertaining. A smaller lawn could be an option for those who want to prioritise other features like a shed, summerhouse or dining area, when space is limited.

4. Make an enchanted entrance

Make stepping onto your lawn a real experience with the help of a metal garden arch or an arbor, as seen in the above garden. Many of these can be decorated with easy climbing plants and flowers for a truly enchanting entrance.

5. Fake it for an eternally lush lawn

Fake grass requires significantly less fuss than its real counterpart — so is a popular lawn idea for families with children and pets.

‘An artificial lawn has become an affordable achievable way of enjoying your outdoor space at all times, looking great and effectively adding an extra “garden room” to your outdoor space,’ says Andy Driver, sales director at LazyLawn.

‘A synthetic lawn means a non-toxic, hygienic lush-green lawn — always. It is low maintenance too — no mowing, just a hose down and the occasional brush-off of leaves.’

Thinking of going for this faux effect? Check out our guide to artificial grass, including everything you need to know about buying and laying a low-maintenance lawn.

6. Plan a lawn centrepiece

Lawns don’t have to be rectangular, in fact, a circular lawn — or ones with cut-out pieces — work incredibly well if you want to showcase something off in the middle of the garden.

This might be an impressive tree, garden furniture or something decorative like a fountain.

7. Give your lawn a little more edge

In terms of keeping lawns neat and tidy, our garden edging ideas are key. If you’re looking for something a little different why not try a railway track-style path, which is somewhere between a regular garden path and stepping stones.

This feature is a little more unique and is ideal if you want to create a separate walking section to get across the lawn, rather than wear the grass down with constant use.

8. Frame your lawn with a border

A border around the lawn helps to frame a garden — making it look more symmetrical and visually pleasing. This border can be achieved in a number of different ways, either with a small hedge, larger plants or flower beds.

9. Zone with your lawn

So many different activities can take place in a garden, whether it’s dining, BBQ-ing, reading or sunbathing and a lawn can be used to help break up a garden into different zones for these various pastimes.

10. Be playful with stepping stones

Stepping stones are a lovely, aesthetically-pleasing alternative to a garden path. These stones also help prevent patches on the grass from regular footsteps, keeping your garden in tact and giving it longevity.

11. Let foliage leak onto your lawn

For a softer, less manicured look, avoid borders with hard edges and plant low shrubs that will ooze out over your lawn.

What is the best type of lawn?

Choosing the right type of turf for your new lawn can feel a little overwhelming — especially with so many different varieties on the market. That’s because a lawn is is made up of a blend of grass types, and the blend you choose will depend on what kind of lawn you need.

So, essentially, it comes down to what your own lawn will be used for. Is it going to be used as the family football pitch? Will pets be running up and down it? Are you able to mow it very regularly, or are you looking for something low-maintenance? If it’s going to have to withstand a lot of activity, it’s better to opt for a more hard-waring turf, rather than more ornamental grass

According to Turfonline.com, traditional lawn turf (which features a mixture of lawn grasses) is great for back gardens, front gardens and play areas.

It says, ‘Traditional turf is quite flexible in its maintenance needs. If you are aiming for a classic english lawn, then a regular mowing routine is a must. Keep the sward at around 5cm long for best results and mow once or twice a week in the growing season.’

Alternatively, Turfonline.com explains that fine turf (which boasts needle-thin leaves and a delicate green colour) is better for more ornamental greens.

This fine turf isn’t very wear tolerant and it can be prone to disease – not to mention it’s high maintenance when it comes to upkeep, as it needs to be mowed around 4 times a week for best results.

According to the experts at Stihl, these are your main options:

Ornamental lawn

‘Ornamental lawn is especially decorative because of its fine dense growth and rich green colour,’ they say. ‘However, it’s not very robust, and not suitable for walking on regularly or as a play surface. It should be mown twice a week, fertilised intensively, and watered with a fine spray.’

Conventional lawn

‘This moderately robust lawn is suitable for use in almost any outdoor area. It grows slowly, so doesn’t require a lot of mowing. and will grow anywhere except heavy shade. It loves sunshine, so can withstand vey dry periods of weather.’

Sports lawn

Football fans, this one’s for you! ‘Heavy-duty or sports lawn is highly robust and resistant to stress and weather. the grasses are resistant to treading and will regenerate, making it perfect for playing, sport and sunbathing.’ Stihl does warn, however, that ‘the effort it requires to maintain it is medium to very high.’

Landscaping lawn

‘Landscaping lawn is recognisable by its non-uniform green colouring,’ says Stihl. ‘Its robustness is low to moderate, and it’s suitable for public and private gardens. Its nutritional needs are low to medium and it’s drought-resistant. Special varieties thrive in shady areas and more extreme locations.’

How much does it cost to landscape a garden?

For a landscaped garden, prices usually cost around £90-£100 per square metre — but that’s excluding designer or architect fees. This price can be lower if you only require planting services, rather than hard landscaping.

Acorn Gardening also offers a handy Landscaping Cost Calculator tool which breaks down each section of the garden that needs doing — for example, fencing, borders and turf — and estimates the overall price of the project. You can also enter the type of materials you plan to use, to give a more accurate result.