How to grow cyclamen indoors – everything you need to know about watering and planting for festive flowers this Christmas

Cyclamen bursts into bloom in the garden from late winter to spring, but if you're a houseplant enthusiast, you can learn how to grow cyclamen indoors too.

It might be one of the most popular winter flowers outside, but cyclamen is also on our list of the best Christmas houseplants. Plus, it's perennial, meaning it can flower year after year with the right care.

'Indoor cyclamens are known for their colourful blooms and long flowering season, and with the right care, these plants can not only look healthy and full for several months, but for years,' says David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist.

You'll need to learn how to grow cyclamen indoors first, though. We've put together an indoor cyclamen care guide to help you get the most out of these cheerful winter blooms.

David Denyer is a flower expert at Eflorist.

Where to grow cyclamen indoors

First, you'll need to work out the best place to grow your cyclamen plant.

'They thrive in bright, indirect light and cooler temperatures, around 10-18°C, so an ideal location would be near an east-facing window,' says David.

So, we've got the perfect spot sorted – but what about the places you should avoid growing cyclamen indoors?

'When considering the location for your cyclamen, avoid placing them near heat sources or in direct sunlight, and also away from frosty windows and cold draughts,' says David. So, make sure you keep your cyclamen plant away from radiators or draughty spots.

Do bear in mind that cyclamen is toxic, so make sure you keep the plant away from pets and children.

How to water indoor cyclamen

Another key element of learning how to grow cyclamen indoors is watering your plant correctly.

David says it's best to water cyclamen once every week, but make sure you allow the soil to dry out between each watering. 'A great tip is to touch the top of the soil with your fingers to check the moisture levels, and if it's dry, it's time to give it a water,' he explains. If you're wondering why your cyclamen is drooping, that's a good sign that it needs water, too.

Before you reach for the watering can, though, there's a more effective way of watering cyclamen – from the bottom.

'Keep the soil slightly damp by watering from below,' says Monique Kemperman, lead PR and campaign manager at the Flower Council of Holland. 'Allow the plant to absorb water from a saucer at room temperature, then remove the excess.'

It's also important to make sure there's enough moisture in the air around the plant.

'Cyclamen thrives in humid environments, so consider placing a tray of water and stones nearby,' advises Andrew Porwol, seasoned garden and landscape expert and founder of Sapcote Garden Centre.

Deadheading

Deadheading is central to indoor cyclamen care. Not only will it keep your plant healthy, but it can also encourage it to flower for longer.

'Remove wilted flowers and leaves regularly to encourage new growth,' Monique advises.

It's also a good idea to remove any yellowing leaves. 'Give them a gentle twist and pull them away from the base of the plant to prevent mould growth,' says David.

FAQs

What do you do with cyclamen after they have finished flowering?

If you want your cyclamen plant to bounce back next year, there are a few important steps to take after it finishes flowering.

'When the plant finishes flowering, it enters a dormant phase where the leaves turn yellow, so giving it the correct care during this time increases the chance of it blooming once again,' explains flower expert David. 'During the dormant phase, stop watering the cyclamen and move it into a cool, dry place in your house, such as a cupboard.'

You'll only need to water the plant occasionally during its dormant phase.

'After a few months, you can re-pot the tuber in fresh soil and resume watering to encourage new growth and flowers – typically, in autumn,' David adds.

How long do indoor cyclamen last?

Cyclamen is a perennial plant, meaning it can last years with the right care. But what about the flowers?

'With proper care, cyclamen typically last around eight weeks indoors, but they can bloom for several months in the right conditions,' says Monique from Flower Council of Holland.

Now you know how to grow cyclamen indoors, you can look forward to cheerful heart-shaped blooms each winter.