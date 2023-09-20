18 winter flowers to plant now if you want colourful blooms for Christmas

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Winter flowers? For Christmas? Groundbreaking – genuinely!

If you thought it was time to put all your garden ideas into hibernation, think again. Instead, we recommend embracing one of the cheeriest of garden trends and filling your garden with colourful blooms to brighten up the colder days ahead.

Because, in all honesty, the bleak midwinter never feels quite as bleak when your garden borders are a riot of colour.

The best winter flowers to plant now

Dreaming about a colourful winter garden? Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, is right there with you.

'There are so many flowers to be had during the shortest days,' he says. 'And a dazzling display of berries and winter stems, too.'

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants, which he established after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex in 1992.

With these words ringing in our ears, these are the winter flowers to get planting while the soil is still warm and the conditions are just perfect for new roots to grow:

1. Hellebores

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hellebores are some of the most striking winter flowers around, thanks to the exciting array of colours available.

'These are herbaceous plants with mostly evergreen (and handsome) foliage making a great backdrop for their characteristic nodding flowers,' says Morris.

Noting that they are 'available in shades of green, white, pink, ruby, plum purple and almost black, not to mention bi-coloured and spotted types', it's little wonder that Morris thinks hellebores are well worthy of inclusion in a winter display.

2. Clematis 'Advent Bells'

With the name alone giving us immense Christmassy vibes, award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore counts these winter flowers – and their unique creamy white and maroon spotted blooms – among her favourites.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity, for her private and commercial clients.



'It is evergreen in milder locations and great for quickly covering a nasty wall or fence,' says Zoe, adding that she has one in her own garden. 'The bees and I love it!'

Clematis 'Advent Bells' View at Crocus This evergreen clematis is noted for its abundance of winter flowers, which appear throughout the colder months of the year to inject a little colour and vibrancy back into those darker days.

3. Winter Flowering Heathers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heathers – specifically the Erica x darleyensis variety – are versatile winter flowers that can make a dramatic display.

'Unlike some of their cousins, they are less fussy over soil type. (Some Heathers will only succeed in acid soil),' says Morris, advising that you use them in flower beds for effective low ground cover.

They come in many shades of white, pink, lilac, mauve and red, and some even boast colourful foliage, so if you select a mix 'they can easily provide flowers from November right through until April,' he adds.

4. Cyclamen Hederifolium

These hardy heart-shaped winter flowers are beautiful and fragrant, so it's little wonder that Zoe is such a fan.

She recommends mixing them with some Cyclamen Coum for long season interest under trees, but they'd look just as striking mixed in with ferns and other shade-tolerant plants, too.

Cyclamen Hederifolium View at Crocus They might disappear underground for summer, but the leaves of these pretty marbled winter flowers form an attractive carpet long after they've finished blooming.

5. Winter Flowering Pansies

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Pansies have become a staple plant in winter flower arrangements, and little wonder: 'these bright cheerful little flowers are tough,' says Morris.

'They prefer colder climes,' he continues, 'even popping their welcome winter flowers through a layer of snow!'

Morris suggests you combine yours with other plants of strong constitution, such as Skimmia, Heuchera or Hedera (Ivy).

'Just don't forget to underplant with some spring flowering bulbs for an extra wave of colour,' he notes.

6. Sweet Box

Sweet Box is a firm favourite among amateur and professional gardeners, not least of all because its 'sweet vanilla perfume travels far from even the youngest batch of plants and never fails to cheer us during the short winter days,' says Morris.

Noting that their evergreen foliage looks immaculate and glossy in all four seasons, Morris explains that the plant's creamy white flowers, studded along the green stems, open in succession from December right through until March.

Sweet Box View at Crocus Perfect for a shady border or woodland garden, this vanilla scented winter flower will bloom from December to March.

'This is a must-have winter flower, especially for a shady north-facing garden, where it will slowly grow into a waist-high shrub or hedge,' he says.

'Just be sure to plant them close to a path, doorway or seating area so the scent is appreciated!'

7. Winter Honeysuckle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'This little-known gem is surely one of the unsung heroes of the winter garden,' says Morris.

Describing it as an 'indestructible hardy shrub that will fill gardens with the perfume from its sweetly fragrant white flowers', the gardening guru goes on to explain that the blooms of a winter honeysuckle will emerge in succession from December until springtime.

'They are so easy to grow, and well suited to novice or experienced gardeners – but just be sure to plant it somewhere the scent can be appreciated,' he adds.

8. Viburnum Tinus

Also known as the laurustinus bush, the Viburnum Tinus is a 'tough evergreen shrub with deep green foliage that sets off the winter flowers,' promises Morris.

While this one is a slow burner, it promises many months of colour to be had from November until April – and, while Morris is fond of the pink-tinged ‘Eve Price’ variety, we're personally big fans of the bolder 'Lisarose'.

Viburnum Tinus 'Lisarose' (PBR) View at Crocus This shade-loving shrub will produce its red buds and soft pink and white flowers from midwinter onwards.

Whichever variety you lose your heart to, you're guaranteed a very smooth love affair.

'These are great, wind resistant and hardy plants that can even be trimmed into topiary shapes,' promises Morris.



9. Snowdrops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's best to plant your snowdrop bulbs in September, but you can keep sowing the seeds of these winter flowers right through until November if you've left it a little late.

The hard work you put into your snowdrops now will absolutely pay off, as you can expect these little beauties to transform your garden into a late winter wonderland before too long.

10. Iris 'Frozen Planet'

While the name screams David Attenborough, the look of these white and ice-blue winter flowers is... well, it's giving us Disney's Frozen, quite frankly, and we're not about to let it go.

Iris 'Frozen Planet' View at Crocus Originating from alpine meadows, these gorgeous winter flowers are set to transform your garden into an Elsa-inspired wonderland – largely because the cold doesn't bother them anyway!

Be sure to plant your Iris 'Frozen Planet' bulbs in the autumn (either in pots or garden borders) if you want to enjoy its blooms over the late winter months.

8 glorious alternatives to winter flowers

Remember the dazzling displays of winter berries and stems we mentioned? All of which would be just as welcome in a bouquet as a selection of winter flowers?

Don't worry, we've got you covered.

1. Dogwoods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'I persuade people to not just think about winter flowers,' says Zoe, 'but to also think about foliage as it lasts longer. Planting a dogwood, for example, will give you lots of interest.'

A staple of many well-designed winter gardens, Morris adds that dogwoods are not grown not for their flowers but their dazzling winter stems, noting that they 'really come into their own as soon as their leaves drop, usually after the first hard frost.'

Not sure which dogwood is right for you? Go for something like...

Cornus sanguinea ‘Annys Winter Orange’ : this one's brilliant shades 'change as you move up the stem, starting with buttery yellow through coral and orange to red at the tips,' says Morris.

this one's brilliant shades 'change as you move up the stem, starting with buttery yellow through coral and orange to red at the tips,' says Morris. Cornus alba ‘Kesselringii’ : the dark stems of this one 'are a deep purplish colour and look stunning when underplanted with brightly coloured early flowering bulbs, especially crocus,' Morris notes.

the dark stems of this one 'are a deep purplish colour and look stunning when underplanted with brightly coloured early flowering bulbs, especially crocus,' Morris notes. Cornus alba ‘Sibirica’ : the brilliant red stems of this enduringly popular dogwood will bring your garden alive during the winter months. 'Plant drifts of them with other coloured dogwoods if you have space,' says Morris.

the brilliant red stems of this enduringly popular dogwood will bring your garden alive during the winter months. 'Plant drifts of them with other coloured dogwoods if you have space,' says Morris. Cornus sanguinea 'Midwinter Fire': Zoe's favourite of all the dogwoods, this one reveals spectacular orange, red and yellow bare stems come winter.

All of these dogwoods are very easy to grow, but Morris still urges you to 'give them a good start by preparing their planting site with organic matter, bone meal and rootgrow'.

He adds that you should cut them back almost to ground level come spring, as doing so means new strong shoots will soon follow.

'These one-year shoots always produce the most dazzling colours the following winter,' he adds.

2. Hollies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So synonymous with Christmas they wrote a song about it, the not-so-humble holly is another beautiful way to add intrigue to your garden alongside your winter flowers.

As ever, though, there is more than one type of holly to consider:

English Holly (Ilex aquifolium ‘Alaska’) : this one has 'lustrous deep green evergreen foliage that always looks good, the perfect backdrop for the bright red berries that are sure to bring cheer over winter,' says Morris.

this one has 'lustrous deep green evergreen foliage that always looks good, the perfect backdrop for the bright red berries that are sure to bring cheer over winter,' says Morris. Golden Holly (Ilex X altaclerensis ‘Golden King’) : for dazzling foliage, Morris urges you to try this try brightly coloured variety.

for dazzling foliage, Morris urges you to try this try brightly coloured variety. Silver Holly (Ilex aquifolium ‘Argentea Marginata’): Morris is impressed by this holly bush's #variegated leaves and abundance of familiar brightly coloured berries, too'.

3. Firethorn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bright, bold, and beautiful, the berry-laden branches of a firethorn are definitely on par with winter flowers.

'These are easy and willing evergreen shrubs that will be clothed with huge numbers of creamy white flowers in late spring, until they develop into masses and masses of berries,' says Morris.

As the leaves fall away in the autumn, you better believe, then, that the different varieties of firethorn will put on a truly dazzling show of richly coloured berries in shades of red, orange and yellow.

'They are great for training up walls, as hedges or just as a bright evergreen back of border shrubs,' adds Morris, noting that it is a brilliant wildlife garden idea for those who want to keep the birds fed and happy over the colder months.

What flowers flower in the winter in the UK? From irises to snowdrops, hellebores to pansies, there are plenty of gorgeous winter flowers to fill your garden with – so long as you get to work over the autumn, that is.

When should I buy winter pansies? Experts advise you buy your winter flowering pansies in September and leave them in their trays until October, when you can transplant them into their final positions in your garden for the colder months ahead.