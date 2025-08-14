How to grow honeysuckle for stunning, fragrant blooms – they're a must for a fence or trellis

Honeysuckle is one of my absolute favourite plants. It's the perfect way to add fragrance to a fence or trellis – so it’s about time we all learned how to grow honeysuckle.

If you’re looking for a fast-growing climbing plant for privacy in your garden, honeysuckle is a solid choice. To get the most out of the blooms, though, you’ll need to know how to look after them properly.

Below, you’ll find guidance on the best location, watering schedule and pruning habits for honeysuckle, with a few product recommendations to help your plant thrive.

Where to buy honeysuckle plants

1. Location

(Image credit: Getty Images/hsvrs)

Like other climbing plants, sunlight levels can have a huge impact on how well honeysuckle flowers – so it’s a good idea to get familiar with the various types of garden shade.

‘Full sun will encourage abundant flowers, but it can also scorch leaves,’ explains David Powell, head gardener at Grantley Hall. ‘Dappled shade is best for both plant health and a good display of blooms.’

Just don’t plant your honeysuckle in too much shade, or it might flower less.

2. Soil type and planting

(Image credit: Getty Images/Photos by R A Kearton)

Sunlight isn’t the only factor you’ll need to consider when choosing a spot for your honeysuckle – soil type will play a large role in how well your plant grows, too.

‘You need a good quality soil that is fertile and well-drained,’ says Polhawn Fort’s head gardener, Nicky.

It’s worth incorporating some organic matter into the soil before planting to improve drainage and soil fertility. Something like Miracle-Gro’s Peat-Free Premium All-Purpose Compost, £16.49 from Amazon is a good choice.

‘If possible, keep the base of the plant shaded from direct sunlight to protect its roots and help retain moisture,’ adds David from Grantley Hall. Mulching is a brilliant idea, and you can find options like RocketGro’s Peat-Free Magic Mulch, £27.90 at Amazon.

Then, you’ll need to think about the best plant support for your honeysuckle. A trellis or similar climbing structure is a must, particularly if you’ve chosen a climbing variety.

3. Watering

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alastair James)

Honeysuckle appreciates a moist (but never soggy) soil, so besides mulching to retain as much moisture as possible, you’ll need to make sure you’ve nailed its watering schedule.

‘Water regularly during the first year of planting to allow it to fully establish, and then during any dry spells in the following year,’ advises Nicky from Polhawn Fort.

4. Feeding

(Image credit: Getty Images, DEA/RANDOM)

It’s also worth thinking about fertiliser during the spring.

‘Add a thin layer of mulch and feed established plants with a general fertiliser in the spring,’ says Nicky. ‘The mulch will help with moisture retention, reducing the need for watering, and the feed will encourage flowering.’

Empathy After Plant for Climbers and Flowering Plants, £7.99 for 1kg from Crocus, is a reliable choice.

5. Pruning

(Image credit: Getty Images/Flowerphotos)

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to pruning honeysuckle, because there are so many different types – scented, evergreen, semi-evergreen and deciduous. That's why the best time to prune honeysuckle varies.

‘Late-flowering types should be pruned in spring, as they bloom on the current season’s growth,’ explains David from Grantley Hall. ‘In this case, a light trim to tidy the plant is all that is needed, since a hard prune would reduce flowering.

‘Early flowering varieties, on the other hand, produce blooms on short sideshoots from the previous season’s growth and should be pruned after flowering. Cut back the flowered shoots by one-third in late summer to encourage healthy regrowth.’

You can even learn how to take honeysuckle cuttings if you want to expand your collection (or gift one!).

Learning how to grow honeysuckle is well worth a go if you're looking for a pretty and fragrant climbing plant. I couldn't recommend it more!