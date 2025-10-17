How to grow goji berries for delicious, vitamin-packed harvests – they're the superfood I think needs more attention, and they're really easy to care for

Fancy growing your own superfood? Try learning how to grow goji berries.

I’m always intrigued by a superfood that you can grow at home, and these have been on my list for years. They’re jam-packed with vitamins and antioxidants, and they make a delicious snack (particularly if you dry them like raisins). Better yet, they’re surprisingly easy (and quick) to grow in the UK.

To help you get started, I’ve thrown together a guide on how to grow goji berries. Follow the tips below, and you’ll be harvesting your own super-berries in no time.

What you'll need

1. Choosing the best spot

(Image credit: Getty Images / lzf)

First things first, you’ll need to find the right spot for your goji berry bush. Some vegetables thrive in full sun, and the same is true for goji berries – they’ll produce their best crop of fruit in a sunny position.

‘Goji berries love the sun and thrive with very little shade, so choose a bright spot in your garden that gets up to eight hours of sunlight a day,’ says Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

They’re hardy, too, performing well even in coastal gardens with harsh, salty winds. For best results, though, you’ll need to make sure the soil has plenty of drainage.

‘Goji berry plants thrive best when planted in free-draining soil enriched with plenty of well-rotted compost or manure,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

Something like Miracle-Gro Peat-Free Premium All Purpose Compost from Amazon is a brilliant soil enricher, and you can incorporate horticultural grit like Westland Potting Grit, also available at Amazon, to improve drainage (especially if you’ll be growing your goji berries in a container).

2. Planting at the right time

(Image credit: Getty Images / Philippe Gerber)

Before you learn how to grow goji berries, you’ll need to make sure you’re planting them in the right season.

Like many other plants, spring and autumn are generally considered the best windows for planting goji berries, but Julian leans in favour of autumn.

‘Autumn is the ideal planting season as it allows the bush to establish itself before the growing season begins,’ he says.

If you’re planting more than one goji berry bush in a garden border or bed, give the plants plenty of room by leaving at least two metres between them.

‘Due to their tendency to send out runners and spread, we recommend planting in a dedicated area to manage growth,’ Julian adds.

3. Watering and feeding

(Image credit: Getty Images / DigiPub)

Goji berries are considered drought-tolerant plants once established, but you’ll need to give them a little more to drink when they’re new to the garden – especially during dry weather.

‘Goji berries need regular, deep watering every few days during dry spells to promote strong root development,’ advises Julian. ‘Once established, watering can be reduced to a thorough weekly soak, only increasing during very dry weather.’

Julian also recommends mulching around the base of the plant to keep as much moisture in the soil as possible. Mulch helps to suppress weeds, too, so it’s an invaluable practice. RocketGro Peat-Free Magic Mulch, available at Amazon, is a good choice.

You can also feed your goji berry bush to promote better fruiting. ‘Feeding your goji berry plants in spring with a general fruit fertiliser will encourage healthy growth and abundant fruiting,’ says Julian.

Miracle-Gro Performance Organics Granular Plant Food is Amazon's choice for fruit fertilisers.

4. Mastering pruning

(Image credit: Getty Images / Zummolo)

To keep your goji berries fruiting to their full potential every year, it’s worth pruning the plants at the beginning of each spring.

‘Pruning should be carried out in early spring by removing dead, damaged, or crossing branches,’ says Julian. ‘As the plant matures, removing about a quarter of the oldest stems annually helps maintain health and fruiting.’

Just make sure you’re using a quality pair of secateurs to avoid any damaging cuts, and clean your garden tools between pruning sessions to limit the spread of diseases between plants.

5. Managing the fruits

(Image credit: Getty Images / Andrey Abryutin)

Goji berry bushes are often sold as young plants, so they take some time to mature and settle into the garden before producing reliable crops of fruit.

‘Once they’re established, goji berries typically start producing their fruit after around two years,’ says Chris from Gardening Express. ‘They’re hardy and low maintenance, making them a great addition to any garden.’

There aren’t many garden plant pests you’ll need to watch out for, but aphids can be a problem, and so can birds. If they do set their sights on your berries, it’s worth investing in some netting, or something like this fruit netting cage from B&Q – but make sure it’s pulled taut and secured properly to keep wildlife safe.

Goji berries are usually ready to harvest from late summer, but the fruits are only edible when fully ripe. After the berries turn red, leave them on the plant for a few more weeks to give them a chance to sweeten up.

FAQs

Do goji berries need a trellis?

Goji berries don't strictly need a trellis, because they're not climbing plants, but their fast growth rate and spreading potential can benefit from some training and support.

'Without training, goji berries grow into large, thorny shrubs that are difficult to manage,' explains Annelise Brilli, Thompson & Morgan's horticultural expert.

'Training them against wires or trellis makes them easier to harvest and prune and exposes the flowers and fruits to maximum sunlight.'

Learning how to grow goji berries will reward you with delicious, ultra-healthy fruits. Will you be giving them a go?