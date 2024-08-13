How to grow lettuce in pots - this salad staple thrives in small spaces and on windowsills
You better 'beleaf' it, knowing how to grow lettuce in pots is super quick and easy
If there is one crop you can seriously save money on by growing your own it's lettuce. Even if you don't have much space you can grow lettuce in containers easily on a balcony, windowsill or small patio.
Growing lettuce, whatever the variety (there are a lot), is just as easy as knocking up a simple green salad. From hearty butterheads to the more compact oak leaf variety, you don't need a large garden to enjoy delicious lettuce. In fact, growing lettuce in pots has the added benefit of protecting your green leaves from slugs and other pesky garden pests.
'Any variety of lettuce can be planted in a small garden. Many varieties, especially loose-leaf ones, take up very little space and are perfect space-fillers for gaps in your vegetable garden', explains Laura Juniper from Garden Buildings Direct.
'There are lots of crops which thrive in smaller patches. Those with especially limited space could even look to container gardening or growing vegetables in hanging planters on walls in the garden'.
The best lettuce variety for pots
Before we begin the ins and outs of how to grow lettuce in pots it's important to understand that there are many different lettuce types and varieties. These require varying spacing techniques when planting and benefit from alternating temperatures.
Harvesting lettuce depends on type also, so it pays to do your research.
'Some varieties are looseleaf and can be harvested throughout the season. They can be grown close together and with other plants in containers, explains Jessica Mercer, Senior content editor for PlantAddicts.com.
'Head-forming lettuces include romaine, bibb, and iceberg. These cannot be planted as close together in a container as the looseleaf varieties.'
Always read instructions on lettuce seed packets or plant tags before sowing or planting.
If you want to know how to grow lettuce in pots there are two methods to choose from.
How to grow lettuce in pots from seed
Lettuce can be planted in pots and containers from spring through to autumn.
'Lettuce is one of the easiest crops to grow in a container both at both the beginning and end of the growing season', says Jessica Mercer.
'It is a cool-season vegetable and prefers temperatures between 7 -26 degrees Celsius'.
You will need:
- Pot about 6-8 inches (15-20cm) with good drainage holes. These pots from Amazon are 5 for £10 and are the perfect size.
- Potting soil
- Lettuce seeds, like this looseleaf cutting mix of seed on Amazon
- Water
1. Prepare your pots
A wide shallow pot is ideal for growing lettuce as the vegetable has slight and stubby roots.
'Fill the pot with a high-quality potting mix enriched with compost. This provides the nutrients lettuce needs to grow,' advises Zahid Adnan founder of The Plant Bible.
2. Sow lettuce seeds
'If starting from [lettuce] seeds, sow them about 1/4 inch (6mm) deep and thin them out as they grow,' continues Zahid Adnan.
'When shopping for seeds, look for dwarf and bush varieties, which will take up the least room. Make sure not to sow seeds too close together as this will impact how the vegetables are able to grow,' adds Laura Juniper.
3. Water regularly
Place the pot in a warm sunny spot that receives at least 4-6 hours of daily sunlight and water constantly to ensure the soil never dries out.
'Lettuce prefers cool, moist conditions, so water regularly and ensure proper drainage', says Zahid.
4. Harvest according to variety
The variety of your lettuce will determine the harvest pattern.
'Harvest lettuce leaves when they are young and tender for the best flavor. You can cut the outer leaves and allow the centre to continue growing,' says Zahid.
'Head-forming lettuces can be harvested all at once, when the head reaches a good size, or the outer leaves can be continuously picked before the center reaches maturity,' adds Jessica.
'Lettuce grows and reaches maturity quickly, allowing you to harvest leaves (from nursery transplants) in as little as two weeks'.
How to grow lettuce in pots from plants
Growing lettuce in pots from seedlings and plants requires the same method as above, but a few additional tips are required to maintain succulent and continuous leaves.
'Space plants or thin the seedlings so they are about 6 inches (15 cm) apart for looseleaf and 8 - 12 inches (20 -30 cm) apart for head types', advises Jessica Mercer.
'Add a thin layer of straw or leaf litter to suppress weeds, reduce soil temperature fluctuations, and conserve moisture. Lettuce plants struggle in hot summer weather and will benefit from shade as the season progresses. Move the container into more or less shade as needed.'
FAQs
Will lettuce regrow after cutting?
This depends on the lettuce variety. Typically head lettuce such as butterhead and bibb is spent after harvesting in one cut.
Loose leaf lettuce such as rocket and black seeded simpson are known as 'cut and come again crops'. this means you pick leaves from the outside as you need them and then they regrow until frost or bolting (flowering).
Does lettuce need full sun?
'Lettuce plants struggle in hot summer weather and will benefit from shade as the season progresses. Move the container into more or less shade as needed', says Jessica Mercer, Senior content editor for PlantAddicts.com.
Now there is no excuse not to have ago at growing your own lettuce in a container now.
