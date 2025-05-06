If you’re planning ahead for summer planting schemes and looking for colourful combinations for garden tubs and planters, then knowing the best flower pairings to grow in pots will ensure a vibrant display with flowers that complement each other beautifully.

No matter the size or shape of your outdoor space, container garden ideas are the perfect way to add colour and personality, whether you go for cascading hanging baskets on a tiny balcony or flower-filled containers and window boxes on a small patio or front garden.

But while simply filling pots with your favourite blooms will guarantee instant colour, planning out how to arrange pots and choosing plants and flowers that complement each other naturally with similar growing conditions is the way to take planting displays to the next level. We asked the experts to share their favourite flower pairings to grow in pots.

1. Geraniums and lobelia

Geraniums are a summer staple. Easy to grow, they will bring colour all summer long and thrive in containers so are perfect for small garden ideas. For a classic pairing, try geraniums and trailing lobelia. Geraniums will add structure to a container display while trailing lobelia will create a cascading effect that looks super-pretty.

‘These flowers will provide a combination of strong colour pairings,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘There are several colours available in both geraniums, such as red, pinks and white, that go beautifully with Lobelia with its blue, white or lilac colouring. The upright habit of zonal geraniums complements the trailing habit of lobelia and they also have a similar long flowering period.’

‘Choose a sunny location planted in multi-purpose compost with a weekly liquid feed. Most pot materials are suitable, including hanging baskets, and for a good, healthy display, I’d suggest a pot that has a top dimension of around 25-30cm.’

2. Lavender and nepeta

For colour and fragrant plants to grow in containers, lavender is always a winner. Hardy and drought-tolerant it attracts pollinators and is an asset to any garden. Nepeta (commonly known as catmint) is a versatile perennial herb with similar aromatic foliage and spikes of tiny blue flowers, and is a natural pairing for lavender.

‘For a summer perennial pairing, lavender and nepeta make a lovely combination,’ says Julian. ‘The cool blue colours work well together and the conditions both plants like are similar.’

‘Choose a sunny location, planted in well-drained compost and adding water-retaining crystals may help with keeping moisture levels sufficient. While most glazed pots would be ok, avoid metallic or basic terracotta as overheating and water-retention might be issues with these.’

‘Potted flower pairings are a brilliant way to add colour, structure and personality to small spaces - especially patios, balconies, or front steps,' says Elise Harlock, brand manager at Prestige Flowers.

‘Petunias provide big, bold colour that is perfect for pots and planters, while sweet alyssum spills gently over the edges with tiny white blooms and a soft scent. This combo does well in sunny, sheltered spots and needs regular watering and deadheading to keep blooming strong,’ adds Elise.

If you want to add instant impact to container displays, then choosing hydrangeas is an easy win and one of the best shrubs for pots. With their big, showy blooms and attractive foliage, hydrangeas are easy to grow and a great choice for containers or where space is limited like a small patio.

Low plants like pansies look great as hydrangea plant companions and will add pops of colour to the base of the container to create a multi-layered display. Both hydrangea and pansies like partial shade and moist, well-draining soil.

‘One simple way of achieving an aesthetically pleasing garden design is by choosing flowers in your favourite colours and pairing them with plants that compliment or contrast them tonally. For example, cool tones, such as blues and purples, and warmer tones, like red and yellow, will always look good when paired together. If you’re feeling bold, you can choose colours that are opposites on the colour wheel. Yellow and purple or orange and blue create a magnificent burst of colour that will catch the eye.’ say the experts at Dobbies.

For easy low-maintenance flower pairings to grow in pots, then you won’t go far wrong with busy lizzies and begonias. Bright, colourful and in bloom all summer long, they make the perfect container combination for beginners.

Plant busy lizzies and begonias together if you’re after colourful hanging basket ideas. Both are fine in part-shade or sunny spots and will reward with masses of flowers. Both are tolerant of over-watering too, while regular deadheading will keep displays looking neat.

6. Petunias and verbena

‘Another smart way to pair plants together is by whether they’re sun-loving or shade-loving. This ensures your plants are kept happy when they’re planted in the same spot,’ say Dobbies.

For a brilliant, sun-loving flower pairing, team colourful petunias and verbena. Petunias are an easy-to-grow bedding plant that will provide a mass of colourful blooms throughout the summer and come in several varieties and colours, including bicoloured and double-flowered blooms. Verbenas complement petunias beautifully with their clusters of mini flowers in purple, pink or blue tones.

Plant both in peat-free multi-purpose compost. They’ll look fabulous in hanging baskets, window boxes and balcony gardens, tumbling over the sides.

7. Patio roses and lobelia

For a small patio or garden where space is tight, growing roses in containers is the perfect solution. Choosing a variety that is suitable for container growing is a must, with miniature types such as a patio rose ideal.

Lobelia is an ideal companion plant for patio roses. Lobelia’s mini flowers will trail over the edges of a container, and is a great choice if you want to nail the 'thriller, filler, spiller' technique for containers.

Both will do well in a fairly sunny spot as long as the soil isn’t left to dry out too much.

How to mix flowers in pots

‘More plants can be used to fill larger pots or fewer for smaller ones,’ advises Julian Palphramand. ‘Don’t overfill containers with plants to start with. Leave them room to establish and fill out before they put on their flowering display.’

‘Eliminate guesswork by using a good-quality multipurpose compost with added slow-release feed,’ advises Elise Harlock. ‘And don’t forget drainage - add crocks or pebbles at the base of the pot to stop roots from sitting in water. Regular deadheading will keep most pairings looking fresh all summer long.’

Different flower pairings will transform a small garden, and by planting in containers, you can move them around as and when you need to. Which flower pairings will you be trying this summer?