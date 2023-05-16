How to grow Wisteria in pots (and boost your home's value by 5%)

When it comes to flowering plants, there is none more beautiful (or instantly recognisable) than a Wisteria. Indeed, I suspect that even the very least green-fingered among us would be able to put a name to those amethyst blooms – especially since the iconic climbing plant’s recent starring role in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. And it turns out you can grow Wisteria in pots to brighten up your front garden ideas.

Proving once again that TV is king when it comes to inspiring our homes and gardens, new data has shown that online searches for ‘purple Wisteria’ have increased by 258% since the release of the Regency-era romance. And, while it takes a bit of work to keep these flowering plants looking their very best, it’s definitely worth putting the effort in.

In fact, some agents (opens in new tab) believe that a fine display of Wisteria creeping across your property could actually add value to your home by up to 5%.

How to grow wisteria in a pot

If you don't have space in a garden border, want to improve your balcony garden, or are simply hoping to add a Wisteria to your list of small patio ideas, these beautiful climbers can be grown in pots and containers – and the benefits of doing so are enormous. After all a potted Wisteria isn't just portable (meaning you can spirit it away with you if you decide to move in the future): it is also easier to control its size, not to mention avoid any structural damage to your house.

Tempted to try it for yourself? I suspected as much.

Here’s what you need to know.

What you will need

A flowering Wisteria plant, such as Wisteria floribunda (Japanese wisteria), Wisteria sinensis (Chinese wisteria), or Wisteria brachybotrys (silky wisteria)

A large pot or container of at least 45cm (18in), such as this stylish Glazed Finish Planter from Homebase (opens in new tab)

A bag of good loam-based potting compost, such as John Innes No. 3 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

A trowel (opens in new tab)

A liquid tomato fertiliser, Miracle-Gro or a similar flowering plant food

A pair of sharp, clean secateurs, such as these Felco secateurs from Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ready yourself for a high-maintenance plant

Now, while Wisteria can absolutely be grown in pots, it isn't as easy as shoving your climbing plant into a container and leaving it to its own devices.

As Chris Bonnett at GardeningExpress.co.uk (opens in new tab) notes: 'Typically, a Wisteria should be grown against a strong structure like a house as they have really strong, woody stems.

'Don't worry, though, as growing Wisteria in pots is still doable if you’re growing it as a standard tree. Just remember that it is more of a high-maintenance option, as your plant will require regular pruning and feeding.'

Choose the largest pot you have space for

Wisteria boast a complex root system, so you will need to select the largest pot you have space for.

As Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries (opens in new tab), says: 'When choosing a pot for a Wisteria, it's always worth going as large as the situation will allow. That way a larger volume of soil will support the plant for significantly longer before it eventually needs to be planted into the ground.

'Bigger is very much better in this case because Wisteria are hungry plants and will soon run out of steam otherwise.'

Don't scrimp on the compost

Above all else, you want to make sure your pot can hold 'a good quality compost, such as Compost King (opens in new tab) that has slow release food added in,' says Chris.

'Wisteria are hungry plants so a good quality compost is essential.'

With this in mind, Morris adds: 'Check that your pot has good drainage. If the holes are particularly large, it pays to place a few ‘crocks’ over them (pieces of tile or terracotta pot) to stop your compost escaping.'

Pay attention to planting levels

There are a few things you need to think about when planting your Wisteria in a pot or container.

Perhaps most important, though, is the planting levels. As Morris says, you need to 'be sure to plant at the same depth as the plant was in the pot you buy it in'.

Chris cautions: 'Ensure you’re planting your Wisteria in well-drained, yet still moist, soil, and consider adding a layer of gravel first to help with extra drainage.'

Stick to a regular feeding schedule

Wisteria thrives in sunlight, so be sure you’re placing your pot somewhere that provides your climbing plant with at least six hours of sunlight a day. And remember: Wisteria are incredibly hungry plants, so will need to be fed and watered regularly if you truly want them to thrive.

'It’s important to accommodate your Wisteria in its growing season with a high potash fertiliser,' says Chris, noting that you should do this monthly.

'You’ll also need to water the tree daily in order to keep the soil moist.'

Morris adds: 'Your Wisteria will appreciate a good feed each spring, so choose a lower nitrogen feed, such as Ecofective Organic Tomato Plant Feed Concentrate (opens in new tab), to encourage flowers and give the foliage a nice colour without too much lush growth'



Make sure you prune your potted Wisteria regularly

Wisteria are strong growing plants and can make many new shoots and leaves – usually at the expense of those gorgeous purple flowers. By growing them in a pot, however, the growth is more restricted, which makes for a more simple pruning schedule.

'For the first year or two its best to concentrate on getting a nice framework,' advises Morris. 'Potted Wisteria are almost always grown as standards (on a stem), so concentrate on this and getting a bushy group of branches at the top of it.

'Once this has been established, prune back the young growths to six leaves each summer. And, in January or February, prune back the remaining shoots to within 2 or 3 buds of where the shoot emerges from on the framework.'

... and don't forget to re-pot your Wisteria when needed

As mentioned already, it is important to select the very largest pot you possibly can for your Wisteria when you first plant it. Doing so will give it ample time to establish itself, and it also means you could get a good number of years out of it – especially if the compost is topped up each spring and a regular feeding regime is followed.

As Morris says, though, your pot will 'eventually run out of steam, with the compost exhausted of both structure and nutrients'.

'By this point, you should have a very good sized specimen to plant out in the garden (or even sell on) that would certainly cost several hundred pounds to buy!' he says.

You could even trail your fully-grown Wisteria up over an archway or structure, especially if you've been inspired by all the pergola ideas popping up online this year.

Basically, it seems that – with a bit of hard work and careful planning – we can all have the Regency-era garden of our dreams. Time to plant a Wisteria ready for us to whip out our fine china and enjoy the sort of garden party that Queen Charlotte herself would be proud of, I think.

