How to grow microgreens – The tiny, delicious leaves everyone should grow in a kitchen

You might never have considered learning how to grow microgreens. If that's the case, you are seriously missing out on the ultimate tiny homegrown produce, which packs a huge flavour and nutritious punch.

You may have seen them being used to garnish dishes in restaurants. But they shouldn't be reserved for fancy Michelin star plates as they are so fast and simple to grow at home. From beetroot microgreens to celery microgreens, the tiny leaves have so much flavour, that will elevate any dish, and you don't even need a plant pot or a dedicated herb garden to grow them!

'Microgreens are young herbs and plants that are harvested when they are still very small, instead of harvested later on when they are fully grown,' outlines Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench.

Pea microgreens (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a wide array of different microgreens that you can grow from seeds. ‘Herbs such as mint, basil and coriander, and punchy seeds including radish, mustard and rocket are great for creating flavoursome salads and spicing up sandwiches,’ suggests Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk . While ‘beetroot and red cabbage microgreens will add a vibrant splash of colour to your dishes.’

You may remember growing cress at some point during nursery or primary school. But did you also know that vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, kale, peas and broad beans can be grown as microgreens?

How to grow microgreens

One of the biggest benefits of growing microgreens – other than having tasty flourishes to add to our dishes – is the fact that they can be grown year-round. And because of the limited amount of space that they take up and the conditions that they thrive in all you need is a sunny windowsill and a container of some kind to grow them in.

The tiny leaves are also packed with nutrients, making them a welcome addition to our diets if you need another excuse to start growing them. Really there is no excuse not to be growing your own microgreens. If you're suitably intrigued, here are the expert's top tips to grow them at home.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What you’ll need

Step-by-step

'In the world of gardening, the allure of growing microgreens is undeniable,' asserts Daniel Carruthers, Director at Cultivar Greenhouses . 'These petite powerhouses of flavour and nutrition are easy to cultivate, even more so when you adopt eco-friendly practices like using peat-free compost.'

1. Choose your seeds

The world is your oyster when it comes to which microgreen seeds you choose to grow. If you’re not sure which ones to grow first, opting for a mixed pack of microgreen seeds can be a great way to get started. While Daniel admits that 'high-quality organic seeds, such as radish, mustard, or broccoli are perfect for beginners.'

For others, you may want to consider which type of microgreens will best complement the dishes that you make most. For example, ‘you may choose to stick to a particular cuisine's flavour such as Italian or Greek, with a range of complimentary microgreens or grow a variety of flavours that suit a wider range of dishes,’ suggests Antony Flooks, Digital Manager at Hillier .

Bigger seeds, such as peas can be soaked before you plant them, according to Fiona. ‘This helps them to germinate quickly and reliably,’ she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Fill your chosen container with compost

‘Plant your seeds in shallow containers or trays with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging and use organic potting soil that is free of pesticides,’ Antony recommends.

Really any flat-bottomed tray or container, with suitable drainage, should work well. Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World, even suggests using empty yoghurt pots or fruit punnets, if you happen to have any lying around.

3. Sew seeds over the compost

Fill the containers about three-quarters full and ‘lightly press it down, so you have a nice flat surface,’ Fiona states. Then it’s time to evenly spread your microgreen seeds over the top. You can actually do this quite liberally, as long as you watch out not to let them get too clustered as this may hinder their development.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Lightly water seeds with a spray bottle

‘Tamp your seeds down carefully, so they’re snug on top of compost but not covered,’ Fiona declares. And keep them moist by lightly watering them. ‘Using a spray bottle is the best way to do this without damaging the seeds or soaking your compost too much,’ Fiona continues.

5. Cover container to speed up germination

You can speed up the process slightly by covering 'the container with a lid or a plastic wrap to create a mini-greenhouse effect,' Daniel suggests. This will mimic a small propagator and help get your microgreens off to a good start. However, this isn't an essential step.

Once the seeds have sprouted, they should start to develop their first leaves. Most microgreens will be between 3cm to 8cm tall when they are ready to harvest. Simply take a pair of scissors or snips and you’re ready to garnish your favourite dishes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAQs

How long does it take to grow microgreens? ‘Depending on the variety, they should then be ready to clip within 2-10 weeks,’ Antony says. Some can even be much quicker, according to Daniel, who estimates that many may be ready to harvest 'in about 7-14 days.'