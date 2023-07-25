How to keep dahlias blooming all summer long, according to Monty Don

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're busily trying to figure out how to keep dahlias blooming all summer long, don't worry: you're not alone.

The UK is obsessed with these showy and sunny flowers, so much so that they find themselves right at the top of our list of must-try garden ideas each and every year. And that's largely because dahlias are so incredibly versatile.

Every bit as dramatic as peonies, the easy-to-grow dahlia can be grown in pots or containers, or planted directly into the soil as part of your garden border ideas. Which means, yes, it works beautifully alongside most garden trends.

Still, while they're supposed to bloom all summer long (and well into the autumn, too), it isn't always easy to make that idyll a reality.

Thank goodness, then, for Monty Don.

How to keep dahlias blooming: Monty Don's expert tips

From teaching us how to take cuttings, to giving us a bumper crop of summer parsley, there's no denying that gardening guru Monty Don has kept us well supplied with his top tips over the years.

It should come as little surprise, then, that he knows exactly how we should be treating our beloved dahlias if we want them to bloom all summer long.

(Image credit: Getty / Colin McPherson / Contributor)

'Dahlias will keep producing new flowers well into autumn as long as they are deadheaded regularly,' writes Monty Don in his popular gardening blog.

Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived, agrees wholeheartedly with this sentiment.

'You should absolutely deadhead your dahlias to boost flowering,' he says. It's one of the easiest ways to keep blooms looking blousy and vibrant, as it reduces the risk of pests and diseases, improves air circulation around the plant, and prevents seed formation.'

(Image credit: Getty)

So, why is the prevention of seed formation a good thing?

'If you allow your dahlias to produce seeds, it diverts energy away from flower production,' explains Christopher.

'This will reduce the number and quality of future blooms, which is something we definitely don't want – especially as a well-tended dahlia can keep blooming until the first frost.'

Consider us intrigued...

What you will need:

You don't need much to hand when it comes to deadheading dahlias.

As such, all you should have to hand is: a pair of sharp secateurs (try the FELCO Model 2 Secateurs, available at Amazon), a bag for your cuttings, and a potassium-rich liquid fertiliser, such as Levington Tomorite Tomato Feed.

A step-by-step guide:

As you've likely guessed, deadheading is a very easy process.

Here goes...

1. Identify your spent flowers

When it comes to deadheading dahlias, the only real tricky bit is identifying a spent dahlia head from a new dahlia bud – because, trust us, you definitely don’t want to be snipping new buds off!

(Image credit: Getty)



'The easiest way to tell the difference between a spent flower and an emerging bud is by the shape,' says Monty Don. 'Buds are invariably rounded whereas a spent flower is pointed and cone-shaped.'

Easy enough.

2. Snip away the spent flowers

Using your secateurs (or a pair of clean, sharp kitchen scissors), take hold of your spent flower, trace down the old stem, and cut it off where it intersects with a leaf.

'Always cut back to the next side shoot, even if it means taking a long stem, as this will stimulate new flowers and avoid ugly spikes of stem,' says Monty Don.

If you do this correctly, you should improve the overall aesthetic of the plant.

'Keep it trimmed down, and keep removing the wilted flowers, and you will have a neat bushy plant,' says Christopher.

3. Give your dahlia some TLC

Dahlias perform best when given a potassium-rich liquid fertiliser, such as tomato feed, once every two weeks – or weekly, if you're growing them in containers.

They are also thirsty plants, so be sure to water yours regularly (especially in hot weather). Just be careful not to wind up with an overwatered plant, as it's one of the very worst watering mistakes you can make!

So, thanks to Monty Don, we can encourage our dahlias to bloom longer and more vibrantly than ever in just three easy steps. That's one way to beat these rainy summer blues, eh?

Are you supposed to deadhead dahlias? If you deadhead your dahlia regularly, it will reward you with colourful blooms right up until the very first frost. 'Even if you do not have dahlias then deadhead anything and everything daily,' says Monty Don. 'Nothing else is so effective in keeping summer flowers from lasting as long as possible.'