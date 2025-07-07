Is your kitchen stressing you out? These are the three things you need to change

Spending time in the kitchen shouldn't be stressful. Many of us cook or bake as a method of self-care, while others dream of simple ways to reduce the pressure of family meal times. Regardless of which category you fall into, these three changes can help make your kitchen feel like a place of calm rather than a source of stress.

Whether designing a modern kitchen or a traditional kitchen, prioritise elements that make the space feel relaxing, such as artwork, fragrance and lighting schemes.

It may be that you also need to change things in the kitchen causing you stress, such as the layout and storage, but the process of changing them can be stressful in its own right. In the meantime, try adding personal elements and soft touches to your kitchen to create a calming and welcoming space that deserves the title of ‘the heart of the home’.

1. Dress the walls with artwork

Dressing walls with things you love is an instant way to turn your kitchen into a soothing environment. Taking the time to curate your kitchen wall decor ideas can make the room feel more welcoming and help to release happy hormones.

‘Wall art is the easiest and most affordable budget kitchen ideas to introduce personality into your interiors,’ says Annica Wallin, executive creative director at Desenio. ‘They are also easy to swap according to the season or when you simply feel like a change.’

Opt for pieces that evoke positive memories, such as photos from family holidays, landscapes depicting your favourite walk or city or simply pieces that feature colours that make you feel calm.

2. Engage the senses with aromatherapy

Candles are a must in every room, including the kitchen; after all, scents affect your mood . ‘Use scent to connect your kitchen to the outdoors and lift your mood on grey days,' says Roanna Day, founder of Great House Farm Stores. 'Herbal, green scents, even the fragrance of rain, allow natural energy to fill your kitchen.'

St. Eval Bay's Bay & Rosemary candle – available on Amazon – is the perfect refreshing fragrance for the kitchen and, as an odour neutralising scent, it will dissipate unpleasant lingering food smells too.

If you'd rather avoid the risks of lit candles in the kitchen, an essential oil diffuser – like this waterless diffuser on Amazon – directly disperses the essential oil of your choice into the room without raising the humidity of the room. Make sure to choose one of the best scents for small kitchens to reduce food odours and aid relaxation.

3. Rethink your lighting

Harsh lighting immediately puts our body on edge and raises our anxiety levels.

While some bright kitchen lighting ideas are essential for illuminating cooking tasks, later in the evening, they tend to lack atmosphere and increase stress. Installing small kitchen lighting ideas like under-cupboard lights – whether wired into the mains or battery-powered – creates a softer backdrop to the space in the evening. These are Battery Operated under-cupboard lighting Kitchen Lights from Amazon that are easy to retrofit.

Not enough thought is given to how to choose the right light bulb warmth, but swapping any cold white bulbs for ones with warmer-hues will create a more relaxing ambience without compromising illumination.

If undertaking a more significant renovation, consider fitting dimmer switches as part of your kitchen lighting plan . This allows you to adjust the levels to your needs: bright for cooking, and something softer for evening gatherings. Dimmable lights also help save energy – the lower the light level, the less energy they consume.

For an easy fix, consider investing in smart bulbs – like this Wiz Smart bulb from Amazon. When synced to your smartphone, the bulb can be dimmed, its warmth can be altered, and even its colour changed – giving you total control over your space.

The kitchen is the heart of the home so it should be a calm and relaxing space (most of the time). So consider if any of these changes could transform it into a space you enjoy being in more.