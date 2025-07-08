Forget French girl chic! I predict the ‘Portuguese girl aesthetic’ is how the most stylish people will be decorating their homes this year

For as long as I can remember, whenever style and taste would be discussed in the past, it was French women (giving rise to the ‘French girl chic’) who were the reference point and the pinnacle of style, both in interiors and fashion. But not this year – 2025 belongs to the Portuguese as the ‘Portuguese girl aesthetic’ trend is growing in popularity. And I predict that the most stylish people even those outside of Portugal will soon be decorating their homes using this approach.

As is the case with many other home decor trends, the Portuguese girl aesthetic was (and still is) a fashion-first trend, championed by influencers such as Vicky Montanari (@vicmontanari on Instagram) or Caetana Botelho Afonso (@caetanaba on Instagram), that soon after spread into the interiors space, too.

‘Defined as a boho-chic, Mediterranean style bursting with bright colours and clashing patterns, the Portuguese girl aesthetic has been hugely popular in fashion this summer, with Pinterest searches for “Portugal outfits” up by 200%. Now, we’re beginning to see the trend reflected in home styling,' says Craig Brown, senior manager for home at Pinterest UK.

'The Portuguese girl aesthetic creates a fun yet relaxed vibe in homes,’ he adds. The platform has seen a rise in this trend with a 100% increase in searches for ‘Portugal aesthetic’ and a 160% rise in ‘Portuguese tiles’ searches in the last six months.

What is the ‘Portuguese girl aesthetic’ home trend?

It only makes sense that the Portuguese girl aesthetic would take centre stage this year as it fits right in with the approach of dopamine decorating, expressing your individual style and personality through the look of your home.

‘Defined by bold colours, paired with rich patterns and textures, this trend draws inspiration from the warmth and creativity of Portuguese culture,’ says Sabina Miller, buying director at Heal’s which stocks a number of popular Portuguese brands, including Casa Cubista and Musango.

‘With a wider shift away from the minimalistic, pared-back look that has defined the last few years, this trend is reflective of the way people are creating expressive spaces that represent their individuality and feel full of life and character.’

Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, adds, ‘Portuguese girl is all about expressing yourself in a vibrant way, mixing and matching bold colours and patterns to create the perfect Mediterranean look. This aesthetic seamlessly blends the traditional with modern elements, successfully appealing to classic styles while avoiding appearing outdated. Its embodiment of maximalism, mixed with a sense of individuality, allows self-expression through playful patterns and colours.’

How to bring the style home?

As already mentioned, this fun, personable maximalist trend is all about mixing things that you might initially think wouldn’t go together – and that’s especially true when it comes to layering various patterns.

‘Mixing “wrong” patterns in the right way can open up a world of possibilities in home decor, especially when it comes to layering colour, texture, and print,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, of pattern drenching.

‘It’s a playful antidote to the overly coordinated, excessively considered, minimalist spaces we’ve seen so much of in recent years. Pairing bold floral cushions with rustic kilim rugs, or a rattan chair with a bright mosaic-tiled side table works because it feels personal.

'The Portuguese girl aesthetic encourages individual style with an invitation to break the rules a little and have fun while you’re doing it. It’s not just about decorating a room; it’s about telling an authentic story through pieces that you’ve collected over time from holidays, markets, or even your grandmother!’

Textures, vibrant colours and playful motifs are all also very important to the final look. ‘To bring the trend of the summer into your space, why not mix and match chequers and stripes for a fun and modern look? Another simple way to bring this look to life is through your colour palette,' says Dayna at Etsy.

'You can also try adding a cute floral quilt adorning your sofa or bed, and match this with fruit print cushions to bring Europe into your home. To go the extra mile, lovingly hang culinary artwork such as prints of tomato or anchovy cans in your kitchen,’ she adds.

Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James, adds that her top tip would be to focus on the accessories when it comes to this trend, ‘It’s key to focus on the accessories, rather than statement furniture. Things like coasters, vases, tea towels, and cushions in primary colours or with bold fruit and sea-inspired motifs are an easy entry point.

'Pattern is essential too, so look to gingham, checks, and coastal stripes to build layers of interest. When styling, lean into contrast and don’t be afraid to clash. A tomato-red ceramic jug filled with wildflowers against a blue-and-white checked tablecloth, or a yellow shell-shaped cushion on a navy-striped deckchair, for example, works perfectly. It’s about creating playful juxtapositions and having fun with colour and prints.’

Get the look

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi concludes with a final bit of advice, ‘Above all, don’t over-style it. The Portuguese girl aesthetic is based on personality and instinct – if it makes you smile, it belongs in the room. Whether it’s a rustic vase of peonies or a ceramic chicken from an artisan market, it’s all about charm, not perfection.’