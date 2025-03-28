How to keep pigeons away from bird feeders and help other garden birds enjoy their share

We’re all about feeding the birds at Ideal Home, but some are a little hungrier than others – and sadly, that leaves many of us wondering how to keep pigeons away from bird feeders.

Well, there are ways to work around it – it’s a lot to do with what you feed birds, where you place your feeders, and the protective measures around them.

We’ve rounded up the best ways to keep pigeons away from bird feeders to help other birds enjoy their share, too.

1. Use a protective cage

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alan Tunnicliffe Photography)

Mesh cages that fit around a bird feeder are brilliant at protecting bird feeders from rats and squirrels, but they work against pigeons, too.

‘Mesh cages are a great physical barrier to keep pigeons away from your bird feeders,’ says Richard Green, wildlife expert and head of production at Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies. ‘These cages allow smaller birds to pass through and access the food while blocking larger birds like pigeons from doing the same.’

Something like the Ruddings Wood Large Metal Squirrel Proof Blocking Wire Cage from Amazon is a popular choice.

2. Choose your seeds wisely

(Image credit: Getty Images/The World Traveller)

Pigeons are hungry birds, but their appetite doesn't span every type of seed. Some pique their interest less than others, at least.

'Certain types of bird food, like safflower seeds and nyjer seeds, are less appealing to pigeons but still highly attractive to smaller birds,' Richard explains. 'By choosing these less attractive options, you can naturally reduce the presence of pigeons at your feeders.'

Nyger seeds are a brilliant choice if you're hoping to attract goldfinches and other smaller birds to your garden.

3. Avoid open-platform trays

(Image credit: Getty Images/cordimages)

If pigeons are a problem in your garden, it's a good idea to avoid open-platform trays and bowls which offer easy access. This will help protect your feeders from other unwanted visitors, too.

Hanging feeders surrounded by a protective cage are the safest option.

'Feeders that are hanging from something which will move around, such as wire, will deter pigeons because they will find it hard to land on, but smaller birds will be fine,' says Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Do remember, however, that pigeons need food as well!'

4. Keep things tidy

(Image credit: Getty Images/Elvira Kashapova)

Even if you go for a hanging feeder and protective cage, bird feed that falls onto the ground is still up for grabs, so you'll need to think a few steps ahead.

'Adding seed catchers beneath feeders helps stop seeds from reaching the ground,' says Richard. 'It’s also important to clean up any remaining food regularly to keep your garden tidy and free from unwanted visitors.'

Something like these bird feeder seed catcher trays from B&Q should do the trick.

It's a good idea to keep the rest of the garden tidy, too. 'Un-emptied or messy bins can attract pigeons to your garden, so emptying your council wheelie bins regularly will be a huge help,' says Aaron Priestman, bin shed supplier from Brighton Bike Sheds.

FAQs

What do pigeons hate the most?

If you're hoping to crack down on the pigeon population in your garden, there are a few simple tricks that can help to keep numbers at bay.

'Pigeons aren’t keen on shiny items,' says Morris from Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Hang old CDs or something shiny and reflective close by and that may be enough to deter them.

'A high pitch noise deterrent could also deter pigeons, as they don’t like the sound. Keep an eye on the area, though, and make sure it’s not deterring any other birds.'