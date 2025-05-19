7 genius solutions to stop birds pooing on your patio – gently deter them with these simple, expert-approved tricks
Wondering how to stop birds from pooing on your patio just when you want to sit out? We've got the expert advice
We've all had that moment – the sun is out, the temperature is perfect but you spot bird poo on your patio (and furniture). Your heart sinks as guests are arriving imminently, what can you do?
It's important to come up with solutions for this issue that won't harm the birds, they are such a huge part of our outside spaces – they help with seed dispersal, pest control (think of all of those green flies) and support biodiversity.
We talked to the experts to get their top tips on how to minimise birds pooing on your patio in a friendly way so you don't have to clean your patio without a pressure washer more than is necessary.
1. Visual deterrents
Using visual deterrents is an easy way to stop birds from pooing on your patio, and they are actually really effective.
Nick Hamilton, owner of Barnsdale Gardens, says, 'The team hang CDs among the crops all year round. Their movement and reflective surfaces help to scare birds away, providing an extra layer of protection.'
This method will work well in any-sized garden. If you can't find any CDs in the loft or garage, then check out your local charity shop. Hang them up using string from high branches. As an alternative, Amazon's reflective bird deterrent rods will have the same effect.
Nick took over ownership of Barnsdale Gardens and transformed it into the motivational garden it is today. His zeal is contagious, and he has published gardening books and appeared on numerous television shows thanks to his wide expertise.
2. Physical barriers
Another great idea is to hang a physical barrier, which can stop birds from landing near your patio successfully. Nick explains, 'We regularly use netting to protect plants from birds – both from being eaten and fouled on and this would work equally as well in a garden.'
We like Amazon's garden netting for plants, fruit, veg patch and grass seeds. It also works as an anti-bird kit. It's also a great option for protecting seedlings from birds.
3. Keep your patio squeaky clean
Birds are mostly after food, and when we feed them in the winter, which of course is much needed, we're encouraging them into our green spaces.
During the summer months, when we want to be enjoying our gardens, they are still looking for food. This is where it's imperative to keep your patio and furniture squeaky clean from any crumbs and other tempting titbits that might make them want to land (and poop) on your patio.
Laura Mountford, cleaning content creator, podcaster and author agrees, 'You’ve freshly jet washed your patio ready for hosting the first BBQ of the season and the birds decide to poop all over it! Avoid leaving food on the patio as any crumbs or pet food will attract them.'
A good sweeping brush or leaf blower (the Terratek 3000W corded leaf blower and vacuum is a great value buy from B&Q) will keep things at bay – but make sure you bin the bits and don't just move them to a discreet corner. Give your patio a weekly clean with a pressure washer to get any bugs off.
Laura Mountford, is a cleaning content creator, podcaster & author who has garnered a combined social media following of over 1 million by sharing her viral cleaning hacks, together with home and cooking tips. The cleaning expert, who is a brand ambassador for Amazon and Joy of Clean, has successfully released her debut book.
4. Auditory deterrents
For a more subtle approach, sound-based deterrents emit sounds that birds find threatening.
Wind chimes can work if you're on a budget, or you can invest in an ultrasonic device like the ultrasonic solar bird repeller from Amazon. It's battery run and you can place it where you feel the birds fly in from – could be a balcony, top of garden shed or greenhouse. The bonus with this design is that it's environmentally friendly and is effective against pigeons, sparrows, ravens and seagulls.
Sound-based deterrents can also stop birds from flying into your windows.
5. Keep your garden trim
Overhanging branches and leaves on the ground are going to give birds somewhere to perch, and somewhere to land to see if they can use things for nest building or to peck at.
Invest in hiring a tree surgeon to keep your branches from hanging over your patio, and regularly sweep and tidy your patio space. Windy days can bring in debris from adjacent gardens, too.
6. Place decoys
Some experts say placing decoys can help, rather like adding a mirror to your garden to prevent cats from popping in!
The most common decoys, those that scare birds, are owls and hawks. The action owl with rotating head from Best Pest Control has good reviews, it prevents birds from roosting and has life-like reflecting eyes and colouring.
For something a little different, Amazon's Garden Mile black powder-coated metal cat garden ornaments can be placed on your lawn near your patio and have a 4.5/5 star rating. They will keep the birds away for sure!
7. Motion activated sprinklers
This is a fabulous idea that will possibly bring family fun into the mix, too, on a hot summer's day!
Motion-activated sprinklers have multiple uses; they'll water your lawn when triggered, but are also excellent for deterring animals like cats, dogs, squirrels, deer, wild animals and birds, and it's completely humane.
You can place it in your lawn or in your garden beds to get it closer to your patio. We love Amazon's Guard Water jet animal and bird repellent garden sprinkle system. It will shoot a jet of water for about 3 seconds upon detection of motion, and stop birds from eating your grass seed.
How to clean bird poo off your patio
'Stubborn bird poop can be removed from your patio using a jet wash but a great hack is that you can also use your Flash Powermop. It has removable, washable mop heads so you can have one for mopping up any patio messes, leaving a streak-free, shiny patio,' says Laura.
As head of design at Swoon, Sam Greig is leading the in-house design team behind Swoon’s unique, playful furniture. With an ambition to spark home obsession everywhere, Sam creates distinctive designs that owners will want to keep forever.
When it comes to removing bird poo from your furniture different products can be used. 'As irritating as it may be, stains and mess, in particular bird droppings, are a common part of outdoor living,' says Sam Greig, head of design at Swoon. 'Thankfully, you don’t have to let it ruin your alfresco plans. By acting promptly and using the right cleaning methods, you can quickly restore your garden furniture to its pristine state.'
Sam recommends a mixture of vinegar and water for metal and wooden furniture, and for removing bird poo from outdoor cushions, a small amount of laundry detergent and warm water.
Below we've sourced our top three buys for removing bird poo from both your patio and furniture.
Bird poo patio cleaning must-haves
Surface cleaner
This great pressure washer has a twin rotating arm that ensures it can remove dirt over large areas. It can clean your patio, decking, driveway, garden walls and building facades too. It has a telescopic handle bar and comes with two lance extensions.
Recommend by Laura, this power spray mop can be used on your patio. It has a specially designed cleaning solution that breaks up tough, sticky messes and the washable pad traps dirt and grim so it doesn't just get pushed around. You attach the clean pad to the advice and the cleaning solution comes through the dual nozzle spray.
For a totally natural cleaning experience, vinegar mixed with warm water is your go-to. It's eco friendly and fabulous value, and really does the job well. The gentle acidity makes it very effective for breaking down and dissolving dirt, grease and bird poo.
FAQs
Why do birds poop on my patio?
There are several reasons why birds might be pooing on your patio. First up is usually food – are there any crumbs from last night's meal left down? Some pet food, maybe? A leftover bird feeder from winter that they're pecking at?
Another reason can be water – if it's warm, they might be searching for water, whilst we want to keep our feathered friends happy, it could be attracting them onto your patio. If you have lots of trees, they might be looking for somewhere to nest, or indeed actually nesting there.
Prevention is better than cure, so look at humane methods that can put them off coming into your garden space for the summer months.
As annoying as it can be, birds pooing on your patio can be prevented if you apply the methods mentioned. They may not prevent every bird from coming into your garden during those lovely summer months, but they will certainly lessen the poop!
Sophie has been an interior stylist and journalist for over 25 years and has worked for many of the main interior magazines during that time, both in-house and as a freelancer.
-
