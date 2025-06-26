3 easy, safe and humane ways to keep crows out of your garden, according to wildlife experts

Reports of aggressive crows have been all over the news this summer, and if you're facing a similar problem in your garden, here are three ways to keep crows out of your garden.

As much as we all want a thriving wildlife garden , some crows can become aggressive during nesting season (March to August), when birds become protective of their young. This year, experts at the University of Nottingham have seen a rise in crow attacks on the general public, as reported by The Daily Express .

Attracting birds to your garden is important to create a flourishing garden, and it’s important to note that crows are beneficial to your outdoor space as they eat insects and garden pests. However, if you feel at risk, there are ways to deter crows from your garden. Here’s how.

1. Use mirrors

Crows don’t like reflective surfaces, so feel free to let your garden mirror ideas run wild.

‘I’d advise placing a shiny, reflective object like a mirror that throws an irritating reflection on your plants. Crows hate these and would not like to hover around your fruits and vegetables,’ Helle Brandrup, Certified Veterinarian & business expert at Neurogan Pets .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme Photography Ltd)

Reflective surfaces don't typically interrupt other garden wildlife; however, if you plan on using mirrors, you should be aware other garden birds can fly into them and risk injuring themselves. If you have a lot of songbirds in your garden, John Stewart, technical training manager at Pest-Stop , recommends investing in a Reflect-a-Bird Deterrent (£54.14 on Amazon) .

‘The reflect-a-bird works by using sunlight and wind to create flashes and movement that confuse and deter pest birds like crows,’ John

2. Remove food sources

Crows are omnivores and will seek out food in your garden, so if you want to deter them, it’s important you remove food waste and choose a smaller bird feeder for your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Make sure bin lids are securely closed, and compost bins are properly covered to stop access to food scraps,’ says John.

‘If you’re feeding birds, choose feeders designed for smaller species. Crows can’t use standard seed feeders, so that’s a simple way to reduce their interest.’

The good news is that you can buy caged bird feeders (such as this Homezone feeder for £11.99 on Amazon ) which are designed to prevent squirrels, rats and bigger birds like crows from stealing the food from your garden’s smaller birds.

3. Plant lavender and mint

You may think companion planting is just for keeping slugs and snails at bay, but it turns out there are some scents crows can’t stand, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘You should also plant herbs like lavender or mint around your garden, as their strong scent deters crows and can help scare them away,’ says Henning Ingeman, another veterinarian at Neurogan Pets.

Lavender (£5.99 at Crocus) and mint (£5.18 at Sarah Raven) have strong scents which crows can find irritating, meaning they will choose to stay away from it. Alongside netting, you should plant these aromatic plants next to the veg and flower beds you want to protect.

What you need

Bird B Gone Bird B Gone Rflt-1 Reflect-A-Bird Deterrent £54.14 at Amazon This deterent is silent, humane and easy to use it. It reflects sunlight which creates a flash and scares crows away. Crystals Crystals Squirrel Proof Hanging Bird Feeder £15.97 at Amazon If you're deterring crows, you can still feed your garden birds. Opt for feeders designed for small birds so crows cannot access the feed. Crocus Lavandula Angustifolia 'hidcote' £5.99 at Crocus Crows may not like the smell of lavender, but luckily, to us humans, it smells delicious, and the gorgeous purple flowers will brighten any garden.

Crows are incredibly intelligent creatures and are beneficial to your garden. However, they can be incredibly protective, and if your local crows have become aggressive, it may be worth implementing these measures to keep everyone safe and happy - crows included.