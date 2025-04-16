How to protect seedlings from birds – experts say there's a kind and clever way to stop them pecking

Learning how to protect seedlings from birds should be at the top of your to-do list, particularly if you're trying to sow seeds from scratch.

Yes, while it's a great idea to know what to feed birds in a garden, the answer really shouldn't be: everything I planted in my small vegetable garden. After all, there’s little more frustrating than nurturing tiny seedlings, only to find them nibbled or pecked before they’ve had a chance to grow.

Birds – especially clever ones like pigeons, blackbirds and sparrows – view freshly planted shoots as an open buffet. That doesn’t mean, though, that you need to declare war on your garden visitors: there are plenty of wildlife-friendly ways to deal with the situation...

How to protect seedlings from birds

Figuring out how to protect seedlings from birds doesn’t have to mean scaring off wildlife altogether; indeed, one of the simplest methods available to you is to start seeds off indoors.

'Plastic netting poses serious risks to wildlife – hedgehogs, birds, and even reptiles can become entangled and injured,' says Tom Hibbert, content officer at The Wildlife Trusts.

(Image credit: Getty Images/cordimages)

'Instead, start seeds indoors on a sunny windowsill. This not only safeguards your seedlings but also supports local wildlife by reducing plastic waste and unnecessary harm,' he continues. 'Once plants are established and less tempting to birds, they can be planted out safely.'

Of course, you might find that some birds still can't resist those first tender shoots once they're planted out. Thankfully, with a few clever, bird-friendly tactics, you can keep your plants safe while still welcoming feathered friends into your outdoor space.

Here’s how to strike the right balance between thriving borders and happy birds...

1. Use natural barriers

If you want to figure out how to protect seedlings from birds in a kind and clever way, take care to consider more natural materials rather than resorting to plastic netting or synthetic deterrents.

'Twiggy sticks and bramble clippings work well as barriers,' explains landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell.

'Stick small twigs upright around your seedlings to make it difficult for birds to land and peck at them. Bramble offcuts can also work well as a prickly deterrent.'

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation Landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies. Combining hands-on expertise with a deep appreciation for sustainable landscaping practices, Steven enjoys sharing his insights with readers to inspire their own green-thumb adventures.

Steven adds that holly and rose prunings are similarly effective for creating a natural "cage" around vulnerable plants.

'Just be sure they don't overly shade the seedlings,' he adds, noting that, when done correctly, this method won't just protect seedlings from hungry birds; it will also offer perching spots for beneficial insects like ladybirds.

2. Mulch with rough materials

There are so many benefits to mulching, but did you know it's also a great way to protect seedlings from birds?

'Just cover bare soil with a mulch of straw, bark chippings, or broken eggshells around your seedlings,' says Steven.

'Birds are less likely to scratch and dig in soil that’s already covered. It also helps retain moisture and suppress weeds – a win-win for the eco-minded gardener.'

3. Use companion plants as camouflage

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

Companion planting might be the clever gardening hack you need to banish pests, but it's also a smart way to protect seedlings from birds and other helpful garden visitors.

'Planting quick-growing or sacrificial plants alongside your more vulnerable seedlings can help disguise them,' says Steven, who notes that fast-germinating seeds like radish can act as a decoy, while herbs like dill or coriander can confuse birds with their scent and foliage.

'This method supports biodiversity and adds layers to your planting scheme, working as a bee garden idea to encourage beneficial insects and improve pollination,' he adds.

4. Put your old CDs to good use

If you want to upcycle and protect seedlings from birds at the same time, experts say you can use old CDs to stop birds from eating grass seed and other garden goodies.

'Old CDs or aluminium foil strips can reflect light and deter birds, if you hang them loosely so they move in the breeze,' says Steven. 'Or you could string lines across beds – tied loosely in a criss-cross – to prevent birds from landing directly on the soil.'

He adds that these methods should be used only temporarily and removed once seedlings are established.

If you've thrown out all your CDs, these reflective bird repeller spirals from Amazon are perfect to hang around your planting area.

5. Feed the birds (strategically)

It's a truth universally acknowledged that a well-fed bird is far less likely to cause trouble, which makes this a great option if you want to learn how to protect seedlings from birds in a kind, clever way.

'A well-fed bird is less likely to go digging in your seed beds, so keep bird feeders well stocked and placed at a distance from your veg patch,' says Steven. 'You could also scatter some kitchen scraps (like soaked oats or cooked rice) away from your seedlings as a distraction.'

This helps maintain your garden's role as a haven for birds while drawing their attention away from tender young plants.

Buy bird feed

FAQs

How to stop pigeons from eating seedlings?

If you want to stop pigeons from eating seedlings, the easiest way is to 'start your seeds indoors or under cover and plant them out only once they’ve developed a few strong leaves,' says Steven Bell, Paving Shopper's gardening expert.

'Sturdier plants are less appealing to birds and more resilient overall,' he adds.

Alternatively, you could try setting up natural barriers from twigs or prunings, or even try planting something like radish alongside your plant babies as a sacrificial offering to the pigeons.

How do I stop birds from eating my seeds?

If you want to stop birds from eating your seeds, take care to rake the soil to cover the seeds with a thin layer of soil, or mulch with straw, bark chippings, or broken eggshells to deter any hungry visitors to your garden.

Alternatively, you could follow the advice of Dr Emily Attlee, conservation scientist and co-founder of Seedball, and swap your seeds for pre-bought seed balls (or homemade seed bombs) instead.

'Seed balls, like the ones from Seedball, are packed with wildflower seeds and wrapped in a protective clay coating,' she says.

'This clever little casing helps keep birds and other hungry wildlife from getting to the seeds before they have a chance to grow. Inside the ball, there’s also a bit of peat-free compost to give the seeds a nutritious boost, plus a pinch of chilli powder to help keep slugs and snails away from those delicate new shoots.'

Yes, working out how to protect seedlings from birds requires a bit of creativity and balance if you want a wildlife-friendly garden – but you will be so glad you did come the end of it.

'After all, the goal is to coexist, to grow food and flowers while still welcoming the flutter and chatter of our feathered friends,' says Steven. 'So why not give your seedlings a fighting chance while keeping your garden a sanctuary for all?'

Fingers crossed that you're able to deter even the most determined of hungry birds with one of the methods listed above...