The reason why wildlife experts say you should never feed birds bread - and what to give them instead

I’m sure a lot of us have fond memories of taking a loaf of bread down to the local pond to feed the ducks. I’m sorry, I’m about to spoil those memories, as wildlife experts have warned you should never feed birds bread.

Sadly, many birds are at risk of decline here in the UK, which is why it’s so important to attract birds to your garden. Not only are they excellent pollinators for a thriving garden, but in return, you’re providing our feathered friends with a safe space.

One of the best ways to welcome birds to your garden is via their favourite foods. While bread may appear to you as a treat, it actually lacks the nutrients birds need and can cause them digestive problems.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why you should never feed birds bread

Feeding birds bread is a little like giving them junk food. It fills them up but offers no national value, which can lead to digestive issues.

‘Bread that is not mouldy (as mould can be toxic for birds and even cause a serious lung infection called an aspergillosis) can still result in harm for birds. Dry, large chunks of bread can be a choking hazard for birds, even when you think you’ve broken up the bread into small enough pieces. Bread can also swell in the stomachs of birds, becoming not only uncomfortable, but harmful,’ explains James Ewens, gardening and wildlife expert at Green Feathers .

‘Equally, even in bite-size pieces, birds are not accustomed to digesting bread and can experience digestive issues. Ultimately, while the occasional piece of bread may not result in harm to the bird, it’s not advisable as it can incur serious consequences for our feathered friends.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Arterra)

What to feed birds

When feeding birds, it's best instead to opt for natural food items. For example, looking at a robin's favourite food , it’s mealworms and sunflower seeds. Essentially, you want to give them food that mirrors their natural environment as closely as possible.

‘Go with natural foods and if you can grow it in your garden, that’s what we would recommend because it's what the bird needs,’ explains Sue Morgan, CEO of charity SongBird Survival .

Sue says to avoid anything unnatural or processed, such as bread and cereals as often these products contain high levels of salt and sugar which can be harmful to birds. Instead opt for natural bird seed, mealworms or even plant the best plants for birds so they can forage in your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Birds, as you’d predict from seeing their bird feeders, love and benefit from seeds and grains. Mixed seed blends are a great option for a diverse range of birds. So long as your mixed seeds and grains are free from fillers like flax, rapeseed or dried beans, your birds should happily benefit from them,’ says James.

‘Birds are also frequently fed suet, which can help them through those tough, sparse winter months. It’s a dense, concentrated energy source for birds, it’s high in protein, and it’s easy for birds to eat and digest. The essential fats in suet even help our feathered friends maintain their healthy coat, aiding in feather growth and structure and further equipping them for the harsh winter months.’

If you want a flourishing wildlife garden , put down the breadcrumbs and pick up your sunflower hearts - your local birds will thank you for it.

Bird-friendly feeding options