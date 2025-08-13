How to mow your lawn in hot, dry weather without damaging grass, according to experts

It’s getting hot out here, so change the way you mow! Because, while Nelly might not have intended his song to inspire an audience of millennials and Gen Z gardeners, his (paraphrased) words ring true; it genuinely is vital you learn how to mow your lawn in hot, dry weather.

Oh yes, you’d best believe that, when temperatures soar and rainfall is scarce, your garden needs more TLC than usual – but that list of tried-and-tested lawn care tips you rely on just won’t cut it (literally).

Why? Well, like so many of us who find ourselves snappy, sweaty, and visibly wilting whenever a heatwave hits, our grass finds this sort of weather incredibly stressful. And so with that in mind…

How to mow grass in hot, dry weather

The climate crisis has already seen some sustainable gardening fans switch their traditional patch of grass for a more low-maintenance lawn alternative – but, for the majority of people, it’s proven difficult to let go of their beloved stretch of green.

If this is the case for you, then you need to be willing to roll with the punches (and the seasons). And so, just as Monty Don advised us to let our grass grow long for winter, so too must we adjust our expectations when it comes to figuring out how to mow grass in hot, dry weather.

'Grass is known for its resilience, but even this hardy plant can suffer under extreme conditions. The UK is currently experiencing unusually hot weather, and your lawn may be showing signs of stress as a result,' says Peter Chaloner, Managing Director of Cobra.

Peter Chaloner Managing Director of Cobra With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Peter has played a vital role in the success of Cobra Garden Machinery, which was launched in 2013. He is a passionate enthusiast when it comes to lawn care and seasonal gardening tasks, and takes great pride in maintaining his own lawn and garden to perfection.

The simplest solution? Stop mowing, obviously, and leave your grass to do its thing; not only will it provide a valuable resource for wildlife, but it will also cut down the risk of brown patches and even dieback.

That being said, by making a few adjustments to your lawn care routine, you can mow your lawn in hot, dry weather like a pro. Here's what the experts advise...

1. Change the blade setting

The most important thing to do if you decide you want to mow your lawn in hot, dry weather? Change the blade setting on your lawn mower.

'Longer grass blades provide shade, reducing moisture loss from the soil, so hold off on mowing and allow the grass to grow taller than usual,' says Peter.

'When you do resume mowing, set the blades to their highest level to keep the grass from being cut too short, which could exacerbate moisture loss.'

2. Keep the clippings

Should you leave grass clippings on a lawn after mowing it? Absolutely, and especially so if you're figuring out how to mow your lawn in hot, dry weather.

'To encourage faster growth, you can leave grass clippings on the lawn. Once they have found their way into the soil, they will decompose and release nutrients back into the grass, helping to restore its strength and health,' promises Peter.

'Mulch is a wonderful natural fertiliser for grass and plants so it’s great to feed it into lawns as regularly as possible,' he adds, noting that, with Amazon's Cobra MM51B mulching mower you can 'recycle grass clippings every time you need to cut the grass, returning them to the soil as they decompose and release nutrients and fertilisers'.

3. Time it right

When it's hotter than the sun (and drier than the Sahara), it's tempting to strip down and set to work in your garden so you can soak up those rays. This wouldn't just put you at risk of a nasty sunburn, though; it would also cause your lawn undue stress.

'Mow early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the hottest times during the day. If you mow when it's hot, this can stress the lawn,' says Morris Hankinson, Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

The aim, he adds, is to 'minimise stress by only mowing when it’s cooler'.

FAQs

Is it okay to cut grass in hot, dry weather?

While it's best not to cut grass in hot, dry weather, we understand that it's sometimes necessary – especially if you have young children or pets. With that in mind, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries says, 'it’s really important to mow on a higher blade setting' if you have to whip the mower out during a heatwave.

'Keeping the grass taller helps to shade the soil, which will help to prevent evaporation and weeds, which will compete for water. So lift the blade to about 4” and water only if necessary during the cooler times of day,' he says, adding that it's best to mow in the early morning or evening when the temperature has dropped.

'Some grass cuttings can also be left on the lawn, which can provide valuable nutrients back into the soil. Don’t use too many, though, as a heavy layer can smother the lawn,' he adds.

Should you water grass in a heatwave?

Our experts are firmly in agreement: as a general rule of thumb, you should do your best not to water grass in a heatwave.

'It's a good idea to resist watering established lawns in summer, as grass can recover once rainfall returns. In fact, it often goes dormant and turns brown during dry periods as a natural survival mechanism,' says Cobra's Peter Chaloner.

'However, if you're experiencing a prolonged dry spell, consider infrequent, deep watering to encourage deep root growth. If you do water, avoid doing so during the sunniest parts of the day, and use stored rainwater or grey water instead of mains water whenever possible.'

Peter adds that 'weedkillers, fertilisers and any other lawn treatments should be avoided during the hot weather'.

'With the warmer weather stripping moisture from grass, treatments may be too harsh for your lawn, potentially causing even more damage,' he warns.

Now that you know how to mow your lawn in hot, dry weather, you can set to work keeping your grass the envy of your neighbours. Or, y'know, you could let your mower gather cobwebs for a little while and enjoy a calmer approach to lawn maintenance until the heatwave is over.

This lazy writer knows exactly which approach she'll be taking...