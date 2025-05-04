Having a BBQ this bank holiday? Garden experts say this is the only place you should put it if you want to keep your garden birds safe

BBQ season is well and truly upon us, but before you whip your apron on or head out to buy your burgers, experts are urging you to consider where you position your BBQ, as getting it wrong can negatively impact your garden wildlife.

There’s nothing better than getting your best BBQ out and basking in the warm weather with a burger in one hand and a Pimms in the other. But your garden birds are less inclined to agree, finding the smoke, heat and noise disruptive.

But this doesn’t mean you have to put your BBQ away. Instead, experts have found the sweet spot to position your BBQ to keep your guests and garden wildlife happy.

Where to position a BBQ

If you’ve gone to the effort of attracting birds and garden wildlife to your garden, then you won’t want your hard work to go to waste over a few sausages. Right now is nesting season in the UK, and by setting up your BBQ close to nesting birds, you could disturb or distress them, which can even cause the birds to abandon their nest and young.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

What’s more, the smell of food could attract pests or scavengers to your garden, which can steal resources from the wildlife that lives there - rats stealing from bird feeders , for example. So, where is the best place to put it? I hear you ask. And this answer is simple - keep your BBQ away from vegetation.

‘The best place to position your barbecue is on a flat, hard-standing ground that’s well away from dense vegetation, trees, hedgerows, or nesting sites. Ideally, keep your grill at least two metres from flower beds and shrubs to minimise disturbance and protect plant life from heat or smoke damage,’ says Dan Cooper, Head Grill Master at Weber .

Why is this important?

‘Wildlife plays a vital role in maintaining the health of your garden’s ecosystem, from pollination to pest control. Disturbing birds and animals, particularly during nesting or breeding seasons, can cause unnecessary stress and may even drive them away from areas they rely on for food or shelter,’ says Dan.

‘The combination of smoke, heat, and noise can be disruptive, especially to birds and small mammals. The smell of cooking food may also attract unwanted attention from scavengers, while grease and residue, if not disposed of properly, can contaminate soil and harm local habitats.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

As well as positioning your BBQ at least two meters from vegetation, Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk , recommends cleaning up food scraps immediately after to prevent pests. He also says it's important to ensure your fire pit is extinguished correctly to prevent the risk of habitats catching alight.

‘Protecting our wildlife is incredibly important, and there are small steps we can all take to ensure we’re doing this. Keeping your garden tidy and being mindful of where you’re setting up your BBQ are just some of the easy ways you can still enjoy your BBQ without it being at the expense of local wildlife,’ he says.

The key to hosting the best BBQ is to be mindful of your neighbours - that is, your human neighbours and the local wildlife. This way, our feathered and furry friends can remain happy and healthy.

Host a wildlife-friendly BBQ

