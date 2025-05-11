How to birdwatch from your garden and style your garden furniture to bring this hobby to your back door

Would you agree there’s something incredibly enjoyable about sitting in the garden with a cuppa and watching the birds that visit? If birdwatching is one of your favouirte pastimes, read on, because I asked the experts the best way to style your outdoor space to watch birds.

If you’ve worked hard to create a wildlife-friendly garden that will attract birds, the biggest benefit is watching the birds enjoy your outdoor space. Birdwatching is also known to help relieve stress and improve mental well-being, making it a rewarding and enjoyable hobby.

New research by the RSPB and Ring found that a huge 60% of Brits enjoy birdwatching, as well as it becoming a growing interest among adults under the age of 35. If you identify with the majority of people who love birdwatching, this is how you can utilise your outdoor space and style your garden furniture to get the best birdwatching experience.

How to birdwatch from your garden

The main thing you need to know about birdwatching from your garden, patio or balcony is patience. Whether you’ve set out to attract robins or attract blue tits , you need to be prepared to sit and wait for them to emerge. It’s also important to be still. Birds are naturally cautious and need to view you as unthreatening to be comfortable in your garden.

‘Gardens are a great place for birdwatching because you get lots of really friendly visitors that are quite confident, so they will show themselves and you can learn about them,’ says Sue Morgan, seo of wildlife charity SongBird Survival .

Garden birds tend to be more confident around humans, making your garden a great place to start birdwatching. Jane says to start out you don’t need to worry about buying any equipment either - just sit, watch and take note of the birds that visit.

‘I just have a little postcard that I write down what I've seen,’ she says. ‘And I've had 24 different types of birds in my garden over a few months.’

You can purchase a pair of binoculars that can help identify birds while you sit and watch. Jane also recommends an app called Merlin , which helps you identify birds from descriptions, recordings of their song and images.

What garden furniture do you need?

How you style your garden furniture can be beneficial in how you birdwatch. The first thing to ensure is that when buying garden furniture , opt for natural materials and comfort.

‘Avoid synthetic rattan or plastic furniture unless it's specifically designed for outdoor durability. While these materials may seem convenient, they can fade, crack, or become brittle when exposed to changing weather conditions,’ says Guy Jenkins, Consumer Manager at Johnsons Lawn Seed in collaboration with Barker & Stonehouse .

‘Additionally, their often uniform and artificial appearance can jar with the soft, natural shapes typical of a wild garden. Instead, consider investing in materials that will gracefully age alongside your outdoor space.’

Long-lasting, natural materials such as wooden garden furniture will also blend more seamlessly into your garden’s surroundings, making it feel more like a bird’s natural environment.

‘Pieces with slender frames, woven details, or foldable designs can feel less imposing in a natural setting,’ says Guy. Think bistro sets, woven benches or scandi style slim furniture.

How to style garden furniture for birdwatching

Your placement of garden furniture is also important to consider when birdwatching. This is because you don’t want to disrupt the birds or even scare them off.

‘You need to be at a reasonable distance,’ says Jane. ‘Unless you are the most still, patient person who will sit there for hours and hours, they're not gonna feel confident coming near to you.’

‘Watch and start working out where the birds are congregating, and once you’ve worked out those patterns, place your table and chairs and seating area somewhere where they don’t have to fly over your head and worry about your being there.’

Birds can be very nervous, so it’s important you position your seating out of their way, but still maintaining a good line of sight. Jane recommends positioning yourself where you can see nesting boxes or feeders.

Birdwatching is an incredibly relaxing hobby that can be enjoyed and appreciated by everyone. And with these tips, you’ll be able to make the most of birdwatching from your outdoor spaces.

