2 plants that will feed, protect and shelter birds in a garden, and cats won’t want to go anywhere near them

Wildlife experts have revealed the two plants you need to deter garden predators and keep birds safe this summer.

As much as we all want to attract birds to our gardens with wildlife garden ideas, we also need to take a little responsibility for keeping them safe when they're visiting. You don’t need me to tell you that cats can be birds' biggest predators in an urban environment.

Unveiling their bird-friendly garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, charity SongBird Survival included two plants that provided both food and shelter for birds but deterred common predators. These plants were sweet briar rose (from £1.99 at Dobies) and cockspur thorn (£7.90 at Amazon).

Sweet briar rose (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why you should plant sweet briar rose and cockspur thorn

‘Sweet briar rose produces nectar-rich flowers and red hips that serve as an essential food source for birds, while its dense growth provides a safe place for nesting birds,' explains Sue Morgan, CEO of SongBird Survival.

'Similarly, the cockspur thorn produces white spring flowers and red berries, and its thorny branches create secure perching and nesting opportunities. Its long thorns are a natural deterrent for cats and larger birds and allow smaller birds to have a safe space in the garden.’

Sweet briar rose and cockspur thorn are two of the best plants for birds because of the array of different benefits they have, providing food, shelter and protection. They’re also plants birds would take shelter in out in the wild.

Can you plant these shrubs now?

‘You can certainly plant cockspur now, while the temperatures are still mild,' says James Ewens, gardening expert at Green Feathers .

'Early spring or early autumn proves to be the best time to plant cockspur shrubs, in between any weather extremes. Early spring is an optimum time for the plant to establish itself before the hot summer causes any disruptions; the mild weather in September or October is a good time to plant cockspur before the cold winter months come into force.'

'Briar rose also thrives when the ground is still cool and moist, so early to late spring is a great time to incorporate these plants into your garden. These shrubs equally dislike extreme temperatures that are too hot or too cold.’

Cockspur thorn (Image credit: Getty Images)

With hot weather on the horizon, it is most likely too late to plant cockspur and sweet briar rose as the plants may not be able to establish themselves.

Instead, you should wait until September when the weather is a little cooler to give your plants the best chance of survival and therefore help your garden birds thrive in the future.