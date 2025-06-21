Sunlight is an essential part of greenhouse growing, but when we’re hit with blazing temperatures like this week’s heatwave, it’s crucial that you know how to shade a greenhouse, too.

In fact, shading should be factored into all greenhouse ideas. Just as we humans need garden shading ideas to keep cool, so do our plants – too much sun can result in scorched leaves, wilting plants, and even the death of your hard-earned crops.

To find out how to shade a greenhouse, I spoke to some experts from the industry. Below, you’ll find methods for every budget, along with a few product recommendations.

1. Shade netting

Shade netting is one of the more affordable ways to shade a greenhouse, and it’s readily available at a range of garden and DIY retailers, like B&Q’s greenhouse sun shade netting for £8.98. It's also quick to install at the first signs your plants are suffering from heat stress.

‘Shade netting is one of the most popular methods, and is quick and affordable,’ says Miya Kelly, garden outbuildings specialist at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk. ‘It can be purchased in various densities, depending on how much shade you need, and can be installed either internally or externally.’

You can also buy cheap sunblock shade cloth in various sizes at Amazon from £7.56. The only downside to shade netting is that it’s a little less attractive than some of the other options on this list. But if you don’t mind a wilder, rustic look, netting could be the way to go.

2. Custom-made shades

If you’d rather furnish your greenhouse with some stylish shading instead, you can order custom-made shades in a range of materials and colours.

‘For our customers, it is important that shading solutions maintain, and don’t distract, from the beautiful, traditional aesthetic of their greenhouse,’ says Tori Tomlin, director at White Cottage Greenhouses. ‘Our sympathetic cedar‑lath external blinds are custom-made for us by hand using traditional methods and made to suit each individual greenhouse.’

3. Internal roller blinds

Internal roller blinds are a great choice if you want to kit your greenhouse out with shading that you can easily adjust throughout the day. They’re also a great way to insulate a greenhouse during the colder months.

‘Here at Gabriel Ash, we have internal roller blinds that fit into our greenhouses and enable you to shade and regulate your temperatures,’ says Iain Cumming, production manager at Gabriel Ash. ‘This is something I’d recommend you look for when considering a new greenhouse, to ensure it has this addition.'

You can also buy roller blinds with suction cups that easily stick to greenhouse windows, like these roller blinds from Amazon. Or, you could have internal shades fitted manually.

4. Shade paint

Shade paint is another effective way to shade a greenhouse, and it’s brilliant if you’re looking for budget garden ideas.

‘Shade paint, also known as whitewash, is another great, cost-effective method,’ says Miya. ‘It can simply be applied to greenhouse glazing and then washed off when it’s no longer needed.’

That means you can tie application and removal in with your greenhouse cleaning schedule! You can buy Vitax Summer Cloud Greenhouse Shading from Amazon for just £9.98.

5. Climbing plants

If you’re looking for a more natural greenhouse shading solution, consider training some fast-growing climbing plants over the roof.

‘Grow climbing plants or vines on a trellis or mesh outside the greenhouse,’ says Miya. ‘This helps to provide a natural shade and gives a nicer aesthetic to your greenhouse, but do take into account that these will need to be managed, such as by pruning in winter.'

6. Tarpaulin (a quick fix!)

If you’ve been caught short this week and you haven’t got time to order in shade paint, netting or blinds, a large tarpaulin sheet should do the trick for temporary shading. Just make sure you fasten and secure it to your greenhouse.

'If you need to shade your greenhouse in an emergency, such as in a heatwave, a large tarpaulin can help to block the light as a quick, short-term solution,' says Miya.

FAQs

When should you shade a greenhouse?

Greenhouse shading is essential during hot spells, but it’s important not to overdo it – plants still need plenty of sunlight, after all!

‘Use shading thoughtfully,’ advises Tori from White Cottage Greenhouses. ‘Shade during very hot summer days to avoid excessive temperatures and protect tender plants.’

There are a few signs it’s time to get some shading in place. ‘Use shading when plants show signs of leaf scorch, or when midday sun becomes punishing,’ says Tori. ‘Ideally, install external or custom shading early in the design phase for convenience and to complement the greenhouse’s overall aesthetic.’

