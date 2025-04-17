3 humane methods to stop squirrels eating your plants, according to garden experts

Squirrels eating plants is a common problem for gardeners in the UK, and if you’re here, a problem you’re trying to solve. The good news is that wildlife and garden experts have revealed the three humane ways to stop squirrels from eating plants.

Squirrels have earned a reputation for being garden pests. They may be cute, but they need to be stopped from digging up bulbs and stealing from your bird feeder .

If their attention has turned to munching on your plants, you’ve probably been left wondering how to stop squirrels from eating plants. On the whole, squirrels will be attracted to your plants when curious or hungry. But if you don’t want them nibbling, these are three humane preventative methods you can take.

1. Create a physical barrier

It may sound obvious, but creating a physical barrier between the plant you want to protect and the squirrel can work wonders.

‘Netting the plants that squirrels consistently show the most interest in will also directly protect the plants from further damage to them. Wire netting (which can be picked up on Amazon) is usually advised as they can chew through plastic,’ says Natasha Wright, Campaigns Coordinator at Naturewatch Foundation , Veterinary Nurse and wildlife rehabilitator.

‘To protect your trees, you can add metal collars to the trunks, around 5ft up, to prevent squirrels from climbing up as easily. Low overhanging branches can also be pruned for this purpose,’

2. Try companion planting

Companion planting ideas are a brilliant, humane way to prevent squirrels and will actually contribute more beautiful plants to your garden, where barriers can be an eyesore.

‘This is when you simply plant scents in your garden that squirrels don't like - mint, garlic, or hyacinths are a few of them. These plants will naturally keep them away,’ says Andrew Porwol, garden and landscape expert and Founder of Garden Centre Shopping .

Mint and garlic are great if you’re looking to protect your veg patch from squirrels, while hyacinths can add beautiful colour and fragrance to your flower beds.

3. Use scents

Squirrels have quite sensitive noses, so spraying a scent they don’t like ner your plant will like garlic or coffee, will stop them from wanting to eat it.

‘Squirrels are averse to coffee grounds and the smell of cayenne pepper, and so sprinkling these around the base of plants can be a good way to deter squirrels from digging in your plant beds,’ says Natasha.

If you don’t want to plant garlic, you can use a garlic spray (which you can pick up on Amazon for £7.50 ), as squirrels also don’t like this scent.

What you need

