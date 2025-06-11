This easy-to-grow (and pretty!) flower could help you keep squirrels at bay in the garden – here's how to use it

Ever heard of gardeners using marigolds to deter squirrels? Well, now you have – but does it work?

I’ve celebrated marigolds as a superhero flower before, thanks to their companion planting benefits – and according to experts, the red, yellow and orange flowers are good at keeping squirrels at bay, too.

But just how effective is using marigolds to deter squirrels? I checked in with plant and animal experts to find out how to maximise the impact of marigolds in the fight against these common garden plant pests.

Marigolds are among the most popular pest-repellent plants. Besides keeping whitefly and other less-than-welcome insects at bay, the scent can deter squirrels as well. They’re often used to stop squirrels from digging up bulbs, for example.

‘Marigolds release a scent that is thought to disrupt a squirrel's sense of smell, which can disguise the smell of things that they would normally eat in your garden, such as bulbs or vegetable crops,’ explains Graham Smith, MCIHort, gardening expert at LBS Horticulture.

It’s worth noting that marigolds probably won’t be enough to keep squirrels away from your garden on their own, though.

‘Marigolds can help deter squirrels, but they’re not exactly going to barricade them out of your whole space,’ says Liam Cleary, outdoor plants expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre. ‘I’d say they’re more of a mild deterrent rather than a full-on ‘keep out’ sign.’

Still, used alongside additional methods to keep squirrels away from fruit trees and other parts of the garden, they make super companion planting ideas.

Where to buy marigold plants

I asked Graham about the best places to grow marigolds to help keep squirrels at bay.

‘To increase their effectiveness at deterring squirrels, marigolds can be planted strategically between rows of vegetables or next to plants that produce fruit,’ he explains.

For the best results, consider growing marigolds alongside other herbs.

‘They can be combined with other squirrel-deterring plants, such as mint or nasturtium, as the layering of the scents can create a stronger barrier against a squirrel's sense of smell,’ Graham continues.

You can buy mint plants from B&Q and Mr Fothergill's nasturtium seeds from Amazon (they grow really fast!).

When using marigolds to deter squirrels, more is more.

‘If you’re giving marigolds a go for squirrel patrol, don’t just plant one flower and expect miracles,’ says Liam. ‘A good handful of around five to ten plants spaced out around problem areas can make a difference, especially when mixed in with other strong-smelling plants like mint or lavender. It’s all about layering the smells.

'And remember, the more scent you’ve got, the less likely the squirrels are to stick around for a snack.’

It’s also a good idea to go for stronger-scented marigolds. ‘Go for the more pungent varieties, like French or African marigolds, and aim for clusters of at least five to ten plants per area, depending on the space,’ advise the animal experts at Kennel Store.

Used alongside other pungent plants and pest control methods, marigolds can bolster the fight against squirrels in the garden. Just make sure you stock up on enough plants, and go for the varieties with stronger scents!