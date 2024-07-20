How to store a BBQ to keep it in prime condition, according to experts

Barbecue season is upon us! Summer is that time of year when delicious smokey smells waft through the air from alfresco garden grills and sizzling outdoor BBQ banquets.

If you've already integrated the best BBQ area ideas into your plot, and invested in one of the best BBQs your budget can buy, then you are ready to adorn your apron and spark up the firebox to cook outdoors with friends and family.

When spending time and money creating your ultimate outdoor kitchen with BBQ, make sure it stays in tip-top condition all summer long and beyond by following our tips.

Knowing how and where to store a BBQ when not in use will ensure it remains in prime condition for as long as possible and is always ready to use whenever your mouth starts watering for delicious grilled food.

'When investing in a high-quality BBQ, the last thing you want is for it to pick up mould or dust, which is why it'sessential you store it correctly to avoid this,' says Jessica Mount, Garden and Seasonal Assistant Buyer at Homebase.

Charcoal, gas or built-in grill we've brought in outdoor experts to offer their advice on best practices for BBQ storage.

How to store a BBQ during summer months

During warmer months, when BBQ season is in full swing, it's not necessary to move your BBQ into heavy-duty storage after each use.

These are the things you should do to store your BBQ during the summer months.

1. Clean after use every time

To ensure your BBQ is ready to use all summer long it should be thoroughly cleaned after every alfresco meal before storing.

How to clean a BBQ thoroughly depends on its material and cooking style, but generally, when in constant use, soap and water work well.

For safety reasons, ensure the BBQ components have cooled before cleaning. Although a little heat (not too hot to touch) will help lift grease as it won't have fully set.

'Start by cleansing it with a simple soap and water solution to remove any food residue and grease, then use a wire brush to clean the grill,' continues Jessica Mount.

Wash up BBQ utensils and wipe down the framework and if applicable the gas bottle to remove any grease that may have spit out during cooking.

2. Cover the BBQ up

Instead invest in a good quality, weather-proof BBQ cover. If it is manoeuvrable, wheel it to a sheltered spot when not in use for extra protection.

'Once you’ve given it a good clean, check it’s dry and cover the grill with a protective cover, preferably something that is high-quality and weather-resistant to protect it from dust and oxidation,' says Jessica Mount.

'A good quality, enamelled barbecue can be left outside but it is preferable to use a cover if you are not planning to cook for a few weeks to keep muck and grime at bay,' says BBQ cooking expert and food writer, John Finch who teamed up with Wren Kitchens.

3. Give cooking utensils a home

For an ultimate outdoor kitchen experience during summer keep clean cooking utensils stored safely outside within reach.

BBQ sets can be purchased with a protective storage case. This can then be stored underneath the BBQ fire bowl, so everything is protected under the cover.

Alternatively, why not give your BBQ area an update by investing in metal storage furniture to hide away BBQ cooking utensils and cooking condiments? It will avoid lots of trips back and forth to the kitchen and add an outdoor room vibe to your patio or terrace.

How to store a BBQ during winter months

As days get shorter and summer comes to a close, it's time to consider moving your BBQ to somewhere more protected.

1. Deep clean for the last time

Once your BBQ embers go out for the last time during summer, it's wise to give them a deep clean before transferring them to storage.

'Before storing your barbecue, make sure to clean it as thoroughly as you can, as this will reduce the chances of mould and mildew growing on any remnants of food left inside on the grill,' explains BBQ cooking expert and food writer, John Finch.

First, use a wire grill brush to get rid of remaining food particles. A screwed-up ball of aluminium foil makes a DIY substitute. A porcelain-coated BBQ racks will need a more gentle brush, as wire bristles will damage surfaces. Remove parts if possible and using warm soapy water and a cloth, clean the grill.

For stubborn dirt use a specifically designed BBQ cleaner.

When all BBQ parts are clean and dry put back together and cover.

2. Move to a safe and dry spot

If your BBQ is portable, ideally it should spend the winter protected from the elements.

'Where you can, you should store your BBQ indoors, in either a garage or garden shed,' suggests Craig Wilson, Co-founder, director & in-house gardening expert at Gardeners Dream.

'Doing this will keep it sheltered from the elements, reducing the chance of rust, which in turn will extend the lifespan of your barbeque.'

If your BBQ grill is built-in, deep clean as above and cover and secure with a high-quality BBQ cover.

FAQs

How do I store store BBQ fuel?

As BBQs are powered by flammable fuels, it's vital to store them safely.

Charcoal is best kept in a metal bin with a lid away from direct sunlight. A shed or garage will keep it cool and prevent moisture.

If your BBQ is fuelled by gas do not store it inside. a house, garage or shed. If your gas tank were to leak, a buildup of gas in a house, garage or shed could be extremely dangerous even lethal. Instead, store them outside in a sheltered spot upright and on a level surface. Keep gas bottles away from doors, windows and direct heat.

'If your barbeque runs off propane, make sure to remove the tank from your BBQ before moving it into an indoor location, as you should never store propane tanks indoors,' agrees Craig Wilson from Gardeners Dream.

A clean and well stored BBQ will be ready to use every time. But, did you know there are some areas of your outdoor space where you shouldn't cook? Before you spark up be sure to check out the worst places to put a BBQ in a garden.

Is it okay to store a BBQ outside all year?

'If you don’t have the option to store your BBQ inside, then leaving it outside is ok too. Where you can, move it to somewhere that will shelter it as much as possible from the elements, such as an alley to the side of the house, or beneath a pergola,' advises Craig Wilson, gardening expert at Gardeners Dream.

'I would also highly recommend purchasing a BBQ cover, for some extra protection from rain and direct sunlight.'

Is it okay to store a BBQ outside all year?

“If you don’t have the option to store your BBQ inside, then leaving it outside is ok too. Where you can, move it to somewhere that will shelter it as much as possible from the elements, such as an alley to the side of the house, or beneath a pergola," advises Craig Wilson from Gardeners Dream.

'I would also highly recommend purchasing a BBQ cover, for some extra protection from rain and direct sunlight.'