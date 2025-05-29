I instantly hit buy on these Joseph Joseph BBQ tools – they're a game changer if you're stuck for storage space
There's no need to keep these small-space friendly utensils in the shed
It's officially BBQ season. Even though the weather can't quite commit, we're getting the coals (or gas) fired up regardless, which means it's also time to make sure we have all the right gear ready for a season of alfresco dining.
When it comes to BBQ tools, they are often banished to a corner of a shed where cobwebs gather, mainly due to the inconvenience of storing them elsewhere. So when we saw Joseph Joseph's new GrillOut range of BBQ tools with their infamous clever design that stops you in your tracks, we knew they were a must-have for upping your BBQ game.
With adjustable handles that turn the extended-length tools into regular-length utensils that you would use every day, you can keep them neatly tucked away in your kitchen, instead of the shed. Pair with one of the best BBQs and you're onto a winner this summer.
As we mentioned, what sets these Joseph Joseph BBQ tools apart from the rest is the extendable handle. It's a simple concept but one that makes a huge difference to the grilling experience and your kitchen storage.
It can be tricky to know exactly where or how to store outdoor cooking utensils. They're often larger and longer than regular tools so you don't want them getting in the way every day. Being able to shorten the handles of these tools means that you can choose to either store them in a kitchen drawer or hang them up in a shed next to all of your other outdoor cooking gear.
'GrillOut™ is a thoughtfully designed range of outdoor cooking tools that combines functionality, long-lasting durability and contemporary design. From innovative tongs to versatile grill brushes, every piece is designed to elevate your barbecue experience with ease and efficiency,' says Richard Joseph, co-founder and CEO at Joseph Joseph.
'Crafted with grill enthusiasts in mind, the collection features premium stainless-steel tools with retractable heads for easy storage, keeping your cooking area tidy and organised.'
We're all about getting value for money with our purchases too and with the shortened handles you can have these tools double up as everyday cooking utensils.
The collection spans 6 individual utensils that are available to purchase in a variety of formations, making it easy to build a collection of cookware or add to an existing one. If you want a few tools to get you started this summer then you can begin with three of the essentials and then add more as and when you want to.
As with everything that Joseph Joseph create, their products are designed to make life easier. They take a regular household item and think about what doesn't work, to create something that makes you wish you bought it sooner.
Whether you're investing in your own collection of outdoor cookware or looking for a gift for the avid BBQ-er in your life, these tools are guaranteed to be a cherished choice. They'd also make the perfect Father's Day gift that you can add to over the years (a guaranteed easy present for years to come).
Below are our picks from the collection that we think are must-haves to up your BBQ set-up this summer.
Cleaning a BBQ is crucial to ensuring it lasts over the years. The extendable handle of this brush will make scrubbing simple.
Whether you're setting up your dream BBQ set-up or working on a full outdoor kitchen, making sure you have everything you need will make hosting alfresco a breeze.
Of course, you'll also want to treat yourself to some picky bits tableware to make serving your favourite dishes picture perfect. Primark's coastal tableware collection is also an Ideal Home team obsession right now - it will spruce up a tablescape without breaking the bank.
