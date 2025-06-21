Argos Home’s £50 BBQ has over 7,000 glowing reviews - it’s easy to see why this bargain buy is a best seller
Heatwaves are few and far between in the UK, and if, like me, you’re not convinced it’s going to happen until the hot weather hits, then you might be a few essentials short this weekend. But don’t worry, because Argos Home’s Drum Charcoal BBQ With Cover & Utensils is just what you need to make your summer sizzle - and it has over 7,000 five-star reviews to back it.
You wouldn’t be alone waiting until the heatwave arrives to get the BBQ ready. Argos has reported a 43% increase in clicks to this BBQ in the past week alone. And it’s easy to see why. At just £50, this charcoal BBQ beats many of the best BBQs on price alone.
Plus, with thousands of happy customers, this bargain buy can cater to garden gatherings of up to 10 people, making it the perfect accompaniment to your summer parties.
Unlike some of the other best charcoal BBQs, it comes in a bundle with a waterproof cover and utensils. It includes tongs, a fork and a spatula; everything you need to get cooking (meat aside).
It also has an adjustable height for the grill so you can control the distance between the grill and the charcoal to achieve desired cooking conditions. The BBQ also handily comes on two wheels, so you can move it easily to store it or around your garden patio as you seek shade or sun.
Charcoal BBQs are famed for their classic chargrilled, smoky taste, which is why they’ll always be a top choice amongst grillers. If you’re looking for an authentic taste then look no further. And the reviews agree, too.
‘We are honestly so delighted with this BBQ. It is a great purchase and we highly recommend it. ( I love being able to order from Argos, then collecting from our village store the very next day!) The truth is that the BBQ assembly was a very easy task, and it certainly is a winner for our family. I also really appreciate the waterproof cover too. It looks very smart. Thank you Argos!’ said one.
‘I bought this last month and I was amazed by the quality and capacity of the barbecue in this price range.. Highly recommended..’ said another.
If you're looking to invest in a quality BBQ, a kamado grill should be up for your consideration. This type of BBQ is famed for cooking delicious food, and this Habitat version is one of the cheapest I've seen.
For just £50, I’m inclined to agree with the reviewers and say this is an excellent buy for summer.
