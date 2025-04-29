Cleaning experts reveal the quick way to clean your BBQ with beer - all you need is a leftover can or bottle
Beer and BBQs go hand in hand anyway...
If you’ve been planning a BBQ this bank holiday, then you need to know about this nifty cleaning hack, experts say - and all you need is a can of beer.
A similarity amongst most Brits is that when the sun comes out, the best BBQs come out, and with a mini-heatwave predicted for this week, I’ll bet you’ve already thought about getting the BBQ out.
But when it comes to cleaning a BBQ, this job is a little less fun. Yet, cleaning experts say a can of beer can be used to effectively strip grease from your BBQ and make the cleaning process even easier. This is everything you need to know.
How to use beer to clean a BBQ
Beer is a staple of many garden BBQ’s and if you have any left after a garden party, you can use it to break down the built-up grease on your BBQ. However, it is important to point out that beer is not anti-bacterial, so it should not be used in place of a cleaning agent.
‘Beer is often a BBQ staple, so any cans left around can be used as an effective cleaner. This also works with leftover beer that has lost its fizz, as the acidity helps break down grease and grime,’ says Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.
‘Pour some beer over a lightly heated grill to loosen the dirt, and then scrub with a coarse scouring pad once the beer has stopped sizzling. Wipe away any residue with warm water and your BBQ will be ready for use!’
Is this a good hack?
If you’re looking for a cleaning hack that will help loosen grease, this method is beneficial to use, however, you should not rely on beer as your sole BBQ cleaner.
'Beer is mildly acidic, which means it might help loosen very light, superficial grime on a grill. However, it has absolutely no disinfectant properties. This means it won't kill harmful bacteria that can linger on your grill surface and potentially cause food poisoning,’ says Dr Chris Elliott, Professor of Food Safety and Microbiology at Queen’s University Belfast and Food Safety Consultant for Oven Pride.
While you can use beer to loosen grime, Dr. Chris recommends using a disinfectant and some elbow grease to clean your BBQ effectively.
‘To properly clean your BBQ after use, I recommend using a professional-grade degreasing product, such as Oven Pride Daily Degreaser (£2 at ASDA). Products like this are specifically designed to break down stubborn grease and food deposits effectively. They also help eliminate unpleasant kitchen smells thanks to advanced malodour technology,’ he says.
For tougher grease, Oven Pride’s Deep Cleaner (£9.49 on Amazon) is Amazon’s best-selling oven cleaner and will strip grease from your grill effectively and thoroughly.
Overall, if you have some leftover beer from your last BBQ party, you can use it to help effectively degrease your BBQ racks. However, if you plan on testing out this cleaning hack, you should also use a disinfectant spray alongside to ensure any nasty bacteria are removed.
Shop BBQ cleaners
If beer's not your tipple of choice, these are some more BBQ cleaners we recommend.
This bristle brush makes removing BBQ residue from your racks incredibly simple. They're also made from brass which protects it from rust.
This heavy-duty degreaser removes grime, grease, soot, fuel stains, fats, tobacco film, fly deposits, engineering oils and other tough soils from work surfaces, making your BBQ grease a walk in the park.
