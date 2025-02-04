Gardening experts reveal how to banish moss from your lawn using washing-up liquid

If you’ve ever had to deal with moss growing on your lawn, then you know it’s a nightmare for leaving your grass patchy and weak. So, it comes as no surprise we’re always looking for ways to remove it - and gardening experts have revealed washing up liquid is a cheap and effective way to remove moss from your lawn.

Moss thrives in damp, wet conditions making this time of year the prime time for it to invade your lawn. While there are plenty of ways to get rid of moss , using washing-up liquid is probably one of the easiest, however, experts say using it too much can damage your lawn.

How to remove moss with washing-up liquid

The washing-up liquid hack works by mixing a small amount of washing-up liquid with a few litres of water and adding the mixture to a spray bottle. You then spray the affected area with the mixture, holding the spray bottle a few inches from the moss. Then after 24 hours, the moss should have turned brown- ready for you to dig out and remove.

‘Washing up liquid works to kill moss as it contains surfactants, which are able to break down the protective layer of the moss. This then dehydrates the moss and prevents it from being able to retain moisture,’ says Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture .

Should you use the washing-up liquid hack?

'Some washing up liquids can be safe to use in your garden, but others can contain compounds that are harmful. These compounds can dissolve the protective coatings that plants have to protect themselves from pests and diseases. It can also kill non-harmful insects if not used carefully, and it should not be used on grass as it can kill the healthy areas in your lawn,’ says Graham.

‘This method can be good to remove moss on paving and patios, but it is not ideal to use on grass due to the damage that it may cause to plants and wildlife.’

A spokesperson for Garden Street recommends the hack as a quick DIY solution but warns against using it repeatedly, ‘However, it is not a long-term solution and may require repeated applications. If overused, it could damage surrounding grass or plants.’

‘Generally, it is safe for most lawns and hard surfaces, but excessive use may harm grass and beneficial soil microbes. Choose an eco-friendly, biodegradable washing-up liquid to minimise environmental impact. Avoid applying near ponds or waterways, as some detergents can harm aquatic life.’

While you can still use this method to remove moss from a patio , it’s recommended that when dealing with moss on your lawn, you should scarify your lawn or aerate it instead to breathe new life into your grass.

Overall, if you're looking to remove moss from your lawn, it's probably better to opt for garden-safe moss remover. However, if you're on a budget, or need to a quick solution, you'll be okay to use washing-up liquid to remove moss from your lawn.