Gardening experts reveal how to banish moss from your lawn using washing-up liquid
Washing-up liquid is an easy way to remove moss from your lawn, but experts warn to use it with caution
If you’ve ever had to deal with moss growing on your lawn, then you know it’s a nightmare for leaving your grass patchy and weak. So, it comes as no surprise we’re always looking for ways to remove it - and gardening experts have revealed washing up liquid is a cheap and effective way to remove moss from your lawn.
Moss thrives in damp, wet conditions making this time of year the prime time for it to invade your lawn. While there are plenty of ways to get rid of moss, using washing-up liquid is probably one of the easiest, however, experts say using it too much can damage your lawn.
How to remove moss with washing-up liquid
The washing-up liquid hack works by mixing a small amount of washing-up liquid with a few litres of water and adding the mixture to a spray bottle. You then spray the affected area with the mixture, holding the spray bottle a few inches from the moss. Then after 24 hours, the moss should have turned brown- ready for you to dig out and remove.
‘Washing up liquid works to kill moss as it contains surfactants, which are able to break down the protective layer of the moss. This then dehydrates the moss and prevents it from being able to retain moisture,’ says Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture.
Should you use the washing-up liquid hack?
'Some washing up liquids can be safe to use in your garden, but others can contain compounds that are harmful. These compounds can dissolve the protective coatings that plants have to protect themselves from pests and diseases. It can also kill non-harmful insects if not used carefully, and it should not be used on grass as it can kill the healthy areas in your lawn,’ says Graham.
‘This method can be good to remove moss on paving and patios, but it is not ideal to use on grass due to the damage that it may cause to plants and wildlife.’
A spokesperson for Garden Street recommends the hack as a quick DIY solution but warns against using it repeatedly, ‘However, it is not a long-term solution and may require repeated applications. If overused, it could damage surrounding grass or plants.’
‘Generally, it is safe for most lawns and hard surfaces, but excessive use may harm grass and beneficial soil microbes. Choose an eco-friendly, biodegradable washing-up liquid to minimise environmental impact. Avoid applying near ponds or waterways, as some detergents can harm aquatic life.’
This washing up liquid is a plant-based and biodegradable, so the best choice to use if you want to try out this hack.
While you can still use this method to remove moss from a patio, it’s recommended that when dealing with moss on your lawn, you should scarify your lawn or aerate it instead to breathe new life into your grass.
Overall, if you're looking to remove moss from your lawn, it's probably better to opt for garden-safe moss remover. However, if you're on a budget, or need to a quick solution, you'll be okay to use washing-up liquid to remove moss from your lawn.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Garden experts reveal their tricks for growing potatoes in containers — the easy, hassle-free way to grow your own spuds
Follow these steps and you'll be able to enjoy a bounty of potatoes this year
By Katie Sims
-
Still trying to get hold of the Ninja Slushi? Currys is opening a pre-order from tomorrow — don't miss it
If you've missed out on the Ninja Slushi restocks, this pre-order is your chance to get ahead
By Molly Cleary
-
Is it better to dry dust or wet dust? Experts urge you to choose the right option or risk making your home dirtier
Cleaning experts weigh in on the dry dusting vs wet dusting debate
By Lauren Bradbury