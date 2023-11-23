How to scarify a lawn – the expert-approved guide for healthy, green and luscious grass

Having your lawn care routine down is the secret behind a thick and bright green grass outside your door. And knowing how to scarify a lawn is an essential part of that routine.

Sure, getting the timing right for when to scarify your lawn is important. But knowing how to do it without hurting your lawn is the name of the game.

And for this, we look to our panel of gardening and lawn experts to give us some lawn care tips on the proper scarifying ways and methods that will lead to a healthy and well-nourished lawn.

How to scarify a lawn

If you’re wondering what scarification is, this top autumn lawn care tip is simply the process of removing dead thatch – the brown material underneath your lawn’s grass blades – from your lawn. Apart from the fact that in large amounts dead thatch doesn’t look particularly pleasing to the eye, it can also prevent necessary nutrients and water from getting to the grassroots.

Scarifying can also get rid of moss in your lawn and promote the growth of strong, healthy and greener grass.

What you’ll need

Scarifying is a process that requires a tool in hand. But there are a few options to choose from depending purely on your preference and the size of your lawn.

Hyundai 1500W Electric Lawn Scarifier/Aerator/Lawn Rake £104.99 at Amazon For scarifying, you can choose between a manual device or an electric one like this Hyundai one. An Amazon bestseller, this machine is now on Black Friday sale. Cleanhome 22-tooth Rake for Gardening £19.99 at Amazon Scarifying can be done with a tool you likely already own if you have a garden – the multifunctional rake. This one on Amazon has an adjustable handle for ease of use and storage. Kent & Stowe Stainless Steel Long Handled Scarifying Rake £36.54 at Amazon If you're after a more specialised tool than a generic rake that's still a manual one (and less of an investment than an electric scarifier), then there is the possibility of a manual scarifier, also known as a scarifying rake. This tool is equipped with special teeth designed for scarifying.

Lawn prep

Before you start scarifying, prep your lawn for the rather stressful process it’s about to be put through.

‘Mow the grass slightly shorter than usual to expose the layer of thatch and therefore make it easier to remove,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert from LeisureBench. ‘Also, remove any debris such as sticks, leaves, or even large stones from the lawn.’

Ionel Giuran, Fantastic Gardeners' lawn care expert, adds, ‘If the soil is dry, water the lawn a day or two before scarifying because damp soil will allow for easier penetration of the scarifier.’

Then, the process slightly differs depending on what tool you choose.

‘You can use either a handheld or powered machine to scarify your lawn. Whichever you choose, you should stick to one tool in order to achieve evenness and the best final result,’ Steve recommends.

Steve Chilton Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and director of LeisureBench Steve is a passionate and knowledgeable garden expert with several years of experience within the field. As the director of LeisureBench, an industry-leading garden furniture company, Steve has developed strong expertise for all things nature and plants.

Using a handheld tool

Start by tearing up the thatch by combing through the grass, carefully covering every area of your lawn.

‘Use another rake to collect any debris. Then go back in, deeper into the lawn, at a 45 degree angle,’ Steve explains.

Using an electric scarifier

‘Set the blades on the scarifier to the appropriate depth, which will depend on the severity of thatch buildup. It's generally recommended to start with a shallower setting and adjust afterwards if it's needed,’ Ionel says.

He continues, ‘Run the scarifier over the lawn in parallel passes, covering the entire area. The machine will cut through the thatch, pulling up any debris to the surface.’

Finally, collect the debris by either raking it or using the scarifier’s collection system. This is a crucial step as leaving the debris behind can result in smothering the grass.

Finish with a fertiliser

Then after putting the grass through all that stress, it’s a good idea to feed it so that it recovers quicker.

‘It is usually advised to fertilise the lawn following scarification,’ recommends Kevin Gess, owner of Prestige Lawns. ‘Scarification of the grass can cause stress, therefore, feeding it with nutrients afterward aids in its recuperation and encourages good growth. Following scarification, applying fertiliser enables the grass to absorb nutrients more effectively and promotes its renewal.’

FAQs

Should I cut grass before scarifying? ‘Before scarifying, mow the lawn to a shorter height than usual to help the scarifier reach the thatch layer more effectively,’ Ionel advises.

What month should I scarify my lawn? ‘In the spring (around April time), you should be doing a light scarification. In autumn (around early September), you can scarify your lawn more heavily,’ Steve says.

Happy scarifying!