How to winter proof garden pots to keep them from cracking in the cold

Winter proofing garden pots is a task that should be done at the start of winter, but if you missed the cue in December, it is still worth doing in January when frost and snow is due.

It doesn't matter if your container garden ideas take the spotlight in your outdoor space, or if you just have the odd pot or two; colder temperatures can wreak havoc with our planters, which means they need some TLC in the bleak midwinter to get your garden ready for winter.

'Winter can be tough for pots, containers and the plants growing in them so winter proofing them will help to ensure they don’t crack or break and the plants regrow when they should,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Just as you should protect plants from frost, then, the same is true of your pots over the winter. And there is, as ever, more than one way to do this, meaning you're sure to find a method that suits you...

1. Move them to a sheltered area

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

If you're only just learning how to winter proof garden pots, one of the easiest places to start is getting them into a sheltered spot.

'Up against a wall can help or if possible into a greenhouse to help protect them from wind, frosts and heavy snow,' says Morris.

'Grouping pots together can also help to create a microclimate, keeping them a little warmer.'

2. Add plenty of drainage holes

We all know it's important to improve lawn drainage ahead of heavy rainfall, but did you know the same is true of your garden pots?

'Pots and plants growing in them will need good drainage all year but especially over the winter months,' says Morris.

'Plants sitting in a pot with wet, cold compost are likely to get root rot. Ensure there are plenty of good drainage holes in the bottom and lift onto bricks or pot feet if needed.'

Italian Terracotta Pot Feet - Set of 3 £4.99 at Crocus Pot feet are a great way to protect plants in winter by improving drainage and raising pots up.

3. Wrap them up

(Image credit: Future PLC/Matt Austin)

If you're a dab hand at overwintering, you'll likely already know how to winter proof garden pots (even if you don't realise it): get wrapping!

'If you have some packaging left over from Xmas, use the bubble wrap to wrap up your pots, giving them an extra layer of protection. Horticultural fleece can do the same job which is helpful for pots that are prone to cracking in cold weather, such as terracotta,' says Morris.

Try something like this Heavyweight Garden Fleece Tube from Sarah Raven or the Abimars 2.5mx10m Garden Fleece from Amazon to do just this. But remember this won't be enough for tender potted plants, as these won’t survive the outside winter conditions.

'Wrap them up and then place them in an undercover, warmer environment,' says Morris, who notes that 'other plants being left outside can also be covered with horticultural fleece in particularly bad weather'.

4. Get mulching

It is a truth universally acknowledged that mulching is the solution to most gardening problems, be it weeding, improving lawn drainage, or helping plants survive the cold.

'Mulching pots is a good idea and will protect the roots of plants,' promises Morris. 'Simply mulch with some straw or wood chips to reduce the risk of frost and snow damage.'

5. Store it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Finally, but by no means least, comes the easiest solution on our list of how to winter proof garden pots: clean them up and pop them into storage!

'Pots that don’t have plants in and will be reused in spring, should be emptied, cleaned and stored undercover,' explains Morris.

'Leaving wet soil in pots can increase the chances of the pot cracking so it’s a worthwhile job before the weather gets too cold.'

FAQs

What kind of pots can be left outside in winter?

According to the RHS 'frost-proof terracotta or containers made of plastic, fibreglass or wood' pots can all be left outside in winter. If you're unsure, we'd recommend exercising caution to avoid any accidental damage.

Now that you know how to winter proof garden pots, it's time to set to work ensuring your favourite planters will make it through the coldest season.