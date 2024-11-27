Is it too late to plant daffodils? You still have time left if you follow these 4 rules

Is it too late to plant daffodils? It's likely a question that has plagued the mind of anyone who's spotted the endless bags of bulbs on sale at the moment at the garden centre – because a bargain is only really a bargain if you can use it effectively.

Of course, most experts will tell you that learning how to plant daffodils is only half the story with these resilient springtime blooms; the when to plant daffodils is every bit as important.

Still, while timing is important there is still good news to be found for those who have gotten to these spring bulbs a little later than planned.

'Daffodil bulbs are remarkably resilient thanks to their built-in energy storage system, explains Steven Bell, the CEO of Paving Shopper.

This means that, while early autumn planting will allow for optimal root development before ground temperatures drop below 9°C, you can still find some success with late planting... so long as you use the proper techniques.

With that in mind, then, try to bear the following in mind when planting late daffodil bulbs:

1. Check your bulbs are in good condition

Whether it's the King Alfred Yellow Traditional Trumpet Narcissus Daffodils Bulbs from Amazon or the Ruffles Daffodil Collection from Crocus, the same rules apply: you need to make sure they're in excellent condition before planting.

'Always make sure the bulbs are in good condition, particularly if it's later in the year,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'They should be firm without any signs of mould or rot.'

2. Plant deep

If you've missed the traditional window of when to plant bulbs for spring, be sure to plant your late daffodils deeper than you usually might.

'Last winter, I planted a variety of late bulbs in a Cotswolds garden,' says Steven. 'The key was depth – research shows that deeper planting (15-20cm) provides better insulation and protection from frost heave. The bulbs contain enough stored energy to produce roots even in cooler soil temperatures.'

3. Get mulching

Is it too late to plant daffodils? The answer is far more likely to work in your favour when you're prepared to start mulching!

'If you are planting particularly late, it can be helpful to mulch as well with either straw or leaf mulch,' says Morris.

4. Be patient

Knowing what to do with daffodils after flowering – especially if you've planted them out late – is key to ensure even bigger and brighter blooms next year.

'They do need a period of cold winter weather for them to flower, so planting out very late means they may not flower at all or just flower later in the season,' says Morris. 'The thing to remember is that even if they don’t flower in the first year, they are still likely to flower in the second year.'

Just take care to ensure that they do not get too wet through overwatering or heavy rainfall, as this may cause them to rot.

FAQs

What happens if you plant daffodil bulbs too late?

While daffodil bulbs should be planted from September through to November, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries says that it’s not uncommon to be planting them out all the way through to January, especially in milder parts of the UK.

'In fact, if you have the bulbs it’s much better to plant them out even very late in the winter season, rather than leave them until the following autumn,' he adds, noting that they may just take a year longer to bloom.

Can you plant daffodils anytime?

If the first frosts have been and gone, don't despair; you can plant daffodils anytime, so long as the ground is workable and you're prepared to plant a little deeper than usual.

'Proper planting depth correlates directly with bloom success,' says Steven Bell of Paving Shopper, who references a study from the RHS which shows that bulbs planted at twice their height had a 40% better survival rate in late plantings compared to shallower positioning.

'This deeper planting also provides better stability for the eventual flowers,' he adds.

So, is it too late to plant daffodils? The answer is absolutely not, so long as you're prepared to put the work in; check them over, and 'plant them about 3 times as deep as the height of the bulb to give them plenty of frost protection and root space into well drained soil', says Morris.

Add a little mulch to protect them from heavy rainfall and voila! Your bargain bucket daffodils are sure to add a pop of colour come springtime.