Best spring bulbs for cut flowers – the varieties you should try for beautiful bouquets next year

Spring-flowering bulbs provide beautiful displays in the garden, but by selecting the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, you can enjoy them indoors, too.

If you've been wondering when to plant bulbs for spring but aren't sure which varieties to choose, the broad range of colours and textures can be overwhelming. But once you know how to plant bulbs successfully, and which produce the best flowers for cutting, you'll be on your way to breathtaking displays come spring.

'The key lies in planting bulbs now for a magnificent spring display,' says Peter Mortin, gardening expert at Crane Garden Buildings. 'Many tend to overlook this opportunity, waiting until spring when prices soar. Purchasing a pack of bulbs now – dwarf daffodils, tulips, or fragrant hyacinths – offers value, giving you more for your money.'

If you need a little inspiration, here's our list of the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, with recommendations from myself and the other experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

1. Tulips

You'll find countless tulip bouquets lining the shelves of supermarkets and garden centres during the spring, but learning how to plant tulips in pots or borders and cutting them from the garden yourself is incredibly rewarding.

'Tulips are a classic go-to for spring-cut flowers,' says Josh Novell, gardening expert at Polhill Garden Centre. 'Their smooth, elegant blooms come in nearly every colour imaginable, from bold, striking hues to soft pastels. Tulips have long sturdy stems, which make them perfect for adding height and structure to an arrangement.'

Autumn is the prime time if you've been wondering when to plant tulip bulbs. But which varieties are best for cut flowers?

I love Crocus' new range of tulip bulbs – they're a feast for the eyes, and I'll be buying in varieties like Tulipa 'Rococo' and Tulipa 'Louvre Orange'.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

I'll also be growing pink 'Queensland' tulips, which I bought for the vase earlier this year. They're fringed with a beautiful fluffy edge. I bought them with the bulbs intact, which I dried and saved for planting later this month.

I also asked gardening expert Sarah Raven for her favourite tulip variety for cutting. 'Tulip 'Ballerina' is a beautiful orange flower with a sweet scent and is an absolute must-have in my garden,' Sarah said.

And Josh has a couple of favourites, too. 'Our favourite varieties of tulip include 'Angelique', which is a soft pink tulip that resembles a peony, and 'Queen of the Night', which is a deep, almost black tulip – perfect for adding a touch of drama and sophistication.'

Best tulips for cut flowers:

2. Daffodils (Narcissus)

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nicola Stocken / Gardenpix Ltd.)

Daffodils are one of the surest signs of spring – the shoots signal the approach of the growing season, and the blooms are a hearty sight in the garden after the cold winter months.

Luckily, learning how to plant daffodil bulbs is simple, and you'll be rewarded with bright blooms next year. Better yet, they're among the best spring bulbs for cut flowers.

'Daffodils, or Narcissus, are a popular choice for early colour,' says Emma Fell, head of learning and development at Hillier Garden Centres. 'They should be planted from September to October and can bloom as early as January, with varieties like ‘Tête-á-Tête’ and ‘Minnow’ being favourites. These cheerful yellow flowers are some of the first to brighten your garden in spring and bring indoors.'

We also asked Josh from Polhill Garden Centre for his top picks. 'Our favourite daffodil varieties are 'Thalia' and 'Tahiti'. 'Thalia' is delicate with a soft fragrance and perfect for a light and airy bouquet. 'Tahiti', meanwhile, is a double-bloomed showstopper in yellow and orange and is perfect for adding warmth and texture to a display.'

Best daffodils for cut flowers:

3. Alliums

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Alliums are often overlooked as one of the best spring bulbs for cut flowers. They add textural interest in the garden and in the vase with their bold architectural heads. Knowing when to plant allium bulbs will ensure stunning displays next year.

'Alliums, also known as ornamental onions, should be planted between September and October and typically flower from May to July,' says Emma from Hillier Garden Centres. 'Known for their large, spherical flower heads in shades of purple, blue and white, varieties like ‘Purple Sensation’ add height and visual interest to borders.'

Meanwhile, Josh from Polhill Garden Centres likes Allium 'Mount Everest'. 'It can be used to make a statement, adding texture and height to an arrangement, and last for a long time in a vase,' he says.

For something a little different, try Allium 'Red Mohican'.

Best alliums for cut flowers:

4. Hyacinths

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Hyacinths make beautiful features of spring vases, densely packed with fragrant flowers. When it comes to planting hyacinth bulbs, it's important to know that there are two types: prepared and unprepared.

'If you want your hyacinths to bloom indoors for Christmas, plant prepared bulbs by the end of September,' says Emma from Hillier Garden Centres. 'For spring blooms in the garden, plant unprepared bulbs between September and October, and enjoy their vibrant colours and scents from March to May.'

If you're looking for the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, you'll have plenty of colours to choose from. For classic purple hyacinth blooms, choose Hyacinthus orientalis 'Purple Sensation', which is great for cutting. Or, go for softer pink hues with one of Sarah Raven's favourites, Hyacinthus orientalis 'China Pink'.

Best hyacinths for cut flowers:

FAQs

What are the easiest flowers to grow for cutting?

In terms of spring bulbs, daffodils are one of the easiest flowers to grow for cutting, along with other low-maintenance bulbs like snowdrops.

You don't need to fuss over where to position daffodils, either. 'The best thing to do is to throw the bulbs into position on top of the soil, so they land randomly and look natural – otherwise, it’ll look too ordered and contrived – and get digging,' says garden designer Harriet Worsley.

The good news is that tulips, hyacinths and alliums are relatively easy to grow, too.

What are the first spring bulbs to flower?

The earliest blooming spring bulbs include snowdrops, aconites, crocus and scillas. However, according to Peter at Crane Garden Buildings, you should choose a range of different bulbs for successional blooming from late winter through to the end of spring.

'These bulbs will flower in the following order: aconites, snowdrops, early, mid- and late flowering dwarf tulips, dwarf daffodils, late flowering tall tulips and late flowering tall daffodils,' Peter says.

Which varieties on our list of the best spring bulbs for cut flowers will you be planting this year?