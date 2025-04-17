I was introduced to this clever heart-shaped trowel 2 months ago, and now I'll never garden without it – it's made planting seedlings so easy
It's affordable and stylish
Burgon & Ball has just released a new Collector Range of stylish garden tools – and I’m a huge fan of the heart-shaped planting trowel.
The shape alone makes the Planting Trowel pretty unique as far as hand trowels go – and in the few weeks I've been using it, it's made planting a breeze. I think the tool combines style and practicality perfectly, and it makes a lovely decoration when I'm not using it, too. I even brought it with me when I moved recently.
At just £12, it's affordable, too. The tools bring the same durability to the table as the brand’s other RHS-endorsed tools, but with an 'eclectic, sophisticated but homely' feel.
The trowel's sharp, pointed tip makes planting bulbs, bedding plants, or plug plants a breeze – it allows me to slice through the soil easily for smooth digging and planting. The stainless steel finish on the blades is rust-resistant, too.
It's been a game-changer when I've been planting up my seedlings. I haven't used it to remove plants yet, but I think the wide planting blade will do a nice job of that as well.
Like other hand trowels, the Collector planting trowel is better suited to shallow digging, so it's ideal if you're working with a small vegetable garden or flower bed.
Beyond the planting blade, the handle design makes the trowel feel like a luxury item. The olive-green handle and brass ferrule, which connects the head and the handle, make it a statement piece as well as a trusty tool in the garden. I find the grip really comfortable, even when I'm working in the garden for longer periods.
As a bonus, the ash wood handle is FSC-certified, and I love the striped cotton hanging cord that loops through. I use it to hang the trowel up for decoration when I'm not gardening (just make sure you clean your garden tools beforehand!).
What’s more? The planting trowel comes with a 10-year guarantee, so you know you’re making a solid investment – and at just £12, it won't break the bank.
Shop similar heart-shaped trowels
If you're keen to hop on the heart-shaped trowel bandwagon but you're looking for a slightly longer handle, or a sharper tool for trickier soils, take a look at these alternatives.
If you'd prefer a traditional wooden handle, try this alternative Burgon & Ball trowel.
Another sturdy heart-shaped option.
You’ll find hand trowels, hand forks, secateurs, watering cans, seed tins, garden caddies, gardening gloves and plant pots in the Collector range, too. There’s even a bird seed tin and a compost bin if you’re hoping to make your own compost this year.
The range offers seven distinct colours: truffle, mushroom, coral, blush, Cotswold blue, olive, and heritage green. In fact, Burgon & Ball encourage you to collect by colour, if that’s your thing – or, ‘go wild with colour and choose to mix’n’match!’.
I’ve got my eye on the powder-blue Hand Fork as well, and the snips – I’ve heard nothing but good things about Burgon & Ball’s pruning tools, and I can’t wait to try them.
Burgon & Ball's new Collector Planting Trowel combines style with function, and I wouldn't be without it.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
