I was introduced to this clever heart-shaped trowel 2 months ago, and now I'll never garden without it – it's made planting seedlings so easy

Burgon & Ball has just released a new Collector Range of stylish garden tools – and I’m a huge fan of the heart-shaped planting trowel.

The shape alone makes the Planting Trowel pretty unique as far as hand trowels go – and in the few weeks I've been using it, it's made planting a breeze. I think the tool combines style and practicality perfectly, and it makes a lovely decoration when I'm not using it, too. I even brought it with me when I moved recently.

At just £12, it's affordable, too. The tools bring the same durability to the table as the brand’s other RHS-endorsed tools, but with an 'eclectic, sophisticated but homely' feel.

The trowel's sharp, pointed tip makes planting bulbs, bedding plants, or plug plants a breeze – it allows me to slice through the soil easily for smooth digging and planting. The stainless steel finish on the blades is rust-resistant, too.

It's been a game-changer when I've been planting up my seedlings. I haven't used it to remove plants yet, but I think the wide planting blade will do a nice job of that as well.

Like other hand trowels, the Collector planting trowel is better suited to shallow digging, so it's ideal if you're working with a small vegetable garden or flower bed.

(Image credit: Farrar & Tanner/Burgon & Ball)

Beyond the planting blade, the handle design makes the trowel feel like a luxury item. The olive-green handle and brass ferrule, which connects the head and the handle, make it a statement piece as well as a trusty tool in the garden. I find the grip really comfortable, even when I'm working in the garden for longer periods.

As a bonus, the ash wood handle is FSC-certified, and I love the striped cotton hanging cord that loops through. I use it to hang the trowel up for decoration when I'm not gardening (just make sure you clean your garden tools beforehand!).

What’s more? The planting trowel comes with a 10-year guarantee, so you know you’re making a solid investment – and at just £12, it won't break the bank.

(Image credit: Farrar & Tanner/Burgon & Ball)

If you're keen to hop on the heart-shaped trowel bandwagon but you're looking for a slightly longer handle, or a sharper tool for trickier soils, take a look at these alternatives.

You’ll find hand trowels, hand forks, secateurs, watering cans, seed tins, garden caddies, gardening gloves and plant pots in the Collector range, too. There’s even a bird seed tin and a compost bin if you’re hoping to make your own compost this year.

The range offers seven distinct colours: truffle, mushroom, coral, blush, Cotswold blue, olive, and heritage green. In fact, Burgon & Ball encourage you to collect by colour, if that’s your thing – or, ‘go wild with colour and choose to mix’n’match!’.

I’ve got my eye on the powder-blue Hand Fork as well, and the snips – I’ve heard nothing but good things about Burgon & Ball’s pruning tools, and I can’t wait to try them.

Burgon & Ball's new Collector Planting Trowel combines style with function, and I wouldn't be without it.