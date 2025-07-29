I'll never paint a room without it – this genius tool doubles as a paint tin opener and brush, and makes decorating so much easier

Since moving into my home, I’ve covered almost every wall and ceiling with paint. I’ve gone through an impressive amount of paint tins – and struggled to open them using various tools and hacks.

From screwdrivers and kitchen knives to just plain brute force, I always ended up with a bent-out-of-shape tin, and my hands covered in paint.

So, when I stumbled across the Dulux Perfect Finish paint brush, £14, available at B&Q , it went straight into my basket. As an avid painter, I can safely say that when it comes to how to paint a room , you’ll want practical tools like this one that save on space and time.

There’s nothing worse than doing all the prep work, taping walls and ceilings, and covering your floors, all to realise you don’t know how to open a tin of paint.

That’s the best part about these brushes – not only are they high quality, but they have a small tool on the end designed specifically for opening paint tins.

To open a tin with it, all you have to do is place the tool end into the lip of the paint tin at a 45-degree angle, push down, levering the lid off, and the lid will pop open. If you’ve got a stubborn lid or an older tin of paint, you might need to use the tool in several spots around it.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

It’s worth saying that I’ve tried this tool with various brands of paint too – it’s not just exclusive to Dulux paint tins. It also works with Farrow & Ball, Frenchic, Zinsser tins, and even tin tester pots, to name a few.

The brushes themselves are a staple amongst my painting essentials. You’ll get three in the pack, in various shapes and sizes. My personal favourite is the edging brush, which has a triangular-shaped brush carefully designed for painting edges and intricate details, so taping is no longer necessary.

I’ve used the edging brush on everything from skirting boards and door frames to panelling and occasional touch-ups, too. Whatever paint trends you’re wanting to try, this set of brushes is a good one to have in your collection.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

Like most paint brushes, they might shed a few bristles when you first use them, but I find that with their synthetic bristles, they shed significantly less than other brands I’ve tried before.

Keeping your tools clean will help them last longer. When cleaning the brush end, I find using soap and water for water-based paints sufficient, and white spirit for oil-based paints, like gloss, works great. For the tool end, if you do get paint on it, I’d recommend wiping it off immediately to avoid any buildup.

I’ve certainly put them to good use and can confidently say that they last well – a bedroom, hallway, bathroom, and some experimental murals later, and they’re almost as good as new. The metal tool remains sturdy, and there is no sign of wear or rust.

So, gone are the days of searching for the closest thing you can find to jam open your paint tin. This all-in-one tool means once you’ve got a paintbrush handy, you’re ready to transform your space.

The Dulux Perfect Finish paint brush, available at B&Q set is my go-to tool for cracking open my tins of paint. Whether you’re a DIY newbie or a seasoned expert, it’s worth trying this one out. You might just find it becomes a staple in your painting essentials, too.