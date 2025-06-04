This is the difference between a spade and a shovel – because they're not the same tool!

The spade vs shovel distinction is a tricky one: at a glance, both garden tools look much the same. But what is the difference between a spade and a shovel, exactly?

Both are important garden tools, and their function is similar: they can both be used to dig, for example. But the crucial difference lies in the shape of each tool, and that gives each its own strength in the garden.

I checked in with the experts to explore the difference between a spade and a shovel and help you find the tool you need.

The spade vs shovel query is a common one, so let’s get straight to it: the main difference between a spade and a shovel is actually the shape of the blade.

‘A spade has a flat, straight blade that’s great for digging neat holes, cutting through soil, or making clean edges around your garden beds,’ explains Andy Matthews, garden tools buyer at British Garden Centres.

'A spade is best suited for digging, cutting through roots, edging borders, and creating defined planting holes,' agrees Mark Hewett, Wilkinson Sword sales manager for garden tools and accessories. 'It’s the go-to tool for tasks that require precision and force.'

So, a spade is the more favourable candidate for seeing those garden edging ideas to fruition. But what about a shovel?

‘A shovel has a curved, scoop-shaped blade which is perfect for picking up and moving loose soil, compost, or mulch,’ says Andy.

If you’re after a traditional digging tool, then a shovel is the more traditional choice. The scooped blade is ideal for mulching and planting bare-root trees, as well as various other plants.

The blade isn’t the only distinguishing feature, though – the handle can be a tell-tale feature, too.

‘A spade usually has a shorter handle, sometimes with a T or D shape at the top, which helps you push down into the ground with more control, especially in tight spots or when you need to be precise,’ explains Andy.

A shovel, on the other hand, is more suited for digging action.

‘Shovels often have a longer handle, which makes it easier to lift and scoop material,’ Andy says.

While they're alike, spades and shovels have slightly different purposes in the garden.

'Think of the spade as your surgical instrument for neat, clean cuts, and the shovel as your workhorse for heavy lifting and shifting,' Mark summarises.

So, while a spade and a shovel are very similar, each has its own strengths. Go for a spade for tougher, precision jobs, and a shovel for tasks that require lifting and, well, shovelling.