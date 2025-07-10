My mum swears by this simple weeding tool – it makes light (and satisfying!) work of even the toughest weeds in the garden

My mum is an avid gardener, so when she recommends a tool, I listen. Right now, she’s raving about one of WOLF-Garten’s multi-change® weeding tools – and it’s safe to say she’s impressed.

The WOLF-Garten multi-change® Weed Extractor, £19.50, available at Amazon, makes light work of weeding in the garden. It’s designed for stubborn, deep-rooted weeds in lawns, flowerbeds and borders, which means it’s a brilliant way to get rid of weeds naturally, without the need for chemicals.

My mum has always been a fan of WOLF-Garten’s multi-change tools, and when she recently gave the Weed Extractor a whirl, she couldn’t believe how easy it was to, well, extract the weeds in her garden.

One of the best things about the WOLF-Garten multi-change® weed extractor is how simple it is to use – and how satisfying.

To use it, you push the tool into the ground, turn it clockwise around the weed, and then pull it out. The chrome blade is sharp, so use it carefully, but that makes it easy to insert into the ground.

My mum did find that it was a little trickier to remove the weeds from a hard, dry lawn, though – it’s much easier when the ground is soft, so it was more successful after a spell of rain. It did a brilliant job in her garden border, though.

It’s also worth noting that the Weed Extractor is designed for larger weeds. My mum tried it on a rogue piece of fennel in the border, and it slipped through the extractor without touching the blades.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

That said, for larger weeds (which are usually the toughest to remove), it’s an absolute star in the tool shed. The simple push, twist, pull mechanism is what we love about the WOLF-Garten multi-change® weed extractor, and it removed even the deeper taproots that are often hard to extract with regular weeding tools. If you’re trying to get rid of dandelions in a lawn, for example, this might be the weeding tool for you.

Like the other tools in the range, the WOLF-Garten multi-change® weed extractor comes with a 35-year guarantee, and at just £21 from Amazon, it’s safe to say you’ll get more than your money’s worth with all the weeds it'll pull over the years.

Plus, the blade is made of high-quality steel and long-lasting anti-rust chrome, so the tool looks as good as it is durable.

(Image credit: WOLF-Garten)

We used the WOLF-Garten multi-change® Roller Moss Removal Rake to scarify and transform our lawn last year, and it’s safe to say the brand makes tough tools that can withstand some of the more taxing jobs in the garden.

The only caveat is that you’ll need to buy the handle separately – but once you’ve got that, you can simply swap the handle onto whichever tool head you need (if you start building up a collection of WOLF-Garten tools, that is!).

Actually, the variety of handles available is another thing I love about WOLF-Garten’s multi-change tools – it makes your garden equipment totally customisable, whether you’re looking for a shorter handle, an FSC-Certified Wooden Handle or a D-Grip Aluminium Handle, which we use.

My mum found that the aluminium handle, paired with the Weed Extractor, was lightweight to carry and use in the garden. All WOLF-Garten multi-change® tools simply click into place on the various handles available.

WOLF-Garten's multi-change® Weed Extractor is a firm favourite in my mum's shed. If you're after a sleek-looking tool that can make light work of removing weeds in the garden, it's worth giving this one a try.