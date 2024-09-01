As the colder weather starts to approach, you might have wondered how your tomato plants will fair. While they are technically perennials, you will have to take alot of extra care of them if you want them to survive through winter.

If you’ve taken the time to learn how to grow tomatoes here in the UK, you don’t want all that hard work to go to waste as soon as winter rolls around. Which is why now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you might want to prepare and protect your tomato plants before the first frost of the winter season.

Now, even though ‘tomato plants are technically perennials in their native tropical environments, where they can live for several years, in temperate climates, including the UK, they are usually grown as annuals because they cannot survive freezing temperatures,’ reveals Petar Ivanov, Gardening and Plant Expert at Fantastic Gardeners .

So, should you be overwintering them? Or what can you do to protect them from the cold? Well, we asked the experts to share their top advice and it may make you think a bit differently when it comes to your tomato plant and how to enjoy it for as long as possible.

Are tomato plants a perennial that can survive winter?

While the simple answer is yes, they can survive winter but they do need some help to do so. Without taking quite a few steps, a tomato plant will most likely not survive the colder and darker months of the year here in Britain.

It is also ‘important to note that how well your plants will survive winter will depend on the type of tomatoes that you are growing,’ says Graham Smith MCIHort, Gardening Expert at LBS Horticulture . ‘If you are growing indeterminate or wild tomatoes, these can often be overwintered easily, whereas determinate tomatoes are better overwintered as cuttings instead of a whole plant.’

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Is it worth overwintering tomato plants?

‘Overwintering plants can sound like an intimidating task,’ Andrew White from Rhino Greenhouses Direct admits. But all it really means is protecting your plants from the frost.

However, the experts are in two minds as to whether or not it is worth overwintering your tomato plants. While some agree that it’s not a particularly common practice because many believe it’s easier to just wait until the frost is over and sow new seeds, Beth King, Garden Conservation Apprentice at St Andrews Botanic Garden , suggests ‘this is not always a feasible option.’

This is because ‘tomato plants are very susceptible to late blight towards the end of their growing season and very few survive. If they were to be overwintered the plants would need to be completely healthy and free of any disease.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It could ‘certainly be an interesting, if time-consuming, experiment,’ Beth proposes but it might not suit everyone. However, if you do decide to give it a try, Andrew recommends taking the following into consideration. Firstly, ‘ensure that you apply a thick layer of mulch around the base of your tomato plant. Mulch will help your tomato plant regulate the temperature of the soil, conserve moisture and will help protect the roots from frost.’

Direct sunlight is also incredibly important. While a greenhouse is the recommended location for overwintering tomatoes, a conservatory or south-facing window may also offer adequate light levels.

‘Throughout overwintering, your tomatoes may begin to flower. It is important that the flowers are removed as the flowers can be detrimental to the health of your plant as your plant will waste energy keeping the flowers alive,’ Andrew concludes. So, you’ll want to keep on top of pruning tomato plants at this point in time.

What you’ll need to overwinter tomatoes

FAQs

Can you save a tomato plant after frost?

‘Unfortunately, tomatoes and frost don't mix well. But if your plants do get caught in an unexpected frost, there's a chance you can save them if you act quickly,’ Loren Taylor, Owner of Outdoor Fountain Pros , reveals.

However, in most cases ‘you might be able to salvage the fruit, but the plant itself may not recover.’ This is why it is so important to keep an eye on the weather forecast as we move from autumn to winter, as sometimes a sudden frost can almost come out of nowhere and if you’re not prepared your tomato plant might not make it.

And Petar agrees. ‘If a tomato plant has been exposed to frost, the damage can be severe; however, you might be able to save it if only the tops are affected. Trim away damaged foliage, move the plant to a warmer location, and see if it can recover. Sometimes, taking cuttings from the healthy parts of the plant can also be a viable option.’

When is it too cold to put tomato plants outside in the UK?

‘It’s generally too cold for tomatoes once temperatures drop below 10°C,’ Peter affirms. ‘In the UK, this usually means protecting them from late autumn frosts and keeping them indoors or in a greenhouse once nighttime temperatures consistently fall below this threshold.’

Once the temperature falls below 10°C, tomato plants will essentially stop growing which can prevent them from flowering and producing their delicious tomatoes, which we obviously want to avoid. But taking the above tips into consideration should stop your tomato plant from meeting an unfortunate end and keep it thriving for seasons and years to come.

And finally, ‘don’t be tempted to move your tomato plants out too early,’ Andrew warns. ‘Wait until the frost has fully passed and spring has sprung before you transfer your tomato plants back outside. We typically recommend waiting until mid-May before transferring your tomato plants back into your garden.