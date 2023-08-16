How to prune tomato plants to ensure a delicious harvest

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You managed to plant them and even get fruit from them but now it's time to learn how to prune tomato plants.

Pruning is key to the health of most plants, and once you know the tricks for how and when to get it right it's a breeze. We're all about keeping garden ideas simple and easy to put in practice, so never fear, pruning tomatoes will be just that.

How to prune tomato plants

Every garden expert worth their green thumbs knows you have to get pruning tomato plants.

'This will let in light and air so that the growing fruits get more sun and also he extra ventilation will reduce the risk of disease,' explains Monty Don.

So here's what the experts recommend for when and how to prune tomato plants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When to prune

Knowing when to prune a plant is just as key to the success of the work as knowing how to do it.

'Start to prune your plants when they have several branches coming off the plant and are around 45cm high,' advises Simon Crawford of seed specialists Burpee Europe. 'This can be in the growing period from around May to the end of the growing season.'

Once your plant has strengthened and has reached this height, you can get pruning. When you're ready you can help the plant along even further by taking the time of day into account.

'The ideal time of day to prune a tomato plant is in the morning on a dry day with no rain on the forecast,' explains Sean Lade, director of Easy Garden Irrigation. 'The ideal time of day to prune a tomato plant is in the morning on a dry day with no rain on the forecast. This is to reduce the chance of an infection to the plant and the wound will dry up and heal a lot quicker in dry weather.'

Sean Lade Social Links Navigation Director, Easy Garden Irrigation Sean holds in-depth expertise in gardening and horticulture, with a focus on designing efficient irrigation systems. His solutions grace gardens and nurseries across the UK, embodying an environmentally-conscious approach to water usage. Sean is always happy to share knowledge, guiding gardeners and growers through regular training on irrigation best practices.

How to prepare for pruning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before actually pruning, it's advised to prepare your plant properly. 'You want to start with removing any branches or low hanging leaves closest to the soil as this can act as a highway for any bacteria and unwanted moisture to cause trouble for your plant later on,' explains Sean.

This is the same wgether you've taken over a section of your greenhouse with vines or are growing tomatoes in pots on your balcony.

How to prune

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that you've prepped, you're ready to learn how to prune tomato plants. But which part of the plant are we targeting?

'We want to prune the ‘suckers’,' says garden expert Sean. 'These are small shoots growing out of the joints between the main stem and the branches.'

'If they are not removed the plant will grow bushier and spend more energy on the branching rather than creating blossoms and bigger fruit. A very bushy tomato plant may also cause rot to the fruit as it does not get enough air flow around the stems and leaves.'

'The small shoots that require removal form at the axil of a leaf and the main stem,' adds Simon. 'These shoots are usually most vigorous immediately below a flowering/fruiting truss. Nip off any new small shoots/suckers where they meet the stem, simply nip them out with your forefinger and thumb…hence the use of the term for this of ‘pinching’.'

While Sean agrees that you can pinch off the suckers, he does explain that a pair of clean scissors will be a better option. 'Sharp and clean tools minimise damage to the plant and prevent the spread of disease.'

How often you should prune

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pruning - done and dusted. Or is it? Well, tomato plants are a little needy and need regular pruning to keep them growing happily. 'This process can be continued weekly until there are no leaves left at all,' says Monty Don.

'Regular, gentle pruning will help maintain healthy plants and encourage a bountiful harvest,' adds Sean. 'Every time you water, check the plant for any new suckers. Just remember, every plant is unique, so observe and adjust your care as needed, and you'll be on your way to a bountiful harvest!'

Of course even regular pruning doesn't guarantee a load of ripe fruit, so if your green tomatoes aren't ripening make sure you take the necessary steps to get the plant back on track.

Pruning after care

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We don't want to literally cut and run after pruning. 'Feed your plants every week,' says Simon - you can do this just after you prune to keep things simpler.

One thing you may not be adding into you schedule, however, is tapping your tomato plants. Yes, you read that right. Sounds odd, we know, but it really will help your plant be as strong and fruitful as possible.

And, of course, tomato plants love water, so you'll want to be giving them a daily drink - whether that's a pruning day or not.

'Tomatoes need consistent watering to prevent problems like blossom end rot or splitting,' says garden expert Sean. 'Water them deeply but not too frequently, aiming for the soil to be moist but not soggy. Early morning is the best time to water, as it allows the leaves and soil surface to dry during the day, reducing the risk of fungal diseases.