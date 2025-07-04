If there’s one plant you need to grow in your garden this summer, then it’s lavender, as gardening experts explain why this superhero plant is more than worthy of a spot in your garden.

If you’ve been weighing up whether or not to grow lavender in your garden, I’m here to convince you. Adept at pest control, attracting pollinators and filling your garden with a gorgeous scent, there’s not much this plant can’t do.

So, you’ll want to grab a pot of lavender (£7.99 at Crocus) and get to work establishing this beautiful plant in your garden. It won’t be long until you’re reaping the benefits.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

Lavender has well and truly earned its reputation as a ‘superhero’ plant. Stunning purple blooms aside, this wonderful plant is one of the best scented shrubs , and when dried, it will make your home smell gorgeous, too.

‘Lavenders have so many uses and look great alongside other garden favourites, such as roses and hydrangeas,’ says Will Thomas, horticultural expert at Golden Valley Plants.

‘The gorgeous scent from lavender is not just attractive to us, the bees and other pollinators love it too, all this whilst repelling unwanted pests and insects. The fragrant flowers and foliage can be used for aromatherapy, culinary additions and insect repellent. I nearly forgot to mention lavender flowers for ages, so you can enjoy the blooms for months on end!’

While lavender may smell delicious to us, many pests can’t stand it, making it a great companion plant . Lavender deters mosquitoes, moths, flies, mice and even crows, making it a great all-rounder when it comes to pest control.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Bolton)

Not only that, but lavender is a hardy plant that can thrive in UK climates - so even the most novice of gardeners can grow it. While it’s best planted in the spring to give the roots enough time to establish, you can plant it now or even pick up a lavender shrub (such as these three lavender pots for £7.98 at Sarah Raven ).

‘In terms of care, lavender is remarkably easy-going. It thrives in well-drained soil and full sun, requiring minimal watering once established, which makes it ideal for gardeners who want beauty without fuss. Lavender is very well suited to UK conditions, especially the hardy varieties such as Lavandula angustifolia, which cope brilliantly with the British climate and even tolerate some frost,’ says Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist, gardening content creator and member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.

‘In my view, lavender is absolutely deserving of its ‘superhero’ status—it’s a plant that gives so much, from year-round structure and colour to practical benefits in the home and garden, all while asking for very little in return.’

Where to buy lavender

We think lavender has definitely earned its stripes as a superhero plant. In fact, every garden is deserving of this beautiful, fragranced plant.